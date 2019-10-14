Temple Sinai of Dresher announces the second year of its Hearts and Minds Jewish Cultural Series. The Cultural Series features programs of interest to the Jewish Community at large including author appearances, films, lectures, comedy, pop culture and more. Continuing from last season’s success, the series is open to the public and tickets are available in advance at tsinai.com and at the door of each event. The events and programming are designed to appeal to a wide range of audiences.
The 2019-20 series includes:
Opening Event: Sunday October 27, 2019 at 6:30 PM - Daniel Okrent, acclaimed author of The Guarded Gate, at Temple Sinai.
Author Daniel Okrent was corporate editor at large at Time Inc., managing editor of Life Magazine, and the first public editor of the New York Times. The Guarded Gate is his 5th book. This presentation will explore the historical and contemporary perspectives of issues on immigration. So relevant today in our political climate there will be Q&A from the audience. The evening will be an interview format conducted by Arcadia University tenured History Professor, Geoffrey Haywood. Professor Haywood was selected by Arcadia students and faculty as teacher of the year in 2013 and has been instrumental in internationalizing the undergraduate curriculum. He is insightful, articulate, and a student of the current US political landscape.
Sunday November 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM - Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival: The Passengers at the Ambler Theater.
This film is a dramatic story that resonates with today’s headlines in Israel, following two Ethiopian Jews seeking Aliyah (moving to Israel permanently). In cooperation with the Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival, this program is also presented in conjunction with Temple Beth El, Mount Airy PA. There will be a presentation by Maly Jackson, an Ethiopian Israeli. Together with her mother and baby sister, they walked for more than three weeks from her native village in Gondar, Ethiopia, to Sudan. They made it to a refugee camp in Sudan, where they were exposed to horrific conditions while waiting to be rescued. Ms. Jackson’s presentation is made possible by a grant from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.
Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 7:00 PM Podcaster and Author Stephanie Butnick: The Newish, Jewish, Encyclopedia.
Deputy Editor of Tablet and co-host of the Unorthodox podcast, this program presents a deeply knowing, highly entertaining, and just a little bit irreverent, unputdownable encyclopedia of all things Jewish and Jew-ish.
Thursday February 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM Authors: Molly Dillon and Taylor Lustig: Yes She Can
10 Stories of Hope & Change from young female staffers of the Obama Administration.
Sunday March 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM Feminist Icon Phyllis Chesler: Living History
Phyllis Chesler, the legendary feminist leader, psychotherapist, and expert witness will talk about her most recent work on the rise of anti-Semitism, the demonization of Israel, and the nature of terrorism.
Series tickets and individual tickets are all available at tsinai.com/culturalseries. Students ages 13-21 are free and are encouraged to attend any and all events. For more information please call 215-643-6510 or visit tsinai.com.
Additional cultural programs of interest but not included in series tickets:
Sunday December 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM Author Jamie Bernstein: Famous Father Girl. Leonard Bernstein’s daughter presents her “Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.”
April 24-26 Rabbi Josh Warshawsky: Artist in Residence Weekend. Rabbi Josh engages Jews across generations through music and teaching.
About Temple Sinai: Temple Sinai is an egalitarian Conservative synagogue dedicated to strengthening our members’ commitment to Judaism and community. Our goals are to foster a greater understanding and respect for Judaism and instilling a love of Judaism and our rich culture in our congregants and their families. www.tsinai.com, 215-643-6510.