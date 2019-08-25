Salon is Plant Ambler Business of the Month

Hilary Heckman, left, president of Plant Ambler, recognizes Katie Cotton, owner of The Noble Bear, for the multiple outdoor containers of bright annuals planted outside the hair salon. Plant Ambler volunteers work in the borough adding and maintaining container pots of flowers that brighten Ambler and help the environment in spring, summer and fall. The organization meets monthly to review plantings and activities that attract visitors to the retail shops, restaurants, theaters, coffee shops and the many Main Street Ambler events. Plant Ambler operates mainly through private donations. To donate, please contact Hilary Heckman, Plant Ambler President, 215-219-6553.