“Take it one day at a time and enjoy doing what you do,” advised Birdie Dash when asked what the secret to her longevity is during her 105th Birthday Bash on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Bertha "Birdie" Dash was born on October 26, 1914, in Philadelphia and grew up in the Logan section of the city. She attended The Philadelphia Museum School of Industrial Art and was an art teacher, illustrator for newspaper advertising, including the Philadelphia Inquirer, and a professional artist working in watercolor, mixed media and woodblock paintings. She has experienced many historical moments in history, such as The Great Depression, World War II, and life-changing inventions.
Despite retirement, her creative spirit has persevered over the years. She still enjoys putting her paintbrush to canvas and is an avid reader and bridge player.
In recognition of this special milestone, her senior living residence Brandywine Living at Dresher Estates hosted activities in her honor before the party. They started the day stretching to music from 1914 during exercise class and showed featured films released the same year in their private movie theater.
Brandywine Living friends and team members of the community raised a glass of champagne to Birdie’s life achievements, zest for creativity and young at heart personality before digging into the birthday cake. She was gifted a large signed birthday card of good wishes to commemorate the special day. Her two children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren visited for the weekend and continued the special celebration with her!