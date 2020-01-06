For the last four years, the William Jeanes Memorial Library has hosted Connecting Exceptional People (CEP) socials. For young adults with special needs 18+, the purpose of the socials have been to provide a safe space for participants to make new friends, have fun, and engage with each other and the community. Participants have enjoyed dance parties, mad science demonstrations, and projects that help them give back to the community.
We are pleased to announce that in 2020 our Connecting Exceptional People Jr. High socials will be starting! CEP Jr. High is for teens ages 12-17 who have special needs and abilities. The social series will be held on the first Tuesday every month from 5:30-7:30pm in the Community Room. The purpose of the program is similar to our older CEP program: to give participants with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences all in a safe space. Our first social will take place on January 7th.
We will have activities set up, such as board games, coloring, and the Library's Wii. Participants can enjoy the activities and each other’s company. Refreshments will also be provided for the first hour of the program. Participants must be accompanied by a guardian or aide.
We are very grateful to the Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation Department for their partnership in this program. Due to a grant from the Autism Society of America, Greater Philadelphia Chapter this program series is free for participants.
Those interested in attending the program or their caregivers can contact Teen Librarian Sara Huff at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
We are also searching for teen volunteers to help staff during the program. If you are a teen who is interested, contact Sara Huff at the above contact information.