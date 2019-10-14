Column/Vellner
Struggling with the infuriatingly shameful mess in DC, I step outside expecting fresh air will clear my head. Before I can unwind, however, I’m literally struck by another annoyance: time spent outdoors often rewards me, like many Bucks and Montgomery County residents, with a mosquito bite or two or three -- an exasperation, yes, but also a health concern.
There’s West Nile Virus ... and now this. A rare mosquito-borne illness that carries a higher fatality risk than West Nile has been identified in the Poconos, South Jersey, four New England states and Delaware. It’s ‘Triple E’ or Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
Triple E can cause brain infections that 30 percent of the time lead to death or to neurological problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Warns Arthur E. Carlson, supervisor, Quakertown office, Bucks County Health Department: “We can’t discount that we won’t see any EEE cases.”
Symptoms typically develop within four to 10 days after the bite, and include a sudden onset of headache, chills, fever and vomiting, reports the CDC. There is no specific treatment, as antibiotics and anti-virus drugs have proven ineffective. At highest risk for getting the infection are residents of Atlantic and Gulf Coast states, as well as people who live in or visit woodland areas.
The mosquito breed in the “maintenance of EEE in the environment” is not abundantly found in Bucks, said Carlson.
“It’s the Culiseta Melanura mosquito,” he said.
While the rare EEE virus has not been detected to date in our region, the West Nile season now ending has been relatively light with no human infection. Positive mosquito samples were found in Bucks (62) and Montgomery (54).
“Generally across the state the occurrence of West Nile Virus has been much less severe this year, as opposed to last year when it was one of the worst years on record,” Carlson said. “Severity has been cyclical. Even in down years, West Nile Virus is a threat to the public.”
Any advice?
“I would urge people to make sure they don’t have any standing or stagnant water on their properties that provide a water source for mosquitoes to breed in,” said Carlson. “Also, if you’re going to go out, particularly at dusk, wear long sleeves and pants, and consider using a mosquito repellent.”
Maybe that repellent also will ward off DC stingers.