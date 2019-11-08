FORT WASHINGTON -- TruMark Financial® Credit Union’s Ninth Annual Kiss-A-Pig Financial Literacy Fundraiser was held at the Abington Art Center on October 2, 2019. The event featured business and community leaders who kissed a pot-bellied pig named Raines, to raise awareness and funds to support financial literacy programs in local schools. Radio personality Marc Farzetta, from 97.5 FM The FANATIC, kissed the pig and emceed the event. Special guest Matteo Iadonisi, community journalist, 6abc Action News, shared insights on the importance of financial literacy, then planted a kiss on Raines while wearing a GoPro camera on his head. In addition, Cheltenham High School was represented by two enthusiastic pig kissers.
The Kiss-A-Pig fundraiser is a component of TruMark Financial's “Building Financial Futures” initiative.
With the more than $35,000 raised, the credit union will award area schools grants to purchase materials to teach the fundamentals of personal finance. This information will help them make informed financial decisions and secure a future of financial success.
To date, TruMark Financial has donated more than $325,000 to area schools. The grants have been used to purchase resources such as calculators, computer software, and textbooks to help teach the value of saving and the importance of managing money responsibly. To learn more about TruMark Financial’s Kiss-A-Pig Financial Literacy Fundraiser visit: www.trumarkonline.org/bff.