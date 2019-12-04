Community events
Jenkintown Library Holiday House Tour: 4 pm to 7 pm on Dec 7. Jenkintown Library 460 York Road Jenkintown $25 per person $40 per couple. The Friends of the Jenkintown Library invite you to the 2019 Holiday House Tour. Grand Dames and Little Gems. This Iconic self guided walking tour of select Jenkintown homes is always a hit. The houses are amazing and all situated within a 4 block walkable radius Get your tickets at the Jenkintown Library OR via Venmo @JenkintownLibrary (comment “House Tour”)*Wristbands & Tour Maps may be picked up at the Library at 3:45 pm. Houses will open at 4:00 pm.All proceeds benefit the historic Jenkintown Library.
Climate Crisis A Call To Action: Sunday December 8 1 pm to 4 pm Join us and over 30 environmental exhibitors to learn more about climate change and local solutions.The event will feature guest speakers, panel discussions, and advocacy workshops. Presented by Old York Road Temple-Beth Am and PennEnvironment. Free. 971 Old York Road, Abington.
Holiday Craft Market: Join the Enfield Erdenheim Home School Partnership (EEHSP) for a holiday craft market on Saturday December 14 from 11am-4pm at Erdenheim Elementary (500 Haws Ln, Flourtown). There will be face painting by a local Girl Scouts troop, food trucks, and over 35 vendors with a variety handcrafted and homemade wares: local honey, jewelry, ceramics, clothing, wreathes and ornaments, and more.
BucksMont Art League Exhibit and Meeting: The BucksMont Art League will hold its monthly meeting at Ben Wilson Center, 580 Delmont Avenue, Warminster from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, December 17. The December guest speaker will be Alexandra Mosoeanu, a Mixed Media Artist. Mosoeanu’s artwork explores the concept of creativity as it pertains to the human spirit and our mysterious connection to Nature. Her works falls under the category of visionary art and magical realism.You can get a preview of Alexandra's works by visiting www.alexandramosoeanu.com.
3 Free Art Exhibits: Enjoy 3 free art exhibits by visiting Northampton and Huntingdon Valley Libraries. Visit Northampton Library, 25 Upper Holland Rd, Richboro from Nov. 1, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020. Visit Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Rd., Huntingdon Valley from Jan 6 to March 2, 2020. There is an ongoing art exhibit at the Warminster Library, 1076 Emma Lane, Warminster. Visit each Library and enjoy the art works.
Gifts for Gamers: On December 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., TooManyGames is giving back to the community with arcade games, pictures with Santa, signings with YouTubers, and a marketplace of gifts for gamers. All proceeds will benefit Philabundance. The event is held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at 100 Station Ave in Oaks. The event costs $10. For more information, email info@toomanygames.com or visit http://www.toomanygames.com..
Erdenheim Holiday Celebration: Come out for a night of holiday cheer Sunday Dec. 22 with your friends and neighbors at this festive Erdenheim tradition. Enjoy hot drinks, light fare, holiday music, candy, and of course, Santa riding on his fire truck. Santa stops: WHITEMARSH & GORDON 5:15 PM TERMINAL & ERDENHEIM 5:30 PM (121 TERMINAL ) GLENDALOUGH & CHESNEY 5:45 PM LONGFIELD & TERMINAL 6:00 PM PRESTON & SHIPPEN 6:15 PM PRESTON & SUFFOLK 6:30 PM FRASER & BENT 6:45 PM NORFOLK & LARCHWOOD 7:00 PM BRADFORD & BERGAN 7:15 PM Times are approximate. This is a rain, snow or shine event. Sponsored by the Erdenheim Civic Association
Centennial Singers Concert "O Holy Night": Free Concert Saturday Dec 7, 2019 at 7:30 PM Log College Middle School 720 Norristown Rd Warminster. Come to hear sounds of the season, Special visit from Santa. Raffle Baskets and free Bountiful Cookie Buffet. Donations Welcome! Director Stacy Malachowski Piano Virtuoso Charlie De Mets
Old York Road Garden Club Patriotic Christmas: Come enjoy a tour of the colonial-era house decorated for Christmas, then stop by the Carriage House, where we will have hot chocolate, cookies, and treasures for sale in our Country Store. Proceeds from the Country Store go to the Richard Wall House, the Cheltenham Township Historic Commission, and the Old York Road Garden Club. The Daughters of the American Revolution will again join us by decorating a tree. Suggested donation for the house tour: $5 Friday December 6 from 2PM to 5PM Saturday December 7, Sunday December 8 from noon to 4PM. Historic Richard Wall House One Wall Park Drive (On Church Road, west of Old York Road, Rte 611) Elkins Park. Call 215-887-9159 or e mail oldyorkgardenclub@gmail.com for more information
Ambler Arboretum Bark Walk: The Ambler Arboretum is going to the dogs! Join Ambler Arboretum of Temple University Director Kathy Salisbury for a special dog walking-friendly event in the Ambler Arboretum 10 am to noon on Dec 7 The leaves have fallen from the trees and they may be hard to tell apart — until you look at the bark. Examine the intricate patterns and fascinating details of trees throughout the Ambler Arboretum on this Bark Walk. Bring your walking shoes, your questions, your four-legged friends and learn about the new Ambler Arboretum Dog Walkers Club! Information: duffyj@temple.edu or 267-468-8108. Register Online at https://ambler.temple.edu/ambler-arboretum-presents-bark-walk-registration.
Book sale: The Friends of the Elkins Park Free Library holds its December Used Book Sale, Friday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., 563 East Church Road, Elkins Park. Sale includes over 15,000 books, CDs, DVDs, ephemera and more. Great opportunity for holiday shopping! Information: 215-635-5000.
Book sale: Friends of East Cheltenham Library will hold their December books sale on the following dates and times:Tuesday, Dec. 10 -1-3 p.m.Wed., Dec. 11- 7 p.m.-8:45 p.m.Friday, Dec. 13- 1 p.m.-4:45 p.m.Sat., Dec. 14 10 a.m.-3 :45 p.m.All proceeds benefit the library.
Better investing: The Philadelphia Area Chapter of Better Investing (www.betterinvesting.org) is sponsoring an “Investing in 2020 with Doug Gerlach” event on Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open to the public, the event will be held in the Community Room at the Giant Supermarket, 315 Old York Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Cost is $25 and includes lunch. Advanced registration is required. Call Gloria Mankonen at (215) 796-1214 or email contact@philly.betterinvesting.net
Lunch with Santa: The East Cheltenham Community Council will hold its annual Lunch with Santa on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Event is held at the Rowland Community Center. Tickets are $3.50 and must be purchased in advance.
Spaghetti with Santa: Boy Scout Troop 334 is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner with Santa. Saturday, December 14, 2019 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Leverington Presbyterian Church, 6301 Ridge Avenue Adults: $6.00 ($7.00 at the door); Kids 3-12: $4.00 ($5.00 at the door); Kids 3 and Under are FREE. To purchase tickets please contact bsatroop334fundraising@gmail.com
Glencairn Museum’s World Nativities Exhibition: 1001 Cathedral Road Bryn Athyn. Dozens of three-dimensional Nativity scenes from around the world reveal how artists adapt the Christmas story to represent their unique personal and cultural perspectives. This year’s World Nativities exhibition features an antique Moravian Christmas “putz” made by folk artist Jennie Trein (1879-1977) on loan from the Moravian Historical Society in Nazareth, Pa. Other nativities include some on loan from the Knights of Columbus Museum collection in New Haven, Exhibition runs Friday, November 29, through Sunday, January 5.Self-guided tour, handicapped accessibleClosed 12/9-10; 12/24-25 Special hours 12/26-29 only! Opens early: 10:00-4:30 No charge; suggested donation: $5
Libraries
Abington Township Public Library
Abington Free Library is located at 1030 Old York Road, Abington. For more information, call 215-885-5180 or visit the library’s website, www.abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Socrates Cafe: This club meets every second Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Genealogical Society: Old York Road Genealogical Society meets every second Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Book Discussion Group: Daytime Book Discussion Group meets every first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.
Computer classes: Abington Free Library offers a one-hour class, one-on-one with a volunteer computer aide, tailored to a person’s need. The class could cover basic computer skills, the internet, iPad, email, Microsoft Word or Excel. By appointment only; call 215-885-5180 ext. 28.
Used books: BookCellar used book hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and browse through our extensive collection. We are located in the lower level of the Abington Free Library. All our books, movies and music are for sale at bargain prices. BookCellar books are also sold on Amazon. Due to a high volume of book donations (a good thing!), donations will now be accepted at the circulation desk on Wednesdays to Saturdays only.
Decaffeinated and Unwired: Come to the Abington Free Library for “Decaffeinated and Unwired” and talk with decaf coffee and new friends every fourth Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome!
Sunday’s NYT Crossword Puzzle: Every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m., join us at a table in the South end of the library. Feel free to bring a cup of coffee, your neighbor or best friend, a pencil or pen (although we’ll supply them, too), even your half-finished puzzle from yesterday. Puzzling aloud is highly recommended. Drop-in event, no registration.
Teen Creative Writing Club: The Abington Township Public Library will host a Teen Creative Writing Club for ages 12 to 18 the first Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hone your creative writing skills through fun prompts and exercises. Share your work and get feedback. Register at the Information Desk, call 215-885-5180 ext. 13, email AskAbington@gmail.com or visit abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Computer Tutors: Meet with a computer tutor for one hour at the library. Get help with internet, tablets, smartphones, programs or any other miscellaneous computer questions you may have. Contact the Information Desk at 215-885-5180 ext. 13 to make an appointment.
East Cheltenham Free Library
Toddler class: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. This class teaches creative expression, social skills, listening comprehension, sign language and the foundations of reading and math through stories, songs and finger plays. For ages birth to 3.
Preschool Class: Preschool Class takes place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This class helps children develop kindergarten readiness skills by teaching concepts such as the days of the week, letters, counting, rhyming words, weather, colors and shapes. The class also features stories, music and movement activities and a craft. For ages 3 to 5.
Elkins Park Library
Information: 563 Church Road, Elkins Park; 215-635-5000
Teensy Tales Storytime: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music, rhymes and games for babies through age 2.
Once Upon a Storytime: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
Introduction to the Digital Media Lab: Thursdays at 1 p.m. Get an introduction to everything you can do in the Digital Media Lab. The Digital Media Lab has conversion kits for slides, VHS cassettes, vinyl records, cassettes and two scanners. Each of the two stations also provides access to the Adobe Creative Cloud software suite including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Registration required.
Glenside Library
Information: 215 S. Keswick Ave., Glenside; 215-885-0455
Toddler Storytime: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, rhymes and songs for ages 1 to 2.
Preschool Storytime: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
English Language and Civics Classes: Saturdays at 10 a.m. For adult English language-learners seeking U.S. citizenship.
Horsham Township Library
Information: 435 Babylon Road Horsham; 215-443-2609; horshamlibrary.org
Library Café: There are more than 2,000 books on sale at the library café’ with titles changing almost daily. Stop by, get a cup of coffee and a book or two anytime at your favorite library.
Huntingdon Valley Library
Information: 625 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley; 215-947-5138; hvlibrary.org.
Library Knitting: Knitters of all ages and experience levels are welcome to join us Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Library Yoga: Held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the community room. Adults are invited to our ongoing, drop-in introductory yoga classes with certified instructor Theresa Landolfi. Each drop-in class is $7.
Friends of the Library: Friends of the Huntingdon Valley Library meets the first Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. Check the library website for details.
Board of Trustees: Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Friday Movies: New releases shown every Friday at 11 a.m.
Jenkintown Library
460 York Road Jenkintown PA 19046
Website: https://www.jenkintownlibrary.org/
La Mott Free Library
Information: 7420 Sycamore Ave., La Mott; 215-635-4419
STEM Engineering Day: Wednesdays at 3 to 5 p.m. Build anything you can imagine with Magna-Tiles and Lincoln Logs. Ages 3 and up.
Roslyn Branch Library
Information: 2412 Avondale Ave., Roslyn; 215-886-9818
Playdate on Avondale: Fridays from 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5. No registration necessary.
Stitch and Chat: Fridays at 1 p.m. Bring your own handiwork or use our materials. No registration necessary.
Lego Club: Every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. No registration necessary.
Computer Tutoring: Call for an appointment.
Family Night: Campout: Monday, November 11 Ages 3-7 6:30-7:15 Make a mini-lantern or glowing lighting bug and read in our tents. Registration required, starts Oct 28
Hand Dye a Silk Scarf: Monday, November 4 Adults and teens age 12 and up All materials provided. 7 pm. Registration required, starts Oct 21. Call 215 886-9818
Cat Castles Monday November 18 7:00 pm Adults and children ages 10 and up. Build a structure for your cat with cardboard boxes and tubes. Registration required, starts Nov 4. Call 215 886-9818.
Southampton Free Library
Information: 947 Street Road, Southampton; 215-322-1415
Southampton Free Library December 2019 Schedule:
Music and Motion with David from Two of a Kind, Mondays, Dec. 2nd, 9th and 16th at 10:30 AM - Join David from Two of a Kind for stories, rhythm, dancing, and music! This program is walk-in until space filled and for ages birth and up.
Come Play Mah Jongg!, Mondays, Dec. 2nd – 30th at 1:00 PM - Whether you are a seasoned player or a beginner, come join us for Mah Jongg! Beginners are welcome to play or observe. Bring Mah Jongg set and card if you have them. Registration required. For players with no knowledge of Mah Jongg, lessons can be given by appointment if time is not available during program. (Let library know if you would like to schedule a lesson). Register on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or calling the library at (215) 322-1415.
Kiwanis Club Tree Lighting, Dec. 2nd at 6:00 PM - The Kiwanis Club will hold its third annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Veterans Field, 400 Street Road, on Monday, December 2nd starting at 6:00pm. There will be games and crafts provided by the Southampton Free Library along with a musical program starting at 6:30pm. Food Trucks will be available along with free snacks and beverages. Santa arrives at 6:50pm.
Family Storytime, Tuesdays, Dec. 3rd – 17th and Fridays, Dec. 6th – 20th at 10:30 AM - Join us as we read books and sing songs! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft. This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Yarn Workers Group, Tuesdays, Dec. 3rd, 10th and 17th at 1:00 PM - Enjoy some company while knitting, crocheting, or working on any other yarn project! This is for experienced yarn workers and not an instructional group. Registration required for new members.
Color Your Way to Serenity, Thursdays, Dec. 5th and 19th at 1:00 PM - Color your way to serenity at our Adult Coloring program on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of December at 1:00 P.M. Come and meet your new best friend while you enjoy tea and treats.
What’s Cooking at the Library: Holiday Treats, Saturday, Dec. 7th at 2:00 PM - Come learn how to make our BBC Tea scones and fudge to give away as holiday treats! We will demonstrate how to best package these treats to give as gifts! Advance registration is requested. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Tea with the BBC, Wednesday, Dec. 11th at 2:00 PM – Come watch episodes of Death in Paradise while enjoying tea and scones. Join us every 2nd Wednesday of the month for tea, treats and a BBC television mystery! Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by phone at (215) 322-1415. Space is limited.
Evening Book Club, Wednesday, Dec. 11th at 6:45 PM – This month's selection is A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles. Join us for an entertaining discussion.
Think & Drink: Holiday Trivia, Wednesday, Dec. 11th at 7:00 PM - Join us at Moss Mill Brewing Company for a drink and trivia. Impress your friends (or your date), outsmart a librarian, and maybe learn something. Trivia may be general or themed. Answer questions about holiday movies, music, and traditions. Win a present or stocking stuffer. Moss Mill Brewing Company is located at 109 Pike Circle Unit D, Huntingdon Valley.
Adult Sensory Story Time, Thursday, Dec. 12th at 10:30 AM - Please join us for some stories and a fun craft on the 2nd Thursday of the month. This program is for adults with varying abilities. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org.
Visit from Trevose Day School, Thursday, Dec. 12th at 10:30 AM - Join Ms. Katie as she introduces us to the world of Montessori learning! We will explore new ways to learn and play with new toys! Best for ages 3+-6; Preschool families welcome! The Montessori School-Trevose Day School will be presenting this program.
Holiday Happenings, Saturday, Dec. 14th at 11:00 AM - Join our festivities as we get into the holiday spirit! Enjoy a special performance by members of a choir from William Tennent High School, visit with Santa and take a picture, make and take home a holiday craft, and more!
SAT/ACT Testing, Saturday, Dec. 14th at 11:00 AM - C-2 Education Testing will be hosting a free SAT/ACT test practice at the Southampton Free Library. This is a drop in program, no registration is neccessary. Best for children 13+
Sensory Friendly Movie Time, Wednesday, Dec. 18th at 10:30 AM - Enjoy a sensory friendly viewing of a movie at the library. This month we will be watching Aladdin. Reservations with group size required. Please register at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling (215) 322-1415.
Trivia at the Library, Wednesday, Dec. 18th at 2:00 PM – Our popular trivia game program is back for a new year. Try your luck and match wits with your friends and neighbors on Wednesday, Dec. 18th at 2 P.M. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Story Tails Reading Program with the Women’s Animal Center, Thursday, Dec. 19th at 6:00 PM - Come help socialize a friendly, adoptable shelter animal by reading to them! While waiting for your turn to read, explore the library and make treats for the shelter animals! This is a walk-in program.
Sensory Friendly Coloring, Thursday, Dec. 26th at 10:30 AM - Coloring for differently abled adults. We provide the materials, beverages, relaxing music and a baked good. Reservations with group size required. Please register at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling (215) 322-1415.
Mad Science Slime Time, Thursday, Dec. 26th at 1 PM and 2 PM - Ooze into a gooey hour of sliming around! In this program, we will explore, create and play with the most entertaining and useful molecule known to science, and discover its many shapes and forms. Create slime using the Mad Science recipe, and then enter the Slime Olympics! Students even make their own slime that they get to take home and keep! Please register each participant attending online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or at the library. Recommended for ages 6-12. The same exact program is being run from 2-3 P.M.
Teen Art Workshop: Negative Space Paper Collage Snowflakes - Based on Notan Snowflakes made from cut paper and combined with textured watercolor background, teens will create a striking winter art project demonstrating their use of negative space. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.or or by calling the library at (215) 322-1415.
Noon Day Party, Monday, Dec. 30th at 11:30 AM - Celebrate the end of 2019 by singing songs, and enjoying movement activities with the interactive duo, Two of a Kind. The program is recommended for children ages birth-8 and walk-in until space is filled.
Free Library of Springfield Township
8900 Hawthorne Lane, Wyndmoor. 215-836-5300Web address: freelibraryofspringfieldtownship.org
December 8
1:15 PM International Film Club Screening TBA
December 9
10 AM Storytime Terrific 2’s and 3’s
10:30 AM-12:30 PM Pinochle
12:15 PM Mah Jongg
1-3 PM Knitters’ Group
4-6 PM Kids’ Holiday Art Market. Children 5 and up receive pretend money to buy art supplies for gift crafts.
December 10
10 AM Storytime, Playful Preschool (3+)
10:30 AM Maj Jongg
3 PM Teen Time. Teens in grades 6-12 invited for crafts, games and snacks.
6:30-8 PM Kids’ Holiday Art Market
December 11
11 AM-1 PM Pinochle
12:15 PM Mah Jongg
3 PM Afternoon Book club
4-6 PM Kids’ Holiday Art Market
6:30 PM Knit Night
December 12
10 AM Storytime, Wonderful 1’s
12:15 PM Mah Jongg
7 PM Exploring with Ed: Resolutions for the New Year. Learn history of this custom.
7 PM WWII History Talk with Roddy Davis. Little known facts and stories discussion.
December 13
10 AM-4 PM Duplo Play Day
1:30-3:30 PM Bridge
2 PM Movie Matinee.
Upper Dublin Public Library
Information: The Upper Dublin Public Library is located at 805 Loch Alsh Avenue in Fort Washington. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-628-8744 or go to www.udpl.org.
HOLIDAY HOURS Tuesday, December 24: Open 9:30a-1p Wednesday, December 25: Closed Tuesday, December 31: Open 9:30a-3p Wednesday, January 1: Closed.
Parenting with Positive Discipline 7-8:30p Wednesday, December 4 Learn how to correct or discipline your kids without punishing or yelling, help you child with “big emotions”, and get your kids to cooperate without nagging by using Positive Discipline. For Adults only.
KyoDaiko Taiko Drums 7p Friday, December 6 Join us for a performance by this local traditional Japanese drumming group. Fun for the whole family!
Teen Film Series: Animation to Live Action 1-3p Monday, December 23 & 30, Thursday 26
Is the remake as good as the original? 12/23 – Dumbo (2019) PG 12/26 – Aladdin (2019) PG
12/30 – Lion King (2019) PG. For Grades 6-10
Noon Year’s Eve Party! 11a-Noon Tuesday, December 31 Rock the morning away as we countdown to noon! Stories, dancing and cheering! For ages 3-10.
UDPL DECEMBER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
Playtime @ UDPL Kids Place 10:30aNoon Monday, December 9 Play with us @ the UDPL! Blocks, dress up and lots of other toys! For ages 05.
LEGO Club! 46p Monday, December 9 Come and build with us! For ages 412.
Spectacular Saturday: Saturday, December 14
-Sensory Storytime! 10a Interactive program to stimulate the senses. More info: call or email Molly Kane, (215) 6288744 x3153, mkane@mclinc.org. For children ages 38yrs with sensory integration challenges. Register online.
-Playtime @ the Library 11aNoon Play with us @ the UDPL! Blocks, dress up and lots of other toys! For ages 17.
-Crafternoon 2-3p Love crafts, coloring & origami? Join us! We will provide all the supplies, coloring books, origami paper, and more! For all ages.
Kids Advisory Board & Book Club 4:30-5:30p, Monday, December 16. Part book club, part advisory board, part taste testing. ALL FUN! For Grades 3-5. Online registration required.
Storytimes
Baby: Ages birth to 18 mths 10:30-11a Friday 10/4-12/20 Wiggles & Giggles Toddler: Ages 18 mths -3 yrs 11-11:30a Friday 10/4-12/20 Pre-School: Ages 3-5 yrs 10:30-11:30a Tuesday 10/1-12/17
UDPL DECEMBER TEEN PROGRAMS
Crafternoon 2-3p Saturday, December 14 Love crafts, coloring & origami? Join us! We will provide all the supplies, coloring books, origami paper, and more! For all ages.
Teen Film Series: Animation to Live Action 1-3p Monday, December 23 & 30, Thursday 26
Is the remake as good as the original? 12/23 – Dumbo (2019) PG 12/26 – Aladdin (2019) PG
12/30 – Lion King (2019) PG. For Grades 6-10
Middle School STEAM 10-11:30a Thursday, December 27 Electricity and Circuitry. For grades 6-8. Online registration required.
UDPL DECEMBER ADULT PROGRAMS
UD Knitting 7-8:45p every Thursday All levels welcome. Bring your own supplies. For ages 15yrs+
Fabri-holics! 10a-1p Every Thursday Our Steam Lab has sewing machines, rotary cutters & more. Bring a project and sew with us! For ages 15 yrs+.
Creative Writers Meetup Group 78:45p 2nd Monday of the month Register http://www.meetup.com/TheCreativeWritersMeetupGroup
Weekly ESL Conversation Groups 1:303p Every Tuesday or 78:30p or Every Wednesday
Come to our conversation group & improve your English speaking skills
APPRISE Medicare Counseling by Appt 9:30a or 10:30a or 11:30a by appointment. State trained RSVP-MC Counselors will be available to help you through the Medicare process.
1on1 Computer Tutoring by Appointment 1 hr tutoring session with a computer tutor volunteer on topic of your choice. Registration & $5 Friends donation required. Contact Kay: 2156288744
Book Clubs (Check udpl.org for exact dates) History Book 78p 1st Tue of the month: For history buffs Bookworms 7:158:30p 1st Thu of the month. Book Bunch 1:302:30p 1st Mon of month.
Upper Moreland Free Public Library
Information: The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is located at 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, across from the Willow Grove Shopping Center. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-659-0741 or visituppermorelandlibrary.org.
William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill.
William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning
4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
December 2019 Events
Tuesday, December 3, 10 – 10:00am Preschool Sensory Storytime This storytime is designed for children ages 3 and up and their families/caregivers, and will be sensory friendly. All children ages 3 and up are welcome, including those with sensory integration disorders and autism spectrum disorders! There will be stories, music, and a sensory activity. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online or by calling 610-828-0441.
Tuesday, December 3, 10 – 11:00 or 11:30pm Babes & Books Storytime Babies up to about 18 months and their caregivers are invited for twenty minutes of songs, movement, stories, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Tuesday, December 3, 10, 17 – 4:00pm Adult open game play–drop in Please join us every Tuesday for drop-in game play anytime between 4:00 and 7:30 pm. Mah Jongg, Canasta, Bridge, Scrabble, etc. We’ll set up card tables and provide 3 Mah Jongg sets and some extra cards. Other board games from the Library’s collection upstairs may be brought down. Experienced players welcome! Please check the monthly calendar for any cancellations. Questions? Please contact Adam, the Adult Services Librarian, at 610-828-0441 ext. 103.
Tuesday, December 3, 10, 17 – 6:00pm Dropped Stitches Experienced crafters are invited to join our group. Project assistance may be available from other attendees. All craftwork is welcome: knit, crochet, quilt, scrapbook, jewelry-making, etc. *Please note that this is not an instructional class. If you are interested in knitting or crochet lessons, please email jeanesinfo@mclinc.org and we will let you the next time a class is offered.* No need to register ~ just drop in!
Wednesday, December 4, 11 – 10:15am Tales for Tots Storytime Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, December 4, 11 – 11:15am Mother Goose Storytime Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Thursday, December 5, 12, 19 – 10:00am Qi Gong with Ernest In the Board Room, qi-gong. $10 per week, payable the first week of the month —a portion benefits the Library. QI GONG is a slow moving form of meditation for health and well-being, through coordination of breath with upper and lower body movement. It may be performed sitting in a chair. *First-time attendees receive a free class. Please wear loose clothing. No registration is required. *Always check with your doctor before starting an exercise program.*
Thursday, December 5, 12 – 11:15am Tales for Tots Storytime Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Thursday, December 5, 12– 10:15am Mother Goose Storytime Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Friday, December 6, 13, 20 – 10:00am Tai Chi for Health – Lifestyle Movements Tai Chi is more than just a gentle, flowing, and sometimes ‘challenging’ form of exercise. It is a way to move through daily life both physically and mentally. This session will include a tai chi/qigong warm up and cool down with concentration on loosening the joints, breathing, and relaxation. We’ll learn 3 different forms of tai chi – Sun, Yang, Chen in preparation for a new program! We’ll focus on the beginning forms of the Yang 24 (a universal form) and incorporate tai chi principles with each movement. This class is appropriate for beginners, those familiar to tai chi, and excellent as a ‘skills builder’ for more advanced practitioners. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes. As always, ask your doctor if it’s okay, and please don’t wear any scents to class as it really bothers some people. For more information about the class, contact Linda DeMedio, taichilcd@yahoo.com. Always check with your doctor before participating in any exercise program. Classes are Fridays, 10:00 to 11:00am every week from 9/6 to 10/25. The fee for this 8-week session is $48, no drop-ins please. A portion benefits the library.
Monday, December 9 – 1:30pm Monday Matinee On the second Monday of the month, join us for a recently released DVD and hot popcorn! Movie titles will be announced the month prior to showing. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, December 11 – 12:30pm Free Build Join us for a building bonanza! Building is not just “playing.” When children are engaged in building, they are learning problem solving, imagination and creativity, language and literacy skills, self-expression and self-esteem, mathematics and science, continuity and permanence, social and emotional growth, fine and gross motor skills, and more. So drop in and explore some age-appropriate building activities! For the big kids, we’ll have LEGO®, Magna-Tiles, KEVA planks, Jenga, and more! We’ll also have a variety of building sets and materials out for younger children to play-learn with, for babies on up through preschoolers! No registration required, just drop in!
Wednesday, December 11 – 6:00pm Q Crew LGBTQ+ teens and teen allies are invited to join the Library’s Q Crew! Come discuss past and current topics, issues, and events in a safe space. Plus, snacks and crafts. The Q Crew meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30pm. No registration is required. Just come by! This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, December 11 – 6:30pm Paws and Read School-age children are invited to come practice reading with registered therapy dogs and their owners. Why read to dogs? Most children have a natural affinity for and bond with dogs, and because dogs are non-judgmental, children are less self-conscious while reading aloud to them. Children can improve their reading skills in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, while enhancing self-esteem, motivating speech, and building confidence. Reading to a therapy dog can decrease stress and anxiety in general, and specifically while reading aloud in front of other human listeners! If children associate reading with struggle, worry, or embarrassment, this is a chance to create new and pleasant associations with reading instead! Space is limited and registration is required. You will receive an email or a phone call on the afternoon of the program with the specific time slot your child will be given to read with a dog. Registration is not yet open for this month.
Monday, December 16 – 6:00pm Middle Grade Book Club Are you in grades 6-8 and love to read? Then you should join our Middle Grade Book Club! The Middle Grade Book Club meets on the third Monday of every month from 6:15-7pm. For a copy of the book, just check out the display in the Teen Space! Refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, December 18 – 3:00pm Book Club in the Daytime The Book Club in the Daytime meets on the third Wednesday every month at 3:00 p.m. in the Board Room. Join us for a discussion of books of all kinds: both American and international, fiction and nonfiction, new and old! This group is open to everyone. No registration is required. (We also meet every third Thursday at 6:30. You are welcome to join us for whichever meeting day/time works for you! We read the same book for both groups.) Questions? Please call the Reference Desk at 610-828-0441 ext. 103 or email at acole@mclinc.org.
Wednesday, December 18 – 6:30pm Pajama Storytime Put on your pajamas and bring the whole family to this special evening storytime with Ms. Rachel, for families with children through age 7. Bring pillows, blankets, loveys, and stuffed friends if you’d like! No registration necessary.
Thursday, December 19 – 5:30pm Career Networking Group – PM Edition Career Networking Group. Are you unemployed or in transition? We provide a supportive environment where members can get ideas, direction, support, solve problems, learn or improve skills, and network to improve their job search and career. The group also provides a safe, caring environment to discuss the personal/emotional issues related to job search and career management. Those in transition, unemployed, or under-employed are welcome to attend and bring friends! Schedule: varies month to month, please visit the Meetup link below for the most current schedule. Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, please visit www.meetup.com/Career-Networking-Group-in-Montgomery-County-Meetup or email careercounselor1@comcast.net.
Thursday, December 19 – 6:30pm Book Club in the Evening The Book Club in the Evening meets on the third Thursday every month at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room. Join us for a discussion of books of all kinds: both American and international, fiction and nonfiction, new and old! This group is open to everyone. No registration is required. (We also meet every third Wednesday at 3:00. You are welcome to join us for whichever meeting day/time works for you! We read the same book for both groups.) Questions? Please call the Reference Desk at 610-828-0441 ext. 103 or email at acole@mclinc.org.
Friday, December 20 – 11:30am Minutes with Misty the Dog Families are invited to come to the library to interact with Misty, a goldendoodle registered therapy dog. Children will play with her, groom her, learn some commands, give Misty a treat, and more! No registration required.
Friday, December 20 – 6:00pm Connecting Exceptional People Young Adult Social Young adults ages 16+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! CEP is a social series (held on the third Friday of every month from 6-9pm) that gives young adults with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences, all in a safe space. Each month is themed, and we’ve had everything from Square-Dancing, to Picnic and Lawn Games, to Around the World in 180 Minutes. Participants and/or their guardians are responsible for determining if the participant should be accompanied by an aide or guardian. If you can, bring a snack or dessert to share. (Gluten-free treats are also appreciated.) This program is held in partnership with Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation, and is made possible in part by a grant from CCRES. For more information, contact Sara Huff, Teen Librarian at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Monday, December 23 – 12:00pm Free Build Join us for a building bonanza! Building is not just “playing.” When children are engaged in building, they are learning problem solving, imagination and creativity, language and literacy skills, self-expression and self-esteem, mathematics and science, continuity and permanence, social and emotional growth, fine and gross motor skills, and more. So drop in and explore some age-appropriate building activities! For the big kids, we’ll have LEGO®, Magna-Tiles, KEVA planks, Jenga, and more! We’ll also have a variety of building sets and materials out for younger children to play-learn with, for babies on up through preschoolers! No registration required, just drop in!
Monday, December 23 – 6:00pm Anime Club (Teens) Teens, do you enjoy manga and anime? Join our Anime Club! Bring your friends (and make new ones!) as you discuss and watch some of your favorite anime. Snacks, manga to check out, and more! Meetings take place on the fourth Monday of every month. No registration required. This program is for teens. Teens are in 6-12th grade. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Special Events
Saturday, December 7 – 2:30pm Teen Holiday Potluck Party Join us for our annual holiday party for teens! Bring a dish or drink to share with others and enjoy playing games and with everyone. There will be a Pollyanna gift exchange as well, so please bring a $5 gender neutral gift to exchange with someone at the party! Please register online. If you are unable to bring a dish or gift, contact Teen Librarian Sara Huff at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113 and everything will be kept confidential. Program partially sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. This program is for teens (6-12th grade).
Monday, December 9 – 6:00pm DIY Marbled Paper (Teens) Create your own marbled paper with this easy craft! With paint and shaving cream (yes, shaving cream!) you’ll be able to customize your paper any way you’d like. You can use the finished product for stationary, crafts, gifts, and more. Registration is appreciated. Please register online. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. This program is for teens (6th-12th grade).
Friday, December 13 – All Day National Cocoa Day It’s National Cocoa Day! Stop by the upstairs desk for a warm treat courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library!
Tuesday, December 17 – 6:30pm A Frozen Storytime More info to come!
Wednesday, December 18 – 5:30pm Microsoft Word Basics – Evening 2 of 2 This is the second in a two-part series. The first is held on December 4. Please register only if you can attend both classes. Learn the basics of word processing with the Microsoft Word program in this beginner-level class! Employers are looking for candidates with basic software skills, and knowledge of Microsoft Word is often considered a requirement for professionals these days. Learn the basic terminology and how to take your first steps in using a computer to draft a letter, flier or other document in this class. Space is limited, so please register either by calling Adam at 610-828-0441 ext 103 or by signing up online if you have an email address already. Experience using a mouse and keyboard is required for this class. You only need to register once to be signed up for both nights of the class.
Monday, December 30 – 1:00pm DIY Magnets (Teens) More info to come!
Ongoing
The Millbrook Historical Society: The Amy B. Yerks Museum and Archives, freshly renovated, is open every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro. Walk-ins welcomed. Information: 215-957-1877; millbrooksociety@gmail.com; millbrooksociety.org.
Outreach Office Hours: State Rep. Thomas Murt, R-152, will hold special outreach office hours in Huntingdon Valley and Upper Dublin. On the third Thursday of each month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Road in Huntingdon Valley, from 10 to 11 a.m. Also on the third Thursday of the month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave. in Fort Washington, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Three Stooges Museum: The Stoogeum is open to the public every Thursday (except holidays) from 10am to 3pm, no reservations required!The Stoogeum is the first and largest museum dedicated to the Three Stooges. Visit the Stoogeum to learn more about your favorite knuckleheads. If you are unable to visit with us during a Thursday open house, weekday appointments may be available Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 4pm. Weekday appointments are scheduled in two hour blocks and are subject to availability. Email stoogeum.staff@gmail.com for more information.
Health
Unheard Angels: This support group is being held for women who have experienced or are currently struggling with infertility, miscarriage, adoption and fostering issues. The group meets every other Monday evening (the first and third Monday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Lehman Memorial Church, 300 S. York Road, Hatboro, in Room 308. Call 215-764-9407 for more information.
Support Group for Parents of Autistic Children: A series of support meetings for parents of children with autism have been scheduled throughout the fall and winter. Parents and caregivers of children on the autism spectrum disorder are invited to the meetings, which will take place at the Speech-Language Institute of Salus University, to share their experiences. There will be a new topic covered each week and snacks and refreshments will be provided to the group. Those interested in joining the group can contact the Speech-Language Institute for more information at salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Stuttering Support Group: A series of support meetings for people who stutter, their family and friends and those who wish to learn more about stuttering have been scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Speech-Language Institute (SLI) of Salus University, 8380 Old York Road, Suite 2100, Elkins Park. As a chapter member of the National Stuttering Association, SLI provides a safe environment for individuals to share their personal experiences and techniques. Various topics will be covered each week as well as a chance for group discussion. The sessions are led and facilitated by clinical educator Shelley Slot, MS, CCC-SLP and two speech-language pathology students Rachael Borman ’18 and Julia Kessel ’18. Their mission in creating the group is let those who stutter know that they are not alone. For information on joining the group and upcoming meeting dates, contact the Speech-Language Institute at 215-780-3150 or SLInstitute@salus.edu or visit salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Bereavement Support Group: A free bereavement support group for friends and family will be held on alternative Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist, Chapel House, 2330 Fairhill Aven., Glenside. Sponsored by: William R. May Funeral Home Inc. Facilitated by Deborah K. Gawthrop, a certified grief management specialist. For information, call 215-624-8190 or email dgawthropcnlt@verizon.net.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. Groups provide education, emotional support and opportunities to share and problem solve with others caring for a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s, dementia or related disorders. Learn more about these conditions and find helpful resources. Be with others who understand and share similar challenges. Free. Registration not required though RSVPs are welcome. Participants can attend whenever they are able. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Free YMCA Membership: The Hatboro YMCA, 440 S. York Road, is offering free one-year memberships to area seventh-graders. This membership will provide fun and fitness opportunities. To get involved, seventh-graders just need to bring proof of their class status — a student ID card, class roster, class schedule or report card. They also need to bring a parent or guardian with them when they sign up. For more information, call the Y at 215-674-4545.
Tai Chi: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers tai chi Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Lauren Steele at 215-657-0830 or lsteele@pennypacktrust.org.
Yoga: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers light-to-moderate yoga on Wednesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and advanced level yoga on Wednesdays from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Lori Voltmer at 215-264-8653 or loreli4@comcast.net.
Nicotine Anonymous Meeting: Free quit smoking 12-Step program meets every Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Library, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, in support of people working to recover from nicotine addiction. All are welcome. Info: nicotine-anonymous.org.
CHADD: Elkins Park Area CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) will hold the following at Einstein at Elkins Medical Center. For more information on CHADD or ADHD, call Claire Noyes at 215-779-6656 or www.chadd.net/249.
Parent Support Group: First Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Adult Support Group: Third Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Gilda’s: Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, will hold the following:
Kid Support Group: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Program is for children 4 to 12 who have cancer in their lives.
Become a Member: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
Living with Cancer Support Group: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Living With Loss: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Family & Friends Support Group: Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Life After the Death of a Spouse Networking: First Tuesday on the month.
Life After the Death of a Parent Networking: Second Wednesday.
Healthy Eating Support Group: Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Metastatic Cancer Support Group: Last Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon. Call to register.
Health Living Support Group: Fourth Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Sage Restaurant on Second Street Pike.
Wellness Group Meetings: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gilda’s Railway & Ice Cream: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Members from the Bristol Railroad Society will run G-scale trains on an outdoor track. Information: 215-441-3290 or www.gildasclubdelval.org.
Montessori: The Montessori School offers beginners classes in TaiJi and Qigong Tuesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tai Chi will help you develop better balance, more flexibility and coordination. Your breath will become deeper and more even. You’ll learn how to find and release your body’s tensions. Your everyday movements will become more efficient and you will feel better and have more energy to face the day. The school is located at 1710 Jarrettown Road, Dresher. To register or for more information, call 215-572-9189.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The group will help provide emotional, educational and social support. The group also helps caregivers develop problem-solving strategies, maintaining their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimally caring for the person with dementia. Free. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Meetings
Live & Learn Meetings: Glenside United Church of Christ will host Live & Learn meetings every first and third Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the church library, 2160 Wharton Road, Glenside. The meetings will include lunch, a TED talk and lively discussion. Bring a bag lunch, and drinks will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact the church at 215-887-1819 or visit glensideucc.org.
Glenside Kiwanis: Glenside Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the North Hill VFW Post 2519 Jenkintown, Road, Glenside. For more information, call 215-758-9839 or email GlensideKiwanis@aol.com.
Chess: Join the chess club at KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center. Active adults, 60-years and older, who are interested in learning how or want to play chess against a competitive rival are invited to join the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, 7763 Old York Road in Elkins Park on Tuesdays from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The chess club is free to the public. Anyone interested in joining the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, may contact Dayna Glantz, program director, at 215-635-5244 or email dglantz@kleinlife.org. Membership information also is available.
Bucks Mont Art League: The Bucks Mont Art League meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ben Wilson Senior Center, 580 Delmont Ave., Warminster. Speakers, members’ shows and exhibits are available to members. Guests welcome.
Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro: The Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro meet the first and third Thursday of the month from noon to p.m. at Upper Moreland Library, 109 Park Ave. Willow Grove. Public speaking made fun. Visitors welcome.