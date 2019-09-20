There is a word for St. Luke Catholic School In Glenside, and it’s not a word that has been used recently with many local catholic grade schools in the region: Resilient. Thanks to its surrounding community of alumni, students and supporters, this school has done what few Catholic grade schools have been able to do -- survive as a contributing and beloved cornerstone in a community for over 100 years.
There are families that still have children 5+ generations later attending and there are families that have found their way to Glenside and became instantly charmed by the promise of what this “little school that could” held for their children. They all have one thing in common -- they love and believe in this school.
“I have been absolutely amazed and overwhelmed by this school community since joining them in July”, says new principal Michael Lawlor. “The passion and commitment emanating from the faculty alone was inspiring, but then witnessing the sincere willingness of our parents to step up and do all they can to help, took it to another level. I feel blessed to be included here in the midst of their 100th year celebration, but confidently look forward to leading them into their next century of exemplary learning.”
Lasting a century as an educational institution is an amazing accomplishment in any circumstance, but St. Luke School, like so many local parochial schools, have had their challenges recently. Starting with a merger with another popular local catholic school, the school was then renamed and restructured through new leadership, and struggled to keep their local identity while embracing change. Through it all, the school families, alumni and local community stood strong with the school, which continued to grow its educational assets including state-of the art technology and science labs, adding STEM learning modules into daily schedules, accelerated math programs and in-classroom chrome books for every 3rd-8th student.
“Bottom line, the steady and unwavering focus on the basic principles of Catholic education has been important to us” says Kate Stec, parent of 5th and 6th grade St. Luke students, when speaking about their commitment to the school. “I knew I could always go back and read the school’s mission statement at any time and feel 110% confident that my children were getting the exact education we had envisioned for them on the day we signed them up for kindergarten.”
By the end of 2018 the school found itself financially stable without the contributions and enrollment from their merger partner, which meant one VERY important thing -- the school could return to its original name: Saint Luke School.
With the St. Luke name back in place in time for their 100th year celebratory year, the school got busy planning celebrations including:
· A fall, Alumni party on the school premises on October 5th, 6:30-10:30 p.m., including a live band, food and drink open to all 21 years of age and over. Tickets can be purchased ahead of the event for $40.
· A year- long schedule full of school activities planned to involve the current student body and their families in the celebration.
· A formal celebratory event at North Hills Country Club on April 18, 2020, honoring distinguished alumni.
“Like the cornerstone that was laid in the fall of 1919, our community has shown their strength in commitment to the promise of what a faith-based education can offer our children today,” says Father Joseph Brandt, pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Church. “It offers them a fundamental and solid education, while integrating the important tenants of basic Christian principles. It’s rewarding to watch the combination of both come full circle in so many of our graduates, from the amazing things they accomplish professionally and through their commitment to service within their communities.”
Just a few of those accomplishments will be acknowledged at the North Hills event in the form of Alumni awards. Nominations in key categories are being accepted now and winners will be announced at the event on April 18, 2020.
For more information about the 100th anniversary celebration at Saint Luke School and about the school itself, please contact: Kate Garrett, Director of Marketing and Communications (215) 884-0843, kgarrett@saintlukeschool.org