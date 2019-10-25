Lower Gwynedd has seen many changes in the past fifty years, a change in its scenic and pleasing country setting to less esthetically pleasing developments. Developments throughout the township appear to be going up in record numbers with lack of regard to curb appeal and how they will integrate with existing neighborhoods.
The result..... we now have asphalt sidewalks that go nowhere, roads that are as narrow as the Penllyn Pike railroad underpass and developments with greater housing density than previously seen in our past. The township planning commission has approved these changes.
Be informed and vote on Nov. 5.
Fred Wenz
Lower Gwynedd