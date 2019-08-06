Submissions: To add an event to the community calendar, email event information to editorial@montgomerynews.com. Calendar entries should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the desired print date. Additions to the calendar are made on a space-available basis.
Special Events
Wissahickon Valley Historical Society Open House: The Wissahickon Valley Historical Society invites the public to Open Houses on Sunday, July 21 from 1 to 3:00 PM. The 1895 Whitpain Public School is located at 799 Skippack Pike at School Road in Blue Bell. The Franklinville School, a one room schoolhouse built in 1858, is located at 1701 Morris Road in Blue Bell. Children are welcome to come and write on slate boards, play period games and dress up in period clothes at both locations. For more info contact Marie Goldkamp 215-542-8845
Bats in Our Backyard: Lower Perkiomen Valley Park, July 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can experience this informative program to learn about the life history of our local bat species, the threats they are facing, and what they can do at home to help the cause. This event is suitable for all ages, but an adult must accompany children. A donation of $2 per person is suggested and appreciated. Pre-registration is preferred. Call 610-666-5371 to pre-register. Participants should meet at Pavilion 2. This event will be held weather permitting. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight for walking on unlit paths, and insect repellant. For further information about this program, please call 610-666-5371. http://www.montcopa.org/index.aspx?nid=873
Tour to Sicily and Southern Italy: St. Helena Church in Blue Bell will offer a tour to Sicily and Southern Italy from Aug. 18 to Sept. 1. The price is $4,450 for double occupancy, and a single-room supplement is $890. The price covers air, breakfast and dinner each day, baggage handling, sightseeing excursions with local guides and more. The trip will visit Palermo, Monreale, Agrigento, Siracuse, Catania, Taormina, Mt. Etna, Matera, Alberobello, Sorrento, Capri, Pompeii and Rome. For more information, call Theresa Smith at 215-646-7636 or email theresacsmith@verizon.net.
Roxborough High School 50th Reunion: The Roxborough High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion Sept. 28 at the 1912 Club (formerly Plymouth Country Club). Those class members who wish to attend should send their name (name at graduation and current name), mailing address, email address and phone number(s) to rhsreunion@aol.com and/or contact Bill Robinson at 610-279-5919.
Lower Providence Community Library
Lower Providence Community Library: 50 Parklane Drive, Eagleville (610-666-6640)
Storytime Programs: Mondays and Tuesdays: 10:30 a.m., ages infant through 2 years; 11:15 a.m. ages older 2 through 3 years; Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., ages 4 years and up; Saturdays: 10:30 a.m., ages infant through 3 years; 11:15 a.m., ages 4 and up.
Norristown Public Library
Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library: 1001 Powell St., Norristown (610-278-5100 ext. 205)
Science in the Summer: July 10 and 11 or July 22 and 23. Registration starts May 17 at noon. Children entering grades two through six can sign up for this free science enrichment program provided by The Franklin Institute. This year will explore the Science of Me. Through hands-on exploration, students will discover how food becomes the body’s fuel, where oxygen goes when it is breathed it, how the brain interprets the world and what role DNA plays in making people who they are. Visit scienceinthesummer.com to sign up.
Free Library of Springfield Township
The Free Library of Springfield Township: 8900 Hawthorne lane, Wyndmoor; 215-836-5300; freelibraryofspringfieldtownship.org.
Tail Waggin’ Tutors: Children in grades K to 6 can read aloud to a certified therapy dog to help build reading confidence. Find out available dates and times and sign up for a 10-minute time slot by calling the library.
Summer Reading: Kids and teens can earn prizes for reading during the summer. Stop by the library anytime for more information and to sign up.
Upper Dublin Public Library
Upper Dublin Public Library: 805 Loch Alsh Ave., Fort Washington; 215-628-8744; www.udpl.org
The Friends of UDPL presents “A Universe of Stories” Summer Quest June 17-August 10 For Children (under 12) & Teens (6-12 gr) Enjoy a summer full of exciting activities during the 8 week long Summer Quest! Register in the library.
The Gustafson’s "MagiComedy Show" 7-8pWednesday, July 24 Fun show for all! Ages 4-12 yrs.
Family Movies 1-3:30p Saturday, July 6, Aug 3 & 24 Sing along with your favorite movie characters. All movies will be G or PG. For Families
Family Caldecott Club 4:30-5:30p Monday, July 15 & Aug 19 Fun show for all! Ages 4-12 yrs.
18th Annual Talent Show 7-8p Thursday, July 25 Sing, dance, perform a magic trick, tell a joke or play an instrument. Share your talent! Ages 4-12 yrs. Online registration begins 6/3
STEAM Saturdays 2-3p Saturday, July 27 & Aug 17 STEAM workshop for all ages. For ages 3-10 yrs & their families.
Traveling Musical Instrument Museum 10-11a & 11:15-12:15p Monday, July 29 Learn about, hear & play a variety of musical instruments. Ages 3-7 yrs. Registration begins 7/1.
Family Storytime 7-8p Wednesday, July 31 Miss Jenn hosts a world family storytime & marionette show. Ages 2-12 yrs.
LEGO Club 4-6p Monday, July 1 & August 12 Come build with us. For ages 4-12 yrs.
Wee Build 10:3011:30a Thursday, July 11-August 15 Open block play. For ages 25 yrs.
Coloring Between the Lines 1-2:30p Thursday, July 22 & Aug 26 Come color & origami with us. All ages.
A Universe of Stories! Story & Craft Time 10:30-11:15a Monday, July 1-22 Join us for a story & themed crafts. Ages 4-10 yrs. 1st Come-1st Served. Limited Space.
Summer Storytimes June 4-August 28 For ages 0-5 yrs. Schedule: udpl.org/storytimes-for-kids/
Art Workshops 6:30-7:30p Monday, July 15, 22 & 29 Community Arts Norristown instructors will guide you through the artistic process! Grades 6-9. Online registration per class. Limited space.
Spiderman into the Spider-Verse After-Hours Party 5:30-8:30p Friday, July 20 Join us for an after-hours party including Spider-verse activities and a viewing of the film! Pizza and prizes provided, costumes encouraged! Grades 6-10. Online registration & permission required.
Friday Blockbuster Movies 1-3:30p Friday, June 21- through August 9 Come see a different movie every Friday in the Teen Space. Grades 6-12.
Monday STEAM 1-2p Monday, July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 Aug 5 Experiment with a different STEAM technology each week. Grades 6-12. No registration required.
Middle School STEAM 1-2p Tuesday, June 25 & July 23 & 7-8p Thursday, Aug 8 STEAM experimentation! Grades 6-8. Registration per session begins 6/3.
Into to 3D Printing 7-8p Thursday, Aug 1 Learn the basics & create and print your own personalized object. Grades 6-12. Registration begins 6/3.
FABRIHOLICS 10aNoon Every Thursday Bring a project and sew with us! For 15yrs+.
UD Knitting 7-8:30p Every Thursday All levels welcome. Bring your own supplies. For 15yrs+.
Creative Writers Meetup Group 78:30p 2nd Monday of the month Register http://www.meetup.com/TheCreativeWritersMeetupGroup
Weekly ESL Conversation Groups 1:303p Every Tuesday or 78:30p or Every Wednesday Come to our conversation group & improve your English speaking skills.
APPRISE Medicare Counseling By 1 hour appointments. Monday mornings: 10 am or 11 am
1on1 Computer Tutoring by Appointment 1 hr tutoring session with a computer tutor volunteer on topic of your choice. Registration & $5 Friends donation required. Contact Kay: 2156288744
Book Clubs (Please check udpl.org for exact dates)
Bookworms 7:158:30p 1st Thursday of the month. (No August meeting)
Book Bunch 1:302:30p 1st Monday of month. (No August meeting)
William Jeanes Memorial Library
The William Jeanes Memorial Library: 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill. Visit www.jeaneslibrary.org or call 610-828-0441 for information and to register for programs.
Preschool Sensory Storytime Tuesday, 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10:00am This storytime is designed for children ages 3 and up and their families/caregivers, and will be sensory friendly. All children ages 3 and up are welcome, including those with sensory integration disorders and autism spectrum disorders! There will be stories, music, and a sensory activity. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online or by calling 610-828-0441.
Babes & Books Storytime Tuesday, 2, 9, 16, 30 – 11:00 or 11:30pm Babies up to about 18 months and their caregivers are invited for twenty minutes of songs, movement, stories, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Adult open game play–drop in Tuesday, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – 4:00pm Please join us every Tuesday for drop-in game play anytime between 4:00 and 7:30 pm. Mah Jongg, Canasta, Bridge, Scrabble, etc. We’ll set up card tables and provide 3 Mah Jongg sets and some extra cards. Other board games from the Library’s collection upstairs may be brought down. Experienced players welcome! Please check the monthly calendar for any cancellations. Questions? Please contact Adam, the Adult Services Librarian, at 610-828-0441 ext. 103.
Dropped Stitches Tuesday, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – 6:00pm Experienced crafters are invited to join our group. Project assistance may be available from other attendees. All craftwork is welcome: knit, crochet, quilt, scrapbook, jewelry-making, etc. *Please note that this is not an instructional class. If you are interested in knitting or crochet lessons, please email jeanesinfo@mclinc.org and we will let you the next time a class is offered.* No need to register ~ just drop in!
Tales for Tots Storytime Wednesday, July 3, 10, 24, 31 – 10:15am Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Mother Goose Storytime Wednesday, July 3, 10, 24, 31 – 11:15am Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Youth Advisory Board Meeting Friday, July 5 – 4:30pm The Library’s Youth Advisory Board is a group of teens in grades 6-12 who create, plan, and host events at the Library. Each month they have anywhere from 1-3 events, including, teen, children, and family programs. Meetings typically take place on the first Friday of every month and run from 4:30-6pm in the Library’s Community Room. No invitation is required to become a member of the YAB, just stop by a meeting and see what it’s like! (Please note that the Library is closed to the general public at 5pm on Fridays.) The advisor for the YAB is Teen Librarian Sara Huff. If you have any questions about the YAB, contact her at shuff@mclinc.org or call 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Monday Matinee Monday, July 8 – 1:30pm On the second Monday of the month, join us for a recently released DVD and hot popcorn! Movie titles will be announced the month prior to showing. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Q Crew Wednesday, July 10 – 6:00pm LGBTQ+ teens and teen allies are invited to join the Library’s Q Crew! Come discuss past and current topics, issues, and events in a safe space. Plus, snacks and crafts. The Q Crew meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30pm. No registration is required. Just come by! This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Mother Goose Storytime Thursday, July 11, 18, 25 -- 10:15am Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Tales for Tots Storytime Thursday, July 11, 18, 25 -- 11:15am Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
The Sleeping Mat Project Thursday, July 11, 18, 25 – 1:00pm Do you want to help the homeless, work side by side with people of all ages and abilities, and clean up the environment – all at the same time? If so, join Integrate for Good‘s Bev Weinberg each Thursday afternoon from 1:00 – 3:00 pm, as she teaches us how to make plarn (plastic yarn) and weave it onto a special loom into mats which will be given to homeless people through the efforts of Angels in Motion. No registration is necessary. Just drop in and stay as long as you like.
Connecting Exceptional People Jr. High Social – Mad Science Friday, July 12 – 4:30pm Chemist Jon Lewis will astonish us with science demonstrations and lead us with hands-on science activities. Registration in the program is required. Parents, guardians and/or caregivers are required to remain during the program. For more information, and to register, please email Deborah Moore at dmoore@mclinc.org or call 610-828-0441 ext. 107. Connecting Exceptional People Jr. High Social is a social series for students with disabilities in grades 6 – 9. This is a partnership program of the William Jeanes Memorial Library and Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation, and is funded in part by a grant from the Autism Society of America, Greater Philadelphia Chapter.
Anime Club (Teens)Monday, July 22 – 6:00pm Teens, do you enjoy manga and anime? Join our Anime Club! Bring your friends (and make new ones!) as you discuss and watch some of your favorite anime. Snacks, manga to check out, and more! Meetings take place on the fourth Monday of every month. No registration required. This program is for teens. Teens are in 6-12th grade. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Movie Matinee Wednesday, July 31 – 1:30pm Adults are welcome to join us for a movie and hot popcorn on the last Wednesday of every month! Movie titles will be announced the month prior to showing. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Art Class Monday, July 1, 29 – 3:00pm Children going into grades 1-5 are invited to this hour-long art class presented by the Whitemarsh Art Center. Sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. Register online or by calling 610-828-0441.
l l good about what they are accomplishing. Kids Write! will combine instruction about craft and writing exercises, all at an age appropriate level. Participants will write a new short story and, in doing so, will learn more abouLynn see HERE.) These classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Library’s Nancy Corson Creative Writing Fund. Register for the 4-week series below or by calling 610-828-0441.
Writing Workshop Series with Julie Eshbaugh (Teens)Wednesday, July 3, 10, 17, 24 -- 1:30pm Local YA Author Julie Eshbaugh (author of the Ivory and Bone series and the upcoming Crown of Oblivion) is back for our writing workshop series! Julie will guide you through this four-week series with a variety of topics to help sharpen your writing skills in these engaging and interactive workshops. Whether you’re new to writing or it’s been a passion of yours for years, you’ll love this series! Week #1, July 3rd: Character Creation, Week #2, July 10th: Conflict and Plot, Week #3, July 17th: World-Building/ Creating the Perfect Setting, and Week #4, July 24th: Writer’s Block and Writing Strategies. Please register below and provide your own writing utensil and notebook. This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library’s Nancy Corson Creative Writing Fund.
The Hilarious Magic of Sam Sandler Wednesday, July 3 -- 6:30pm DEAFinitely Magic is a spectacular, nationally acclaimed magic show featuring Sam Sandler, America’s only full time deaf illusionist. Through his award-winning magic, grand illusions, tons of audience interaction and participation, Sam will educate, empower and inspire your students with his story of overcoming his deafness.
Free Build Friday, July 5 – 12:00pm Join us for a building bonanza! According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, building is not just “playing.” When children (even babies!) are engaged in building, they are learning problem solving, imagination and creativity, language and literacy skills, self-expression and self-esteem, mathematics and science, continuity and permanence, social and emotional growth, fine and gross motor skills, and more. So drop in and explore some age-appropriate building activities! For the big kids, we’ll have LEGO®, Magna-Tiles, KEVA planks, Jenga, and more! We’ll also have a variety of building sets and materials out for your children to play-learn with, for babies on up through preschoolers! No registration required, just drop in!
Galaxy Slime for Kids Saturday, July 6 -- 11:00am Kids entering grades 3-5 are invited to make slime with the Library’s Youth Advisory Board! We are holding this event on two dates to accommodate as many children as possible, Saturday July 6th from 11-12pm and Friday July 19th from 1-2pm. Please register online for ONE date. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Teen Author Tour: Christine Kendall Tuesday, July 9 -- 6:30pm Local YA author Christine Kendall is visiting the Library! She’ll talk about her experience writing her middle-grade novel Riding Chance, including how she was inspired to write the novel after reading an article about Philadelphia’s Work to Ride program, which exposes teens to horse-riding and the sport of polo. Click here to read about it! We have plenty of free copies to give away to interested teens! Just come in and grab one from the display in the teen space, or grab one at the program. Please register online if you’re interested in attending the program so we know how many teens to expect. This program is for teens (6-12th grade). Program sponsored in part by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Sciencetellers Wednesday, July 10 -- 6:30pm Sciencetellers brings us an interactive science AND storytelling program, where the audience will help conduct science experiments to bring a story to life! During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky toward Earth — but it’s not a shooting star. Two curious kids venture into the forest to investigate and find themselves mixed up with a family of visitors from another planet! Pursued by a crazy space scientist, they must risk everything to rescue the aliens and get them back to their spaceship — before it’s too late! Don’t miss this action-packed and educational alien adventure using science experiments for special effects. It’s totally out of this world! Sponsored by Subaru of America, Inc. Register online or by calling 610-828-0441.
Teen Buddy Program Thursday, July 11, 18, 25 -- 4:15pm Children ages 4 – 8 are matched with teen volunteers for 45 minutes of reading together. The younger buddies choose the books (from the library or brought from home) and either practice reading or enjoy being read to by their teen buddy. Either way, both buddies benefit! This is not a tutoring program, this is simply an opportunity for children to enjoy the experience of reading one-on-one with a teen buddy. Participants must commit to attend at least five of the six sessions. Register below or by calling 610-828-0441.
Historical Society of MontCo presents “Capturing Your Family Stories: Oral History Interviews” Thursday, July 11 -- 6:30pm Information forthcoming. Stay tuned!
Cupcake Wars (Teens) Friday, July 12 -- 1:15pm Join teens from Parks and Rec’s Teen Extreme Camp for Cupcake Wars! Put your cupcake decorating skills to the test and see who can come up with the wackiest creations! Please register below so we know how many teens to expect. This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of Parks and Recreation and the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Writing Middle-Grade Fiction with Beth Kephart Saturday, July 13, 20, 27 -- 10:30am Join a small cadre of your peers for this combined instructional and workshop course on creating stories for a pre-teen and teen audience every Saturday morning from July 13 to August 3. Beth Kephart, award-winning author of 23 books of fiction and nonfiction and adjunct teacher of creative nonfiction and fiction at the University of Pennsylvania, returns to William Jeanes Memorial Library this summer for a four-week course on writing Middle Grade and Young Adult fiction! Learn more about Beth by visiting www.bethkephartbooks.com. Please register for this event below or by contacting Adam at 610-828-0441 x 103 or acole@mclinc.org. Program sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library’s Nancy Corson Creative Writing Fund.
Little Kids’ Cooking Workshop Monday, July 15 – 3:00pm Children ages 1½ – 5 and their caregivers are invited to join Rabiya Bower, RD, LDN, regional nutrition manager for GIANT Food Stores as she reads a fun, food-based story and creates a snack based on the book! Modifications regarding food allergies can be accommodated with 48 hours advance notice. Please register below or by calling 610-828-0441.
Big Kids’ Cooking Workshop Monday, July 15 – 3:30pm Children ages 6-12 are invited to join Rabiya Bower, RD, LDN, regional nutrition manager for GIANT Food Stores as she reads a fun, food-based story and creates a snack based on the book! Modifications regarding food allergies can be accommodated with 48 hours advance notice. Please register below or by calling 610-828-0441.
DIY Galaxy Bath Bombs (Teens)Tuesday, July 16 -- 1:00pm Come make galaxy bath bombs at the Library! We’ll have a variety of dyes and essential oils so you can customize your bombs. Please register online so we know how many teens to expect. This program is for teens (6-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
You’re More Than Just a Gemini: An Introduction to the Astrology Chart Tuesday, July 16, 23 -- 6:00pm Join us for this “Universe of Stories” two-week workshop lead by Lauren Dicair, NCGR-PAA Level I Certified Astrologer, for a look into the stories of our births and how they guide our lives! Most people know that they’re a Gemini or Taurus or Scorpio, but did you know that this is only your Sun sign? There are as many parts to your personality as there are planets in the solar system! In this workshop participants will learn the basics of reading a birth chart, which is a a diagram of the heavens when you were born. Participants will learn the archetypes of the planets, the zodiac signs, and the 12 houses of the chart. After, we’ll synthesize this information and make it come alive by looking at famous people’s charts. Space is limited, so register for the program online! Contact Adam at acole@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441 x 103 for more information. This program is made possible by the Friends of William Jeanes Memorial Library.
GSK Science in the Summer™ Level I Wednesday, July 17, 18 -- 10:00am Currently accepting sign-ups for wait list. What is it? GSK Science in the Summer™ is a fun and free science education program sponsored by GSK and administered by The Franklin Institute, which introduces students entering grades 2-6 to the wonderful and fascinating world of science. This four-hour program is offered in partner libraries across the five-county region of Philadelphia, as well as by 25 partner organizations nationwide. Classes are small with 16 students each, so be sure to register early! This year, students will explore “The Science of Me,” and will be invited to explore both the biological systems that make humans fundamentally alike and the elements that interact to create a unique individual. Through engaging, hands-on exploration, students will discover how food becomes our body’s fuel, where oxygen goes when we breathe it, how our brains interpret the world, and what role DNA plays in making us who we are. Level I – for children entering grades 2 and 3 Wednesday, July 17th – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 18th – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Please wear sneakers to the classes for safety. Arrive 10 minutes early to check-in before class. Visit www.scienceinthesummer.com or www.fi.edu/gsk-science-summer for more details.
GSK Science in the Summer™ Level II Wednesday, July 17, 18 -- 1:00pm Currently accepting sign-ups for wait list.What is it? GSK Science in the Summer™ is a fun and free science education program sponsored by GSK and administered by The Franklin Institute, which introduces students entering grades 2-6 to the wonderful and fascinating world of science. This four-hour program is offered in partner libraries across the five-county region of Philadelphia, as well as by 25 partner organizations nationwide. Classes are small with 16 students each, so be sure to register early! This year, students will explore “The Science of Me,” and will be invited to explore both the biological systems that make humans fundamentally alike and the elements that interact to create a unique individual. Through engaging, hands-on exploration, students will discover how food becomes our body’s fuel, where oxygen goes when we breathe it, how our brains interpret the world, and what role DNA plays in making us who we are. Level II – for children entering grades 4 through 6 Wednesday, July 17th – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 18th – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Please wear sneakers to the classes for safety. Arrive 10 minutes early to check-in before class. Visit www.scienceinthesummer.com or www.fi.edu/gsk-science-summer for more details.
Jack’s Adventures in Space Wednesday, July 17 -- 6:00pm Jack’s Adventure in Space is Bright Star Theatre‘s newest out-of-this-world space adventure, a STEM show unlike any other! When it comes to adventure and imagination, no one beats Jack! Follow Jack as he heads out into the solar system to meet all of the planets and finds out what makes each planet so unique! Skate the rings of Saturn, shoot across the night sky with speedy Mercury, laugh with jovial jolly Jupiter! Learn about the origins of the names of the planets, discover their physical features, and learn fun facts about each planet’s special path around the sun in this fun STEM adventure! Best for children ages 4 -11.
Galaxy Slime for Kids Friday, July 19 -- 1:00pm Kids entering grades 3-5 are invited to make slime with the Library’s Youth Advisory Board! We are holding this event on two dates to accommodate as many children as possible, Saturday July 6th from 11-12pm and Friday July 19th from 1-2pm. Please register online for ONE date. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Nonfiction Book Club: Barracoon Friday, July 19 – 2:00pm Join us this summer to discuss some of the most popular nonfiction titles! Friday, June 21: The Secret Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World, by Peter Wohlleben Friday, July 19: Barracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo, by Zora Neale Hurston Friday, August 16: Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-first Century, by Jessica Bruder. Copies will be available at the Reference Desk, or you may contact the Library staff to place a hold for you. Some titles are available in audio, large print, and as an ebook through Overdrive. No registration necessary, just drop in!
Drum Circle Monday, July 22 -- 4:00pm Join Music Play Patrol for this music class that gets both adults and children up moving and dancing to the beat! Children learn about African drumming and play an authentic African djembe. During the session, children ages 2-8 will play hand drums, sing songs, and end the session with a traditional African dance circle. Sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. No registration necessary.
Mario Kart Tournament (Teens)Tuesday, July 23 -- 1:00pm Are you a fan of Mario Kart? Do you think you could win a tournament against all of your friends? Now’s your chance to find out! Register below to join our tournament. Only one teen will be left standing…Prizes courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. (Note: We will be playing the Nintendo Switch game.)This program is for teens (6th-12th grade).
Ken Waldman, Alaska’s Fiddling Poet Performance & Workshop for kids Wednesday, July 24 -- 3:00pm Join us for this extraordinary combination of fiddling with music and fiddling with words! After a 45-minute performance, Ken will lead a writing workshop with the kids in attendance, helping spark their creativity and teach them to find their inner poet with his high energy exercises. This event is part of A Universe of Stories and is funded by the Nancy Corson Creative Writing Fund of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. School-age kids should register online to secure their spot! Visit his website www.kenwaldman.com for more information about him and his work.
Stranger Things Escape Room (Teens)Friday, July 26 -- 10:00am Can you escape the room before the Demogorgon gets you?! Teens will have 45 minutes to work together to solve puzzles, clues, and riddles before time runs out! Not caught up on all the seasons of Stranger Things? No problem! This room won’t be based on Stranger Things trivia, but instead will be more like a Stranger Things experience. Registration is required; sign up for a time slot below. Dressing up in your best 80’s attire is NOT required, but very much appreciated. (This is a repeat of the Stranger Things Escape Room we did last year. If you missed it, now is your chance!). This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Eyes of the Wild Wednesday, July 31 – 6:30pm Eyes of the Wild returns again this summer with their traveling zoo to offer us an amazing, comical, and educational presentation! This is where animals, education, and fun collide! Through a combination of education and humor, Eyes of the Wild mesmerizes everyone in the audience – from toddlers through adults!
Wissahickon Valley Public Library
Wissahickon Valley Public Library, Blue Bell branch: 650 Skippack Pike (Route 73) diagonally across from the Blue Bell Inn. 215-643-1320.
Yoga: Mondays at 1:30 p.m. With Kathy Tooley. Cost: $35 for eight weeks; $8 drop in.
Socrates Café: Mondays at 7 p.m. Discuss issues or ideas chosen by group vote.
Knitting: Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All welcome to knit or watch and learn.
Mah Jong: Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Chess Club: Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All are welcome. If a child is attending, a parent must stay. No need to sign up, just show up. Chess boards & chess pieces provided.
Movie Matinees: Tuesdays at 2 p.m.
Guitar Storytimes with Miss Michelle: Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Baby Storytime: Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. For 6- to 18-month-old pre-walkers and caregivers. Simple books, finger plays and more with Miss Tegan.
Teen Advisory Board: Last Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. Teens plan programs for teens.
Free passes: The library circulates free passes to American Helicopter Museum, Moravian Pottery and Tile Works, Morris Arboretum, National Liberty Museum, Elmwood Park Zoo, Pearl S. Buck International Museum and Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. Come in and check out a pass, just like you check out a book.
Wissahickon Valley Public Library, Ambler Branch: 209 Race St., Ambler. 215-643-7775.
Your Family History/Genealogy: Call for appointment; 267-626-4437 or email ConnieBriggs@comcast.net. Let Connie help you get started in your search.
Tutoring with Dr. Chang-Mateu: For middle school and high school children needing tutoring in math and science. Leave a message for Dr. Chang at the Ambler Library 215-643-7775. She will set up an appointment for tutoring in the library.
Miss Michelle’s Storytime: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.
Meetings & Lectures
Homeopathic Study Group of Central Montgomery County: The Homeopathic Study Group of Central Montgomery County holds a free lecture series the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Plymouth Meeting Friends School, 2150 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting. The group welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the fascinating way in which homeopathy can be used to assist in managing health issues. For more information, contact Odette Ruggieri at 215-582-4493 or odettemr@aol.com or Lois Trave at 215-870-7232 or loisptrave@comcast.net.
Parenting Group: Join other parents looking for natural ways to improve the health for themselves and their children. This is a Pathways Connect group so we will be discussing articles listed in the Pathways Connect magazine offered by the Int’s Chiropractic Ped Association. Join us to learn more and meet other like-minded parents. The meetings takes place once a month on a Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Space is limited, so please RSVP at mbodychiropractic@gmail.com or by calling 267-462-4911.www.mbodychiropractic.com.
LeTip Of Blue Bell: Weekly meetings every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Manufacturers’ Country Club in Dresher. LeTip of Blue Bell is an active and successful business networking group founded under the principles of LeTip International Inc. LeTip of Blue Bell’s mission is to provide meaningful and successful business leads. LeTip of Blue Bell members pride ourselves on holding all of our members to exacting standards of competence and service. Quite simply, we are the best of the best. Our members, all of whom are accomplished and respected in their given areas of business, work together to build each others businesses and increase the bottom line. Members introduce one another to new clients and customers who need a specific service and are expecting a call from a LeTip member who can provide that service. The chapter serves as your sales force, bringing new business to you! No more cold calling, just warm leads. To learn more, visit www.letipbluebell.com.
Sixty Plus or Minus Seniors Club: Meets the second Thursday of each month at 12:15 p.m. Retirees are invited to become part of the 60 Plus or Minus Seniors Club at Christ’s Lutheran Church, 700 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Oreland. Good food, delicious desserts and friendly people make for a pleasant time. For information, call Christ’s Lutheran Church at 215-886-4612.
The Montco Senior Concert Choir: Meets every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the United Church of Christ, West Marshall and Noble streets, Norristown. Anyone interested in signing and bringing the joy of music to others is welcome. You must be 55 years or older. If interested, call John Bender at 610-279-1579.
BNI Ambler Chapter: Meets every Thursday at Talamore Country Club for a networking meeting and would like to extend the invitation. Meetings are from 7 to 8:30 a.m. The only cost to attend is the cost of your meal. For information or a reservation to attend, please call Steve Skolnick at 215-285-7337, or visit www.BNIDVR.com and click on the menu item “Find a Chapter.”
Community
Vegetable Donations: The Oreland Community Garden is collecting fresh veggies from its garden to donate to Loaves and Fishes, a food pantry located at Jenkintown United Methodist Church. Anyone in the community who would like to donate their fresh veggies can drop them off on Wednesdays at the roadside farm stand located at Christ’s Lutheran Church 700 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Oreland. Oreland Community Garden is currently establishing a waiting list for gardeners. Anyone interested in gardening cane call the church office at 215-886-4612.
Outreach Office Hours: State Rep. Thomas Murt, R-152, will hold special outreach office hours in Huntingdon Valley and Upper Dublin. On the third Thursday of each month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Road in Huntingdon Valley, from 10 to 11 a.m. Also on the third Thursday of the month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave. in Fort Washington, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Mobile Office Hours: Daley and staff will no longer hold monthly office hours in Narberth Borough Hall or the Ambler Senior Adult Activities Center, but will schedule visits to senior living facilities throughout the 148th Legislative District. They will also try to accommodate special requests to meet with constituents closer to home when travel might be difficult. Constituent services staff will continue to be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday from the main Conshohocken office. Constituents who need help with a state-related issues can visit and should bring along any paperwork relevant to the matter at hand. Anyone with questions can call the district office at 610-832-1679.
Plant Ambler: A community beautification effort staffed entirely by volunteers and supported by donations, is seeking volunteers. Volunteers have been providing displays such as spring pansies, fall mums and winter greens throughout the borough since 1973. The experienced volunteers share knowledge about gardening with any “green” newcomers. Volunteer time is flexible and ongoing according to your schedule. If you would like to help keep Ambler an attractive place to live and work by donating your time or by making a donation, call 215-219-6553. You can also send donations directly to Plant Ambler and mail to Borough of Ambler, 131 Rosemary Ave., Ambler, PA 19002.
James Turrell Skyspace: The James Turrell Skyspace at Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting is open to the public every Sunday evening. This Skyspace displays subtly evolving colored light washing a vaulted ceiling around a rectangular opening to the fading twilight sky directly over head. The program starts 10 minutes before sunset. Seating is limited. To reserve a place and find the start time for specific dates, check TicketLeap.com and search for Skyspace. The Skyspace is located at 20 E. Mermaid Lane in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia. For comfortable viewing, guests are encouraged to bring yoga mats and cushions to lie on the floor or prop their heads up while sitting on the benches.
Health
Zumba: Zumba Fitness offers Zumba dance/fitness classes at Academy of Dance and Music/BBAD Studio located at 1524 DeKalb Pike in Blue Bell (behind Sherwin Williams). Classes are offered three times a week: Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. For a free trial pass for your first class, email us at info@danceandmusic.biz or call 610-277-2557. For more info, visit our site at www.academyofdanceandmusic.org.
Health education: Chestnut Hill Health Systems presents the following Health Education Programs: Golden Yoga: A Breathing, Stretching and Relaxation Class Fridays, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Lea Auditorium, Chestnut Hill Hospital, 8835 Germantown Ave. Registration for four classes at a time required. Golden Yoga is Classical Yoga, adapted by the SKY Foundation, to accommodate those who have difficulty getting up and down from the floor. The program includes postures, breathing, relaxation and meditation techniques, all performed while sitting in a chair and standing. Registration required. Call 215-247-3029. Cost: $20 for 4 classes per month.
Weight Loss Surgery Support Group: First Wednesday of the month, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Williams Conference Room, Chestnut Hill Hospital, 8835 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia. Join us for a monthly get-together where we’ll share information for those interested in weight loss surgery, learn from guest speakers discussing current news on issues including lifestyle modification, nutrition and exercise and provide ongoing support for those who have completed surgery. Registration is not required. Call 215-753-2060.
PUPS (People Understanding Parkinson’s): Meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Find peace in a self-help group for those adjusting to a new diagnosis or dealing with early stages of Parkinson’s Disease. Group meets at the community center at the Giant Supermarket, 315 York Rd., Willow Grove. For more information, or to RSVP, call Lorna R. Glassman at 215-542-2931.Holy Redeemer HomeCare and Hospice seeks compassionate and emotionally mature volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. Volunteers may also assist with pet therapy and administrative work within the hospice department and are requested to have daytime availability. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes or nursing facilities once a week for two to three hours. They provide emotional support and companionship to patients and family members, assist with errands or provide respite for caregivers. Bereavement volunteers support the families of hospice patients following the loss of a loved one, while administrative volunteers assist with typing, mailings and/or filing. Hospice care workers provide a great service to families and loved ones of hospice patients. Many volunteers also report a great deal of personal satisfaction as a result of their services. Patient care and bereavement volunteers complete an application and attend an 18-hour volunteer training program that covers the medical, psychological and spiritual aspects of hospice volunteering. Day and evening training programs are offered. To sign up for volunteer opportunities in Pennsylvania, contact Holy Redeemer Volunteer Coordinator Jean Francis at 215-698-3737 or email jfrancis@holyredeemer.com.
Blue Bell School of Dance: 921 Penllyn-Blue Bell Pike, Blue Bell, hosts Argentine Tango Classes and a Milonga dance party every Friday evening. Lessons start at 8:30 p.m. followed by dancing at 9:30 p.m. Andrew Conway, master Argentine Tango dancer, instructor and performer and his partner Linda Chase will instruct. All levels welcome and no partner is needed. Refreshments will be served. Fee is $12 per person and includes lesson and dancing. Information: 215-634-1101 or www.amoretango.com.
Support
Bereavement Support for Adults: Keystone Care presents Bereavement Support for Adults on the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Keystone House, 8765 Stenton Ave., Wyndmoor. You are welcome to participate no matter when you experienced a loss. Cost: free. To join, contact Christine Pugh at cpugh@keystonecare.com or 215-528-4300.
Overeaters Anonymous: Do you suspect food rules your life? Overeaters Anonymous may be your answer. This is not a diet club. OA is a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. OA offers mutual support and a helpful plan of action. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues, fees or weigh-ins. To find a meeting in your neighborhood, visit brandywineintergroup.org or oa.org.
Huntington’s Disease support group: The Huntington’s Disease Society of America invites caregivers, family, friends and those who are living with HD, as well as those who are at risk for HD to attend monthly support groups. Share your thoughts/feelings and get advice in a non-judgmental environment with other HD community members. Gain valuable community resource referrals from HDSA’s regional social worker/group leader. The Plymouth Meeting group meets on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon in the Mercy Urgent Care center located directly next to Boscov’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall (500 W. Germantown Pike). Contact the groups leader at khimebaugh@hdsa.org for additional information and upcoming guest speakers/activities. Visithdsa.org for additional HD information and resources.
Recovery group meetings: Fairview Village Church hosts addiction support/recovery group meetings. Men’s A to Z is a Biblical support/recovery group that is open to men 18 years and over. Women’s Christian 12 Step support/recovery group is open to all women 18 years and over. Parents of Addicted Adult Children is a Christ-centered support group for parents who struggle with addicted adult children. We meet on Monday evenings at 6:45 p.m. at 3044 West Germantown Pike, Eagleville. You are welcome to join at any time. For more information, please call Pastor Rieger at 610-539-3333 ext. 249.
Second Saturday Workshops: For recently divorced or widowed women hosted by the Women’s Independence Network meets the second Saturday of every month from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Montgomey Community College, Parkhouse Hall, Room 118, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell. This workshop will empower and educate women going through this major life change. Registration is $45 and pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. the Friday before. For more information and how to register, go to www.allaboutwin.com or call 855-200-iWIN. Elkins Park Area CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder): Meets the first Tuesday of every month, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Einstein at Elkins Park Hospital in Elkins Park. For information on CHADD or ADHD, please see our website www.chadd.net/249 or call Claire Noyes at: 215-779-6656. Support group: Parents of children on the Autism Spectrum are invited to join a support group on the second Friday of each month, 7 p.m. at Plains Mennonite Church, 50 W. Orvilla Road, Hatfield. The group gathers to give and receive emotional and practical support as well as to exchange information, share stories and be more effectively equipped with skills and insights to parent children on the Autism Spectrum. Catherine Schadler, M.Ed., shares her knowledge and expertise around topics chosen by the group. Pastor Dawn Ranck gives overall leadership, coordinating the group and facilitating the conversation. More information at www.plainsmennonitechurch.org or by calling 215-362-7640.
Meals on Wheels: The North Penn Visiting Nurse Association’s Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers to pack or deliver meals to the elderly and infirmed. Meals are packed and delivered mornings, Monday through Friday. You can volunteer for as many days per week or month as you would like. Packaging meals requires approximately 2-1/2 hours of your time each day and involves making sandwiches, packaging food into individual serving containers and packing coolers with the meals. Delivering meals requires approximately 1-1/2 hours of your time each day and involves loading coolers into your car and delivering a route of approximately 10 to 15 stops. The Meals on Wheels program is also in need of emergency, winter-weather volunteers to pack and deliver meals in bad weather. North Penn VNA is located at 51 Medical Campus Drive in Lansdale and delivers meals in the Lansdale, North Wales and Blue Bell areas. For more information or to volunteer, please call Bridget, North Penn VNA Meals on Wheels coordinator at 215-855-8296.
Counseling: Center for Loss and Bereavement, 3847 Skippack Pike, Skippack (610-222-4110) www.bereavementcenter.org offers professional counseling for individuals, couples, children and families dealing with issues of loss and bereavement. Six-week adult support groups: Newly forming young adult grief support group – every other Wednesday, 7 to 8:15 p.m. (free of charge); Monthly loss of child support – second Mondays, 7-8:15 p.m.; Six-week young loss of spouse/partner – Thursdays, 10 to 11:15 a.m.; other groups scheduled as interest is shown for suicide loss support, adult loss of parent, motherless daughters, adult loss of sibling, coping with chronic illness and disability and men’s loss of spouse. Bereavement program: Nello’s Corner Family Bereavement program offers peer grief support groups for ages 4 through teen and their caregivers – Every other Tuesday or Wednesday (free of charge) Local chapter of Parents of Murdered Children also meets at the Center. Registration required. Call for further information.
Caregiver support group: The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Kehillah of old York Road is sponsoring a free Caregiver Support Group for individuals who care for an elderly person with cognitive and/or physical impairments. The group meets at SarahCare Adult Day Care Center, 101 Washington Lane, Suite G-6, Jenkintown, Pa., on the first Wednesday of each month. Patty Rich, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, of The Counseling for Caregivers Program of the Abramson Center for Jewish Life, leads the sessions, which are held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Respite care is available during meetings to facilitate attendance. on-site free parking is available. Light refreshments are provided. For more information call Lynne Balaban, 215-884-3944.
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE): Seeks local host families for boys and girls from a variety of countries around the world. These students are 15 to 18 years of age, and are coming to this area for the upcoming high school year or semester. These personable and academically select exchange students have good English, are bright, curious and anxious to learn about the USA by living as part of your family, attending high school and sharing their own culture and language with you. The exchange students arrive from their home country shortly before school begins and return at the end of the school year or semester. Each ASSE student is fully insured, brings his or her own personal spending money and expects to bear his or her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles. The students are well screened and qualified by ASSE. Families may select the youngster of their choice from extensive student applications, family photos and biographical essays. To become a host family or find out more about ASSE and its programs, please call Sue 732-251-1517 or 1-800-677-2773. or visit us at www.asse.com. There are hundreds of students to choose from, so call – and begin the process of selecting your new son or daughter today.
Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley: The organization’s mission is to provide a meeting place where people with cancer and their families and friends can join others to build social and emotional support as a supplement to medical care. Free of charge and nonprofit, Gilda’s Club offers support and networking groups, lectures, workshops and social events in a comfortable, home-like setting. Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley is located in Warminster at 200 Kirk Road. Their phone number is 215-441-3290 or visit on the Internet at www.gildasclubdelval.org. For more information, call Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley at 215-441-3290, or visit their Web site at www.gildasclubdelval.org.
Volunteers sought: The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association of Southeastern Pennsylvania is seeking volunteers to become voices of power through its stroke prevention program. For information on volunteer opportunities call 215-575-5200.
Senior volunteers needed: The Foster Grandparent Program of Montgomery County is in need of dedicated senior volunteers to enhance the lives of children throughout Montgomery County. Volunteer Foster Grandparents must be 55 years of age or older and be willing to work a minimum of 15 hours per week. Volunteers receive a small tax-free stipend, free transportation, paid training and an annual physical exam. For information on the Foster Grandparent Program, call 610-630-0201.
Fibromyalgia support group: The Northeast Chapter Fibromyalgia Support Groups of Montgomery County and Philadelphia has three individual support groups that meet various times throughout the month in both areas. The next meeting will be the Beginners’ Support Group, which is held every fourth Monday of the month from noon to 2 p.m. The Family Support Group is held every second Thursday of the month from 12-2 p.m., and the Fibromyalgia “Connections” Support Group of Montgomery County is held the third Saturday of the month from 1-3 p.m. For further information and locations, call 215-884-1504 or 215-393-3493.
Family support groups: NAMI Pennsylvania of Montgomery County sponsors monthly family support groups at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Main Street and Richardson Avenue, Lansdale, the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. and at the Montgomery County Human Services Center, 1430 DeKalb Pike, Norristown, the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Volunteers sought: Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Program (PATF) has interesting and rewarding volunteer positions available in their King of Prussia office. PATF helps people obtain funding for hearing aids, ramps, wheelchairs and other assistive technology. To learn more about the positions and volunteer training, call Jamie at 888-744-1938. www.patf.us. Support groups: Friends Hospital holds the following support groups: Monday — AA Speaker Meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. weekly and Depression Group from 9-11 a.m. weekly. Wednesday — Cocaine Anonymous from 7:30-9 p.m. weekly and It Still Works from 6-7:15 p.m. weekly. Thursday — Depression Group 9-11 a.m. weekly; Depression and Bipolar Support Group from 6:30-8:15 p.m. weekly (first Thursday from 5:30-8:15 p.m.); Narcotics Anonymous from 5:30-7 p.m. weekly and Al-Anon from 7:30-8:30 p.m. weekly. Friday — Cocaine Anonymous from 7:30-9 p.m. weekly and Gamblers Anonymous from 8-9:30 p.m. weekly. Saturday — Narcotics Anonymous from 7-8 p.m. weekly. Sunday — Incest Survivors from 9-10:30 a.m. weekly; ACoA from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekly; AA Women’s Meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekly; NAmI Family to Family Support Group from 1-2:30 p.m. monthly, second Sunday; NAmI General Meeting from 2-4 p.m. monthly, second Sunday.The New Beginnings Club, a non-denominational social group for all widows and widowers, will be forming to provide social, athletic and travel opportunities to foster fellowship. Meetings will be held every fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at St. John of the Cross Hall, Meeting Room, 2800 Woodland Rd., Roslyn. Any interested persons may call 215-885-7722.
