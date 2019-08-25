The Fort Washington Business Alliance (FWBA) begins its fall season of programs on Thursday, September 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn Fort Washington. The topic is the “State of the Fort Washington Office Park” and will be presented by Paul Leonard, Upper Dublin Township Manager.
The group serves to promote the Fort Washington area as a leading center of commerce in the Greater Philadelphia area. The organization acts to assist in attracting businesses that are in concert with a renowned quality of life that will protect property values for all Upper Dublin property owners.
Membership begins at just $95 per year. All those interested in doing business in and around the Fort Washington Office Park are welcome to join.
There are five free luncheon meetings each year with self-introductions at every meeting for members to connect. Please note that meeting attendance is not mandatory and no referrals are required. Evening networking gatherings with other business groups provide expanded connections, including a spring extraordinaire event at the Hilton Garden Inn Fort Washington.
Subsequent meetings are planned for Thurs., November 7, which is "Getting to Know You #2,” an in-depth networking session back by popular member requests, as the value of the meeting is substantial. In December, an early holiday networking cocktail and conversation event is planned with other business groups -- connect, connections, connected! In addition the Kids n Smiles Toy Drive is conducted in December to benefit students at the North Hills Education Center, Upper Dublin.
Other meetings include “Economic Forecast” presented by the Federal Reserve Bank and “Credit Score Savvy.” The FWBA appreciates the generosity and support from meeting hosts, including members: Ambler Area YMCA; Brick & Barrel Taphouse; BQ Basement Systems; Gerhard’s Appliances; the Hilton Garden Inn Fort Washington; Holiday Inn Express & Suites; Intercontinental Development; Robin, Kramer & Green, LLP; Temple University Ambler; Trumark Financial Credit Union; Upper Dublin School District; Upper Dublin Township; and the Palace of Asia
Space at meetings is limited to members and earnest prospective members. An RSVP is requested for an appropriate lunch count. Details at www.FWBAonline.com or contact Kathy Disque, FWBA Coordinator, 215-628-0313.