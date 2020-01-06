UPPER DUBLIN — A Philadelphia man found with an explosive device and stolen handgun in his vehicle Nov. 29 waived his preliminary hearing Jan. 2 in exchange for a reduction in bail and a deal regarding a possible sentence.
Keith W. Williams, 24, of the 6200 block of North 15th Street, was charged with felony counts of illegal possession of a weapon of mass destruction, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license, along with related charges, after he was pulled over around 2:35 p.m. Nov. 29 for operating a vehicle with a tinted license plate cover and improper tinting on the front windows.
According to the criminal complaint, Williams pulled into the Upper Dublin Shopping Center, where the officer approached and noted an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. A check revealed Williams had a suspended license and the inspection and emissions stickers on the vehicle were fraudulent.
During a consented search, an American Tactical GSG-1911 .22-caliber handgun with a magazine of 6 rounds, a homemade explosive device about the size of a toilet paper tube with a fuse, a small amount of suspected marijuana and some vapor smoking items were found in a backpack on the rear seat. The handgun had been reported stolen in Maryland in 2014.
Williams, who was taken into custody, told police the explosive device was an M80 he found in a room he was cleaning at a hotel where he works. He also said he found the gun several months ago in a park in Horsham and that he couldn’t get it to work and had taken it apart to try to fix it.
Williams told police he tries to “fix things and sell them.”
The Montgomery County Bomb Squad took possession of the explosive device, which the complaint says was “considerably larger than those commonly referred to as M80s,” for further analysis and destruction.
In addition to the felony counts, Williams was charged with prohibited offensive weapons, carrying explosives on conveyances, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plate, driving with a suspended license, no inspection and improper sun screening.
At the preliminary hearing, Williams, represented by Cary Hall, acting as a public defender, waived all the charges to county court.
Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Scott Frame told the judge that in exchange for the waiver, there was an agreement to reduce bail from $50,000 to $5,000, and if Williams agrees to plead guilty to the felony counts of weapons of mass destruction, carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property, the DA’s office will ask for a sentence of 6- to 23 months in prison followed by a year’s probation.
A condition of the bail is that Williams not be released without a bail hearing in Montgomery County Court.