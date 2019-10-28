Art Center at Ambler members Karen Liebman and Kay Collins will be the featured artists for the art center’s November display of paintings at the Upper Dublin Township Building, 801 Loch Alsh Ave, Fort Washington.
Kay Collins was born in a small village in South Wales, U.K. and developed an interest in art as a child. In 1968 she and her husband emigrated to Hatboro, where she raised her children for several years before returning to the working world as an administrative assistant for a large pharmaceutical company.
Upon retirement she decided to pursue her interest in art and enrolled in an art class. In the last few years she has studied with Ed Letvin at the Abington Arts Center and with Howard Watson at the Art Center at Ambler. Recently she received an Honorable Mention Award from the Meadowood Art Show, Worcester.
She has developed a style of vibrant watercolors to express the beauty of the local area and abroad. She enjoys painting landscapes, seascapes, animals, plant life and flowers.
Karen Liebman has a degree in art from Temple University. She has shown her watercolors in many local venues and is active in the coordinating shows for the Art Center at Ambler.
The show is part of an ongoing series of monthly shows at Upper Dublin sponsored by the Upper Dublin Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Art Center at Ambler.
The Art Center at Ambler is located in the Ambler Senior Adult Activity Center (SAAC) building at 45 Forest Avenue in Ambler. Membership is $30 per year and includes discounts on classes, workshops and art supplies, exhibit opportunities, lending library and opportunities to meet and network with other area artists.