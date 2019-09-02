WORCESTER TOWNSHIP – Every summer, nearly 500 children descend on the 77-acre Variety Club campus located in Worcester Township for camp. Variety Club offers a number of summer camp options to children, ages 5 to 21, with intellectual and/or physical disabilities, including a day camp, overnight camp, Extended School Year (ESY), and vocational training.
For this summer, Ambler Savings Bank presented a check to Variety Club to help fund scholarships for campers.
“Variety Club’s programs help the lives of children and young adults with disabilities, while also cultivating and encouraging independence,” said Ambler Savings Bank’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Keenan. “We are so proud to be able to continue to support the programs and the work of the Variety Club.”
Dominique Bernardo, Variety CEO, added, “Variety is so grateful for local corporate partners such as Ambler Savings Bank. The EITC support is a win-win for both organizations, as Variety is able to provide high quality programming to so many children and young adults with disabilities.”
While camp has ended for the year, Variety Club continues to be an active part of the community, with vocational training and socialization clubs that meet througout the week all year long, as well as, a Saturday arts program and much more.
Since 1935, Variety – The Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley, a 501(c)3 organization, has continued its mission to enrich the lives of children and young adults with disabilities through social, educational, and vocational programs that nurture independence and self-confidence, and prepare them for life. For more information visit www.varietyphila.org.