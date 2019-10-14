Ambler native Eddie Flotte will be the featured artist this holiday season at Art in the Storefront, 41 E. Butler Ave. Ambler. The show will open on the evening of
November 15 and run until January 16.
Flotte is a watercolor painter who has lived and worked on Maui since 1985. During his many visits home to Ambler, he has produced a remarkable body of East Coast work. His work has been featured in the YouTube video “Proud to be Ambler," in galleries in Chestnut Hill, featured in the book “Legendary Locals of Ambler”, and decorating the walls of Pie and Plate.
This exhibit will include many of his paintings done sitting on location on the street corners of Ambler from as far back as twenty years and his work done on Kuerner’s Farm in Chaddsford
over the last 10 years.
Flotte is predominantly a plein air artist, well known for his work on Maui, at Grassy Sound and Ocean City along the Jersey Shore, Chaddsford, Ambler and Chestnut Hill.
Art in the Storefront has run consistently since 1999, curated by Karen Keiser and Mark Elliot and hosted by Denny Electric. Flotte was one of the first artists to exhibit in the storefront.
Some works are for sale and some part of the artist’s private collection. Please come to see the work and visit with Flotte.