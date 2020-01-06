WHITPAIN — A Whitpain man accused of robbing a Key Bank branch in Whitpain in November waived his preliminary hearing Jan. 3 before District Judge Suzan Leonard.
Nicholas J. Larson, 39, of the unit block of Meade Road, was arrested by Whitpain police at the Valley Forge Casino Nov. 19, about four hours after he allegedly robbed the Key Bank at 20 W. Skippack Pike, according to the criminal complaint.
A teller at the bank called 911 at 10:56 a.m. Nov. 19 and reported that a thin, white male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, implied he had a gun and handed over a demand note asking for 50 and 100 dollar bills, the complaint says. The teller never saw a weapon, but complied, and the male left on foot, it says.
Surveillance images of the bank robber were distributed on social media and two “concerned citizens” who saw the posts called police and identified the bank robber as Larson, the complaint says.
Whitpain police were aware from previous contacts with Larson that he socializes at the Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia and learned that he had entered the casino and began gambling around 11:43 a.m. that day, the document says.
Larson was taken into custody at the casino and during an interview admitted robbing the Key Bank in Blue Bell due to a gambling addiction, the complaint says.
He was charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person.
Larson’s attorney, Matthew Quigg, said he advised his client to waive the charges to county court after evaluating the case, as he “didn’t want to put the witnesses through having to come testify.”
Quigg said going forward the focus would be on “looking at why this happened.”