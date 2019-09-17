Here we go again, some of you are thinking, it’s yet another opinion column against gun ownership and weapons of mass destruction. You’re sure it will feed you facts like there are 120 guns for every 100 people in America; 1.7 million children live with unlocked, loaded guns, and some 31 percent of accidental deaths caused by firearms might be prevented with the addition of a child-proof safety lock and loading indicator. It’s another attempt, you’re convinced, to persuade the reader of the need for protective measures and removal of the Second Amendment.
If that’s your shot, you’ve backfired.
“Let me be very clear; we are not taking away guns from anyone,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “This is a community service to any gun-owning resident who has decided to get guns out of their house and permanently off the street.”
That’s it. No one is telling you what to do. No one is saying gun ownership is wrong. Just the facts: eight county police stations this week will collect for free from the public unwanted guns in “Operation Safe Homes,” the program that last year collected many guns of a variety of types. Unloaded guns again will be collected and destroyed.
Guns will be accepted from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at these sites:
• Abington Township Police Department, 1166 Old York Rd., Abington;
• Jenkintown Borough Police, 700 Summit Ave.;
• Lansdale Borough Police, 1 Vine St.;
• Lower Merion Township Police, 71 E. Lancaster Ave.;
• Lower Salford Township Police, 379 Main St., Harleysville;
• Pottstown Borough Police, 100 E. High St.;
• Upper Merion Township Police, 175 W. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, and
• Whitpain Township Police, 960 Wentz Rd., Blue Bell.
This fact-based piece has not told you what to do about gun ownership, mass shootings or the 2d Amendment, it’s simply informed you of an event – one that I hope does even better than last year’s collection of 107 guns.