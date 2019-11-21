Throughout the winter months, my staff and I will be collecting winter coats for homeless veterans who are serviced by the Veterans Multi-Service Center in Philadelphia. In addition to winter coats, our veterans also need gloves, hats, scarves, thermal underwear, backpacks, and toiletries. In addition to these items, brown cotton gloves have also been requested. Please drop-off these items in my district office at 19 S. York Road, Hatboro. Thank you in advance for your kindness towards our homeless veterans.
Rep. Thomas P. Murt
152nd Legislative District