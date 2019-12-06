As Marie Yovanovitch completed her testimony in the impeachment hearings of Donald Trump and walked out of the chambers to the applause of the spectators, it reminded me of the court scene in To Kill a Mockingbird when Gregory Peck, as Atticus Finch, finishes his defense of Tom Robinson and slowly walks out of the courtroom. All the black citizens in the town stand to acknowledge his courage and morality in taking this case at great personal risk to himself.
Similarly, it felt right for me to stand and show respect to this woman who had become collateral damage in Trump’s efforts to bribe Ukraine’s President Zelensky and corrupt the 2020 election Her light shone even brighter in contrast to the petty and self-serving motives of Trump. There were a lot of heroes in testimony and we need to thank them and keep them.
Judy Hughes
Blue Bell