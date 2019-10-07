Art Center at Ambler members Ann Bray and Sue Klosterman are the featured artists for the art center’s October display of paintings at the Upper Dublin Township Building, 801 Loch Alsh Ave, Fort Washington.
Sue Klosterman, a resident of Fort Washington, said she feels fortunate to share her latest creations. The exhibit features some watercolor and acrylic techniques including poured acrylics. Her artwork resonates her love for the beauty of the beach and all of its landscapes and creatures of the sea. Attached is one of her beach paintings.
The show is part of an ongoing series of monthly shows at Upper Dublin sponsored by the Upper Dublin Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Art Center at Ambler (formerly the Oreland Art Center).
The Art Center at Ambler is located in the Ambler Senior Adult Activity Center (SAAC) building at 45 Forest Avenue in Ambler. Membership is $30 per year and includes discounts on classes, workshops and art supplies, exhibit opportunities, lending library and opportunities to meet and network with other area artists. Web: www.artcenteratambler.org Phone: 215-619-8863