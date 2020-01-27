NORRISTOWN — Expressive Path students at Norristown Area High School, Art Teacher Sue Guido, and Pamela Martin, Executive Director of Expressive Path, recently accepted a $15,000 donation from Ambler Savings Bank. The donation, made through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program, will be used to provide free creative art and music workshops at local schools, centers, and shelters to teens between the ages of 12 and 19.
Expressive Path is a 90% mobile organization that provides creative art workshops at the Norristown Area High School, Eisenhower School of Science and Technology Leadership Academy, Montgomery County Youth Center, Anderson School, Centre Theater, and Roosevelt Campus of Norristown Area High School. Expressive Path also provides workshops for local non-profits such as ACLAMO and the Lincoln Center for Family and Youth. Expressive Path creates opportunities for the students to showcase their talents in the community through performance, art exhibitions and community service.
“Expressive Path strives to build self-esteem, teach positive outlets, and give our students something to be excited about. We are thankful to have the ongoing support of Ambler Savings Bank,” said Martin. “Their generosity has made it possible for our students to participate in poetry, painting, guitar, photography, dance, printmaking, and a wide variety of art exhibitions. Together we can help keep local teens on the right track!”
“We love supporting and working with nonprofits who are directly impacting our community,” said Sabrina Haines, branch manager at Ambler Savings Bank’s Fairview Village Branch. “The creative programs that Expressive Path provides are crucial to today’s teens, and while many districts are cutting arts and music funding, we are so thankful to have a program like Expressive Path in our community.”
Expressive Path is a non-profit organization located in Centre Theater in Norristown, PA, and is committed to enriching, educating, and inspiring adolescents by providing resources for them in the areas of theater, dance, music, humanities and visual arts. Learn more at their website, www.ExpressivePath.org.