Cardinal O’Hara and Penn Wood High Schools traveled to Academy Park to kick off another season of HiQ. With home court advantage, Academy Park High School’s team took the lead in the first round, leaving Cardinal O’Hara and Penn Wood in a close race for second. Cardinal O’Hara picked up a short lead in the second round, but Academy Park buzzed in on the final question in Math securing the win. Final scores: Academy Park: 25; Penn Wood: 12; Cardinal O’Hara: 18.
After a four-year hiatus, Chester rejoined Delco Hi-Q with the Chester STEM @ Showalter Team hosting Ridley and Bonner & Prendie High Schools early last week. The home team had support for their return in the audience from members of the Chester Upland School Board and the Chester Mayor’s Office. Ridley picked up the early lead answering seven of eiight questions correctly on the first try and picking up 5 bonus points. There was no catching up to Ridley’s score, but Bonner & Prendie put up a good fight adding 13 points to their score. Final scores: Chester: 5; Ridley: 46; Bonner & Prendie: 25
The DC Knights hosted Strath Haven and Garnet Valley to close out the week. It was a rematch between the home team and Garnet Valley from last year’s championship match where Garnet Valley won on the DC stage. That stage might be lucky for GV as they earned the season’s high score on this Friday the 13th. All three teams performed strong throughout the first half but Garnet Valley was hard to catch. The team answered correctly in every category, only missing the toss-up Math question to Strath Haven at the very end. Final Scores: Delaware County Christian School: 32; Strath Haven: 46; Garnet Valley: 62
Round 1 of Delco Hi-Q will continue this week with contests at Penncrest and Radnor High Schools before taking a holiday break.
Delco Hi-Q is a partnership between Delaware County Intermediate Unit (DCIU) and Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union Foundation. FMFCU Vice President Rick Durante serves as Director and Quizmaster, FMFCU Corporate Social Responsibility Specialist Danielle Griffin is Hi-Q Assistant Director, and DCIU’s Dave Bramble is the production engineer. In addition to support from the 21 participating schools, Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union and the Wilbur C. and Betty Lea Henderson Foundation are the primary corporate sponsors. Additional support comes from longtime sponsor Kimberly-Clark Chester Operations and the Delaware County Daily Times.
Holiday open house
State Rep. Jennifer O’Mara, D-165 of Springfield, invites constituents to her district office, 905 W. Sproul Road, Suite 203, in Springfield, for her hot chocolate holiday open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss state- and community-related matters, ask questions and voice concerns over some complimentary hot chocolate.
“This is an informal event where residents of the 165th Legislative District can ensure that I hear their voices and take what they have to say with me to Harrisburg,” O’Mara said. “I encourage residents to attend – even if they do not have any specific concerns or questions in mind. I can explain any legislative processes, talk about what I’ve been up to in Harrisburg and the bills we’re discussing in the House chamber.”
Santa hits Middletown
Santa Claus will be riding a big red fire truck through the southern end of Middletown Township on Sunday, Dec. 22, from noon-4 p.m. Santa will cover the area between Dutton Mill Road and Baltimore Pike and bounded by Pennell Road and Ridley Creek.
Any parents who have an infirmed child and would like Santa to make a special stop are invited to call and leave a message for Santa’s Helper at the fire station 610-566-0723 or Bob Tull 215-272-6287.
Children are requested to wait on the curb near their house when they hear sirens as Santa approaches. Please do not wait in the streets or run out into the roadway. The volunteers of Middletown Fire Co. No 1 wish everyone a “Safe and Happy Holiday Season!!”
Delco IU gets grant
State Rep. David Delloso, D-162 of Ridley Park, announced a $15,740 Keystone Telepresence grant has been approved for the intermediate unit in Delaware County through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“This grant will be used to purchase equipment and services to help educate those students who are unable to travel or attend school for a period of time because of serious medical issues or medical conditions,” Delloso said. “The equipment purchased with this grant will provide students with a line of communication to participate in studies and activities with their classmates and teachers in real time.”
The grant was awarded to Intermediate Unit 25, a regional education services agency that serves 15 public school districts in Delaware County. School districts within the unit can use the equipment purchased with this grant and place it within the homes of students who are recovering from accidents and medical procedures or experiencing chronic illness.
Funding for the grant program comes from PDE’s Special Education state appropriation. The grant was one of 14 approved and designated to aid in the education of homebound students.
New boss at Family Support Line
Family Support Line in Media announces Sarah Gibbons, an experienced nonprofit leader, has been named ts new executive director.
Gibbons brings experience in strategic planning, community engagement, program management, partnership building and much more to her new role. She most recently served as Community Relations Director for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. In this role, she oversaw the community benefit regulatory compliance obligations for one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals. Gibbons succeeds Pat Kosinski, who retired from Family Support Line after 31 years with the organization.
“Social justice and speaking for those who don't have a voice has always been at the forefront of what I do professionally and independently,” Sarah says. “I look forward to bringing my expertise, skills, and talents to my local community and working with the FSL team to advance the high-quality treatment and education that we deliver to children and families throughout Delaware County.”
Family Support Line Board President Grant Gegwich said, “I am thrilled to welcome Sarah as the new executive director. Her outstanding expertise and experience, combined with her dedication to helping others, made her an ideal candidate for this important role. Along with the Family Support Line board, I have great confidence that she will help Family Support Line continue to grow and serve the people of Delaware County.”
Based in Media, Family Support Line (FSL) helps children, families, and professionals address the trauma of child sexual abuse. Its services include prevention programs, specialized treatment, professional training and advocacy. FSL also operates the Delaware County Children’s Advocacy Center, which coordinates investigations with law enforcement, child protection agencies, prosecutors, mental health and medical professionals, and victim advocates to work together when investigating allegations of child sexual abuse. For more information, call (610) 268-9145 or visit familysupportline.org.