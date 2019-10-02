HORSHAM – Last fall when Kevin Greenberg was in fourth grade and learned about Project Blue Light, a nationwide recognition of police officers that died in the line of duty, Kevin asked, “Why are firefighters and first responders not honored like police officers are?”
Kevin and his mom, Karen Greenberg, reached out to community members and realized that no one had an answer to Kevin’s question. Kevin worked with his fourth grade teacher, Judy Johnson, at Crooked Billet-Hallowell Learning Community to research and obtain more information on the topic. After finding that no honor like Project Blue Light existed for firefighters and first responders, Kevin developed Project Red Light.
“I wanted to support local firefighters because they help us in times of need and their service should be recognized,” said Kevin. “Many of them are volunteers and help us because they want to. I wanted to find a way to help the people who help us.”
Kevin met with his school’s principals, the Student Council, and the Home and School Association to gain support.
“I helped Kevin with continued support of his ideas, encouraged his confidence and courage to ask questions, and to follow his heart for his project,” said Karen.
After receiving overwhelming support from all, Project Red Light kicked off during Kevin’s fifth grade year at Crooked Billet-Hallowell Learning Community on Sept. 11, 2019.
“It was important to Kevin to use this kick-off date to remember and honor all the firefighters and first responders that were tragically lost during the events of 9/11,” said Karen.
Kevin created a flyer to send to all the school’s families and inform them about how they can support Project Red Light.
A pair of firefighter boots is located in Crooked Billet-Hallowell’s main office to collect donations for Horsham Fire Company #15 and Enterprise Fire Company of Hatboro. Kevin will present the funds to his uncle, Lee Greenberg, Fire Chief of Horsham Fire Company #15, at the school’s Fire Prevention Assembly on Oct. 7 at 1:45 p.m.
“Since my uncle is a firefighter this project means a lot to me,” said Kevin. “I am proud of our school community for helping to collect funds for our firefighters.”
To recognize Kevin’s efforts, the Mayor of Hatboro, Nancy Guenst, will present Kevin with a proclamation at the assembly as well.
For Project Red Light’s future, Kevin hopes it continues as an annual fundraiser.
“I would like to see Project Red Light supported by all of the schools within the Hatboro-Horsham School District and beyond,” Kevin said.