FORT WASHINGTON -- The Or Hadash Gun Violence Prevention Task Force’s Town Hall discussion with local legislators on current gun violence legislation Sunday, January 19, 2020¸ drew a large crowd and lively debate at Or Hadash, a Reconstructionist Congregation, in Fort Washington.
Scheduled speakers Rep. Steve McCarter, D-154th Dist., and Rep. Todd Stephens, R-151st Dist., along with Montgomery County Commissioners Chair Val Arkoosh and state Sen. Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia, discussed current gun violence legislation, including Red Flag Laws that aim to reduce firearms access from individuals who are considered a danger to themselves or others. The crowd of about 100 energetically participated in discussion after the speakers’ presentations.
Area gun violence and suicide prevention organizations, including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Ceasefire PA, Mom’s Demand Action, Souls Shot, Montgomery County Suicide Prevention Task Force and the Safe2SaySomething Program also were present.