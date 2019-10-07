Ambler Music Academy will host an open house on Saturday, October 12 from 10:00 -11:30 am. Interested in music lessons for yourself or your children? Not sure of the instrument you would like to play? Music Academy Director Andrew Hoy will be on hand to lead tours of the school and answer any questions. Guests are invited to observe lessons in progress, and to try an instrument such as the violin, viola, cello, piano and more in their instrument “petting zoo.” To register or for more information, please contact Andrew Hoy at andrewhoy@amblermusicacademy.com. Here, Jake Silverman of Glenside and Ava Gaul of Ambler perform a duet.