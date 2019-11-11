State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery, will temporarily convert her district office into an art gallery featuring the works of Colonial School District students.
Daley’s office at 815 Fayette St., Conshohocken will host an Art Show Opening Reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. The art will remain on display until Dec. 20.
“What an honor for me and my staff – and anybody who visits my office this holiday season – to have the wonderful works of these students on display,” Daley said. “I can’t wait until our walls are decorated with what I’m sure will be beautiful artwork.”
During the Art Show Opening Reception on Nov. 21, constituents of Daley’s 148th Legislative District will have the opportunity to visit her office and enjoy the artwork. Refreshments will also be served.
For more information, residents can call Daley’s office at 610-832-1679.