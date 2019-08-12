Legal minds came before an August 8 Abington Board of Commissioners meeting to explain upcoming building projects within the township.
The board granted preliminary final approval for a Land Development Application on behalf of the Sussman Mazda dealership to construct a new one-story building at 1601 Easton Rd.
Officials said that the existing structure will be torn down to make way for the new building, which will include a showroom, offices and four service bays for the sale and service of vehicles.
“The actual building area will decrease,” Joe Cools, an attorney representing Sussman Mazda, said. “The current building is 3,200 square feet, and the new building will be 2,600 square feet. Everything else will stay the same.”
The additional construction of a bordering sidewalk along Decatur Avenue was discussed, though Cools mentioned safety concerns.
“There are 15 parking spaces bordering the property along Decatur, and they’ll be regularly occupied by vehicles exiting and entering the premises,” he said. “We may not want pedestrians walking in that area.”
Cools additionally represented Sussman Kia’s Land Development Application, which was approved by the Board to consolidate 1501, 1505, 1509, and 1515 Easton Rd. into a single property.
“Currently there are four separate parcels, which the owner has been individually purchasing over the past few years,” Cool said. “We’re looking to convert each of them into a single use through reverse subdivision.”
Officials said that the new automotive dealership will move from its current site in Jenkintown, and will be used solely as a dealership.
“The service center will stay in Jenkintown,” Cools said. “The new building will be strictly sales. We’ve agreed to uphold the requests of the Zoning Hearing Board, which has asked us to maintain the privacy fence and disallow any loudspeakers on the premises.”
The structure will be approximately 6,400 square feet, and include a new car showroom.
“It’s been a long Land Development process,” Cools said. “We’re happy to come closer to a final agreement.”