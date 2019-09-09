Alexis Davis from Blue Bell was featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual Times Square Video presentation on September 14. The Times Square Video presentation kicked off Down Syndrome Awareness Month on the morning of the NDSS Buddy Walk® in New York City.
Every year, NDSS reminds the world in a big way about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square. The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family. These collective images promote acceptance and inclusion, which is the foundation of NDSS and the National Buddy Walk® Program. The video presentation is a reminder of the contributions, accomplishments and value of people with Down syndrome.
Alexis’s photo was selected from over 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Approximately 500 photos appeared in the Times Square video.
The mission of NDSS is to be the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS provides state-of-the-art, comprehensive programming to all individuals with Down syndrome and their families, which include: The National Advocacy & Public Policy Center in Washington, DC, its Down Syndrome Health Resources & Promotion Program, the first of its kind #DSWORKS® Employment Program, which is showing the world that people with Down syndrome are ready, willing and ABLE to work as well as the National Buddy Walk® Program. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations and become valued members of welcoming communities. For more information, visit NDSS.org