The Wissahickon Valley Public Library announced the start of the excavation phase of the Amber Branch Library renovation project.
The library contracted with Balton Construction, Inc. to renovate and expand the existing library located at 209 Race Street in the borough of Ambler.
The renovation will add 2,400 square feet of community and program space, add a new children’s room, and improve accessibility by adding a ramp, new entrance, and handicapped-accessible bathrooms.
Vitetta Architects & Engineers designed the $3.1 million building project.
The project is supported in part through a grant with the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Department of Education, with funds provided from the Keystone Recreation Park and Conservation Fund.
The library also obtained a low-interest bond loan through the Wissahickon School District and is running a capital campaign.
Library Director Anne Frank said, “We are so grateful for the community's support for the Ambler branch renovation. We have received donations totaling $320,000 towards our $400,000 fundraising goal.”
The Ambler Branch Library is temporarily located at Ambler Borough Hall, 131 Rosemary Avenue, while construction proceeds on the Race Street building.
More information on the project and capital campaign is available at www.wvpl.org