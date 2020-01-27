AMBLER -- Ambler Borough Council approved a 12-month contract with Red Tail Restoration & Land Management, LLC, and voiced its continued approval for the Wissahickon Clean Water Partnership during its January 21 meeting in Borough Hall.
The borough’s contract empowers Red Tail, a company that has been with the borough since 2015, to continue its work with invasive species within Ambler Borough Park. Council will request that Red Tail examine the running bamboo situation within the park’s boundaries and make recommendations for further action.
Council debated whether to make the eradication of running bamboo in the park a priority for 2020.
“Red Tail has done such a great job with invasive [species],” council member Erin Endicott said. “If we skip a year, we might lose all that’s been done. On the other hand, we may want to plan for the future because homeowners may have invasive bamboo on their bordering properties, which could go right back to the park.”
“My property sits next to the park. My bamboo has been cleared, but not totally removed,” council member Brooke Marshall said. “I think there’s less risk for further spread. Running bamboo doesn’t grow that fast.”
“We should lead by example, since we’ve already passed an ordinance banning bamboo,” council President Frank DeRuosi said. “If not this year, then sometime in the near future.”
In other matters, the Wissahickon Clean Water Partnership began in 2016 to improve the Wissahickon Creek Watershed to meet federal and state Water Quality Standards through the development of a Water Quality Improvement Plan. Council’s vote ratifies the borough’s approval of 16 municipalities and four wastewater treatment plants to continue working together to improve the quality of the watershed.
“We had a team conduct a study, they’ve taken samples, and at present we’re waiting to hear from the [Department of Environmental Protection],” borough manager Mary Aversa said. “This is just to keep the process going. We’re still in.”