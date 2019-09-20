Wasn’t it just yesterday the Phillies were in first place, vacation dreams unexploited and election debates invisible? Doesn’t time fly? I mean, really, were did the summer go? And is this weekend already when my wife and I babysit our grandson while his parents are doing sales at a flea market?
“Yes, that’s right,” said their dog, Brady, the timeless Bichon marvel who “talks” to me about … well, you name it. His subjects are diverse and opinions not private. Sometimes, too, he surprises us with information like this.
Barked Brady: “You two can barely keep up with the candidates’ plans and the president’s foppish acts, let alone know the grandkid’s latest? “
And, so, here it is. The Pennsylvania Child Passenger Safety Protection Law. (In a side note from Brady: “It had passed with bipartisan support in the state General Assembly and became law Jan. 1. There are fines for violation.”) My wife and checked the rules – you should, too -- and announced our bipartisan endorsement in time for the weekend watching. Here are a few key provisions:
- Infants and children younger than age eight must be in approved child restraint or booster seat when riding anywhere in a motor vehicle;
- Children under two should ride in a rear-facing child passenger restraint system, to be used until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the car seat manufacturer;
- Children age four or older but under age eight can ride in a seat belt system and an appropriately fitting child booster seat;
- Children ages eight through 17 must use a seat belt, and
- Children ages 12 and younger should ride buckled in the back seat because of potential danger related to air bag deployment.
The new regulations – the act hits first-time offenders with a $75 ticket and second-timers a $200 bill – hopes to lower death and injury rates among young travelers. A study, for example, found children younger than age two were 75 percent less likely to be seriously injured or killed if in a rear-facing seat.
Car crashes are the leading cause of death among kids under 13, so let’s hope the new regulations make it safer on the road. Our 5½ -year-old grandson will be driving before we know it.