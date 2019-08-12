Here’s the dilemma today at the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP): Following last year’s record number of mosquito samples infected with West Nile Virus, why is the number now at its lowest rate in a decade?
DEP officials are working to unravel the mystery.
“We are theorizing that the high mortality in birds last year has led to a lower level of West Nile Virus this year,” said Elizabeth Rementer, press secretary, state DEP. “Last year was the highest number of positive mosquito samples, which in turn implies a high number of birds with West Nile Virus. So far this year, the reporting of West Nile Virus-infected samples is at the lowest number since 2009.”
As officials watch progress of the mosquito-borne illness killing birds and sickening humans, tests found positive samples in Upper Southampton Township on July 15 and in Warminster Township on July 25. On Aug. 6, positive mosquito samples were found in Abington and Whitemarsh townships. So far this year, there have been five positive findings in Bucks and three in Montgomery. No details on precise municipal locations were released.
Warned the DEP: “All residents of areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk.”
In Bucks County last year, there were 386 positive finds, nine of them humans infected, and in Montgomery County, there were 422 and 13 people. West Nile was first identified in Pennsylvania in 2000. That year there were no findings in Bucks and three mosquito samples in Montgomery. Two humans were infected in Montcoo two years later as the presence of West Nile grew statewide.
West Nile Virus, spread by a bite from an infected mosquito, can cause flu-like symptoms, encephalitis and death in humans. There is no known cure or vaccine. Cases of West Nile Virus occur during mosquito season in the summer and fall.
“West Nile Virus is still circulating in the bird and mosquito populations, albeit with less frequency, and levels will only increase throughout the summer,” said Rememter. “We still recommend wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around your home.”
State and local officials also will periodically spray certain areas in the prevention program. Bristol, Bristol Township, Falls and Wrightstown townships were scheduled during the first two weeks of August. And in the meantime, Bucks and Montgomery county residents will try to avoid the insects as the state DEP works on its Catch—22 quandary.