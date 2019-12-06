If there is an FBI investigation of the Mariner I and II pipelines only now, in the first term of the Wolf administration (Editorial, 11/28), it is remarkably ignorant that the fracking industry has received massive support from the Rendell and Corbett administrations.
The editorial cartoon showing a Keystone Cops FBI agent scrutinizing Governor Wolf alone in a field, without any of the Republican legislators, apparently failed to understand that Pennsylvania's light inspection fees and lack of a reasonable extraction task, meant that there could never be a serious inspections of gas wells of gas pipelines.
This is not something which ought solely to be blamed on Governor Wolf, or for which Democrats should be the sole recipients of FBI scrutiny.
Ben Burrows
Elkins Park