Steve Bloom's knee-jerk conservative tax cut reflex -- offered as his solution to the exit of youth from Pennsylvania (Brain Drain, 12/22) -- is both badly based financially, and off-base in its diagnosis of youth emigration.
Taxes in PA are already low, compared to New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and other neighboring states.
What is driving youth away from PA is Third World infrastructure, Third World disdain for voter suppression and gerrymandering, refusal to accept women's right to control their own bodies, and the legislative rollback of renewable energy support from a decade ago.
Ben Burrows
Elkins Park