I have been watching as many of my neighbor’s ash trees which have died are being removed by tree service companies.
This is quite distressing knowing that many of these trees are 40 or 50 years old and cannot be replaced readily.
I would encourage homeowners who have ash trees to consider having them treated with an effective insecticide against the Emerald Ash Borer which is available through your local arborist.
The treatment is not inexpensive but only needs to be injected into the tree every two years. I have had this treatment applied to my 16 Ash trees over the past eight years and have only lost one tree over that time.
I feel that the cost of the treatment is probably less expensive than the cost of having these large trees removed if they die. In addition these are mature trees which enhance the value of my property.
Kevin Booth
Fort Washington