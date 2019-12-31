Community events
3 Free Art Exhibits: Enjoy 3 free art exhibits by visiting Northampton and Huntingdon Valley Libraries. Visit Northampton Library, 25 Upper Holland Rd, Richboro from Nov. 1, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020. Visit Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Rd., Huntingdon Valley from Jan 6 to March 2, 2020. There is an ongoing art exhibit at the Warminster Library, 1076 Emma Lane, Warminster. Visit each Library and enjoy the art works.
Glencairn Museum’s World Nativities Exhibition: 1001 Cathedral Road Bryn Athyn. Dozens of three-dimensional Nativity scenes from around the world reveal how artists adapt the Christmas story to represent their unique personal and cultural perspectives. This year’s World Nativities exhibition features an antique Moravian Christmas “putz” made by folk artist Jennie Trein (1879-1977) on loan from the Moravian Historical Society in Nazareth, Pa. Other nativities include some on loan from the Knights of Columbus Museum collection in New Haven, Exhibition runs Friday, November 29, through Sunday, January 5.Self-guided tour, handicapped accessible. Opens early: 10:00-4:30 No charge; suggested donation: $5
Wellness Workshop -- How to Eat Healthy & Lose Weight in 2020: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Jan 9 2020.Weavers Way Co-op 217 E Butler Ave., Ambler. Weavers Way Wellness Team member Nicole Schillinger covers effective weight loss strategies. She'll also review factors that affect weight loss including toxins, stress, sleep deprivation, or lack of exercise, and discuss ways to make small changes toward successful and sustained weight loss in 2020! FREE. Pre-registration is required.
Libraries
Abington Township Public Library
Abington Free Library is located at 1030 Old York Road, Abington. For more information, call 215-885-5180 or visit the library’s website, www.abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens, Wed nights at 7-8 pm, Jan 15, Feb 12, & March 18. Ages 12-18. Play the classic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Using your storytelling skills, you’ll create a character and join other adventurers to complete quests, slay monsters, and achieve personal goals. Beginners welcome! Register at the Information Desk (215-885-5180, ext. 113) or go online at abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Midterms Study Day. Enjoy snacks and cuddle with therapy dogs while you study at the library for midterms. Stay for as little or as long as you’d like.Sunday, Jan. 26, 1 - 5 p.m. Call 215-885-5180, ext. 113
Socrates Cafe: This club meets every second Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Genealogical Society: Old York Road Genealogical Society meets every second Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Book Discussion Group: Daytime Book Discussion Group meets every first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.
Computer classes: Abington Free Library offers a one-hour class, one-on-one with a volunteer computer aide, tailored to a person’s need. The class could cover basic computer skills, the internet, iPad, email, Microsoft Word or Excel. By appointment only; call 215-885-5180 ext. 28.
Used books: BookCellar used book hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and browse through our extensive collection. We are located in the lower level of the Abington Free Library. All our books, movies and music are for sale at bargain prices. BookCellar books are also sold on Amazon. Due to a high volume of book donations (a good thing!), donations will now be accepted at the circulation desk on Wednesdays to Saturdays only.
Decaffeinated and Unwired: Come to the Abington Free Library for “Decaffeinated and Unwired” and talk with decaf coffee and new friends every fourth Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome!
Sunday’s NYT Crossword Puzzle: Every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m., join us at a table in the South end of the library. Feel free to bring a cup of coffee, your neighbor or best friend, a pencil or pen (although we’ll supply them, too), even your half-finished puzzle from yesterday. Puzzling aloud is highly recommended. Drop-in event, no registration.
Teen Creative Writing Club: The Abington Township Public Library will host a Teen Creative Writing Club for ages 12 to 18 the first Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hone your creative writing skills through fun prompts and exercises. Share your work and get feedback. Register at the Information Desk, call 215-885-5180 ext. 13, email AskAbington@gmail.com or visit abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Computer Tutors: Meet with a computer tutor for one hour at the library. Get help with internet, tablets, smartphones, programs or any other miscellaneous computer questions you may have. Contact the Information Desk at 215-885-5180 ext. 13 to make an appointment.
East Cheltenham Free Library
Toddler class: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. This class teaches creative expression, social skills, listening comprehension, sign language and the foundations of reading and math through stories, songs and finger plays. For ages birth to 3.
Preschool Class: Preschool Class takes place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This class helps children develop kindergarten readiness skills by teaching concepts such as the days of the week, letters, counting, rhyming words, weather, colors and shapes. The class also features stories, music and movement activities and a craft. For ages 3 to 5.
Elkins Park Library
Information: 563 Church Road, Elkins Park; 215-635-5000
Teensy Tales Storytime: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music, rhymes and games for babies through age 2.
Once Upon a Storytime: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
Introduction to the Digital Media Lab: Thursdays at 1 p.m. Get an introduction to everything you can do in the Digital Media Lab. The Digital Media Lab has conversion kits for slides, VHS cassettes, vinyl records, cassettes and two scanners. Each of the two stations also provides access to the Adobe Creative Cloud software suite including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Registration required.
Glenside Library
Information: 215 S. Keswick Ave., Glenside; 215-885-0455
Toddler Storytime: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, rhymes and songs for ages 1 to 2.
Preschool Storytime: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
English Language and Civics Classes: Saturdays at 10 a.m. For adult English language-learners seeking U.S. citizenship.
Horsham Township Library
Information: 435 Babylon Road Horsham; 215-443-2609; horshamlibrary.org
Library Café: There are more than 2,000 books on sale at the library café’ with titles changing almost daily. Stop by, get a cup of coffee and a book or two anytime at your favorite library.
Huntingdon Valley Library
Information: 625 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley; 215-947-5138; hvlibrary.org.
Library Knitting: Knitters of all ages and experience levels are welcome to join us Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Library Yoga: Held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the community room. Adults are invited to our ongoing, drop-in introductory yoga classes with certified instructor Theresa Landolfi. Each drop-in class is $7.
Friends of the Library: Friends of the Huntingdon Valley Library meets the first Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. Check the library website for details.
Board of Trustees: Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Friday Movies: New releases shown every Friday at 11 a.m.
Jenkintown Library
460 York Road Jenkintown PA 19046
Website: https://www.jenkintownlibrary.org/
La Mott Free Library
Information: 7420 Sycamore Ave., La Mott; 215-635-4419
STEM Engineering Day: Wednesdays at 3 to 5 p.m. Build anything you can imagine with Magna-Tiles and Lincoln Logs. Ages 3 and up.
Roslyn Branch Library
Information: 2412 Avondale Ave., Roslyn; 215-886-9818
Playdate on Avondale: Fridays from 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5. No registration necessary.
Stitch and Chat: Fridays at 1 p.m. Bring your own handiwork or use our materials. No registration necessary.
Lego Club: Every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. No registration necessary.
Computer Tutoring: Call for an appointment.
Southampton Free Library
Information: 947 Street Road, Southampton; 215-322-1415
January programs
Color Your Way to Serenity, Thursdays, Jan. 2nd and 16th at 1:00 PM - Color your way to serenity at our Adult Coloring program on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of January at 1:00 P.M. Come and meet your new best friend while you enjoy tea and treats.
Ed Eisen: Author Visit and Book Signing, Saturday, Jan 4th at 1:00 PM - Ed Eisen once posed as a terrorist, the Mafia made him an offer he could refuse, comic Jackie Gleason showed him the door, Christine Jorgensen dated him and Mother Teresa changed the course of his life. He has been a radio DJ, journalist, TV producer, talk show host and the first Jewish spokesman for two popes. Now Ed Eisen tells his stories in this often funny, sometimes tearful memoir. Books will be available for purchase. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Music and Motion with David from Two of a Kind, Mondays, Jan. 6th, 13th and 27th at 10:30 AM - Join David from Two of a Kind for stories, rhythm, dancing, and music! This program is walk-in until space filled and for ages birth and up.
Come Play Mah Jongg!, Mondays, Jan. 6th, 13th and 27th at 1:00 PM - Whether you are a seasoned player or a beginner, come join us for Mah Jongg! Beginners are welcome to play or observe. Bring Mah Jongg set and card if you have them. Registration required. Register on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or calling the library at (215) 322-1415.
Family Storytime, Tuesdays, Jan. 7th – 28th and Fridays, Jan 17th and 31st at 10:30 AM - Join us as we read books and sing songs! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft. This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Yarn Workers Group, Tuesdays, Jan. 7th – 28th at 1:00 PM - Enjoy some company while knitting, crocheting, or working on any other yarn project! This is for experienced yarn workers and not an instructional group. Registration required for new members.
Tea with the BBC, Wednesday, Jan. 8th at 2:00 PM – Come watch episodes of Foyle’s War while enjoying tea and scones. Join us every 2nd Wednesday of the month for tea, treats and a BBC television mystery! Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by phone at (215) 322-1415. Space is limited.
Adult Sensory Story Time, Thursday, Jan. 9th at 10:30 AM - Please join us for some stories and a fun craft on the 2nd Thursday of the month. This program is for adults with varying abilities. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org.
Elephant and Piggie Party, Friday, Jan. 10th at 10:30 A.M. - Join us as we read books and sing songs about Elephant and Piggie! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft. This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Activities in the Morning: Feed Your Feathered Friends!, Saturday, Jan. 11th at 10:30 AM - Come in and make various types of bird feeders to help feed our feathered friends this winter! Make either a container to hold bird seed year round or make biodegradable ones that are earth friendly, your choice! All ages are welcome! Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org Space is limited.
Evening Book Club, Tuesday, Jan. 14th at 6:45 PM – This month's selection is Furiously Happy by Jenny Lawson. Join us for an entertaining discussion.
Sensory Friendly Movie Time, Wednesday, Jan. 15th at 10:30 AM - Enjoy a sensory friendly viewing of a movie at the library. We will be showing Toy Story 4. Reservations with group size required. Please register at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling (215) 322-1415.
Trivia at the Library, Wednesday, Jan. 15th at 2:00 PM – Our popular trivia game program is back for a new year. Try your luck and match wits with your friends and neighbors on Wednesday, Jan. 15th at 2 P.M. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Story Tails Reading Program with the Women’s Animal Center, Thursday, Jan. 16th at 6:00 PM - Come help socialize a friendly, adoptable shelter animal by reading to them! While waiting for your turn to read, explore the library and make treats for the shelter animals! This is a walk-in program.
Think & Drink: BBC Trivia, Wednesday, Jan. 22nd at 7:00 PM - Join us at Moss Mill Brewing Company for a drink and trivia. Impress your friends (or your date), outsmart a librarian, and maybe learn something. Get your Brit on! January's trivia will be about the BBC and all things British. Moss Mill Brewing Company is located at 109 Pike Circle Unit D, Huntingdon Valley.
Adult Sensory Activities, Thursday, Jan. 23rd at 10:30 AM - Please join us for games, puzzles, projects and more. This program is for differently abled adults. Advance registration is required. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org.
Chinese New Year Storytime, Friday, Jan. 24th at 10:30 AM - Join us as we celebrate the Chinese New Year! We will read books and sing songs! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft. This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
What’s Cooking at the Library: Chinese New Year Food, Saturday, Jan. 25th at 2:00 PM - For this month's What's Cooking @ the Library, join us as we learn about, and sample, traditional Chinese and Korean foods eaten on the first day of the new year. We will be trying Chinese dumplings and Korean rice cake soup. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org. Space is limited.
What’s Cooking at the Library: Souper Bowl! Saturday, Feb. 1st at 2:00 PM - Welcome to the library's 2nd annual Souper Bowl. Come in and taste different soups made by our staff and vote for your favorite! We will have recipes for each soup available as well. Who will be our Souper Bowl winner? Will someone new take the victory or will it be a repeat? Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org so we know how much soup to make!
Free Library of Springfield Township
8900 Hawthorne Lane, Wyndmoor. 215-836-5300Web address: freelibraryofspringfieldtownship.org
Upper Dublin Public Library
Information: The Upper Dublin Public Library is located at 805 Loch Alsh Avenue in Fort Washington. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-628-8744 or go to www.udpl.org.
January highlights
Witness to History Project: The Holocaust 2p Sunday, January 19 A Holocaust survivor from the Holocaust Awareness Museum Speakers Bureau will share their story. Ages 6th gr-Adult.
Arts & Culture of the Silk Road 5-6:30p Wednesday, January 22-February 26 Penn State Professor Dr. C. Pierce Salguero explores the history and cross cultural exchange of these ancient trade routes stretching from Europe to China. Registration required.
Scavenger Hunt January 2-31 Join us in January for a Library Scavenger Hunt! Test your skills and earn a prize. Grab a scavenger hunt sheet at the Children’s area entrance. Collect your prize at the front desk. We will draw a grand prize winner from the entries. For Grades K-5.
Toddler Drive-In 10:30-11:15a Tuesday, January 7, Wednesday, January 15 & Saturday, January 18/ 6:30-7:15p Wednesday, January 8 Decorate your own vehicle, hop in and watch a short movie with us! Ages 2-5 yrs. Registration required.
Tucker’s Tales “It’s the Wolf” 6:30p Thursday, January 9 A collection of five wolf tales are featured in this performance by Tuckers’ Tales Puppet Theatre! Live music too! Ages 4-10 yrs.
Toy Story Film Series 1-3:30p Friday, January 17 & February 14, Monday, February 17 & March 9 Revisit Buzz, Woody & the rest of the gang in the Teen Space. Grades 6-9.
Children's programs
Scavenger Hunt January 2-31 Join us in January for a Library Scavenger Hunt! Test your skills and earn a prize. Grab a scavenger hunt sheet at the Children’s area entrance. Collect your prize at the front desk. We will draw a grand prize winner from the entries. For Grades K-5.
Toddler Drive-In 10:30-11:15a Tuesday, January 7, Wednesday, January 15 & Saturday, January 18/ 6:30-7:15p Wednesday, January 8 Decorate your own vehicle, hop in and watch a short movie with us! Ages 2-5 yrs. Registration required.
Tucker’s Tales “It’s the Wolf” 6:30p Thursday, January 9 A collection of five wolf tales are featured in this performance by Tuckers’ Tales Puppet Theatre! Live music too! Ages 4-10 yrs.
LEGO Club! 46p Monday, January 13 & February 10 Come and build with us! For ages 412.
Playtime @ the Library 10:30aNoon Monday, January 13 & February 17 Play with us @ the UDPL! Blocks, dress up and lots of other toys! For ages 05 yrs.
Elementary STEAM 12-1p & 2-3p Saturday, January 18 Design a miniature dog house with working lights using the basics of architecture and circuitry. 12-1p for Grades K-2. 2-3p for Grades 3-5. Registration begins 1/6.
Kids Advisory Board & Book Club 4:30-5:30p, Monday, January 20 & February 24. Part book club, part advisory board, part taste testing. ALL FUN! For Grades 3-5. Online registration required.
Elementary Intro to 3D Printing 6-7p Thursday, January 23 Learn the basics and design & print your own creation. Grades 4-6. Registration begins 1/6.
Spectacular Saturday: Saturday, October 19
Elementary STEAM 12-1p & 2-3p Saturday, January 18 Design a miniature dog house with working lights using the basics of architecture and circuitry. 12-1p for Grades K-2. 2-3p for Grades 3-5. Registration begins 1/
Teen programs
Toy Story Film Series 1-3:30p Friday, January 17 & February 14, Monday, February 17 & March 9 Revisit Buzz, Woody & the rest of the gang in the Teen Space. Grades 6-9.
Witness to History Project: The Holocaust 2p Sunday, January 19 A Holocaust survivor from the Holocaust Awareness Museum Speakers Bureau will share their story. Ages 6th gr-Adult.
Middle School STEAM 10-11:30a Monday, January 20 & Friday, February 14. A different STEAM tech each workshop. 1/20: Bloxels Video Game Creation 2/14: Circuitry with Go Box Pro. Grades 6-8. Online registration required.
Adult programs
Witness to History Project: The Holocaust 2p Sunday, January 19 A Holocaust survivor from the Holocaust Awareness Museum Speakers Bureau will share their story. Ages 6th gr-Adult.
Arts & Culture of the Silk Road 5-6:30p Wednesday, January 22-February 26 Penn State Professor Dr. C. Pierce Salguero explores the history and cross cultural exchange of these ancient trade routes stretching from Europe to China. Registration required.
Intermediate Italian 10:30a Monday, Jan 20-Feb 10 For ages 18+ yrs. Online registration required.
Intermediate French 7p Monday, Jan 27-March 2 For ages 18+ yrs. Online registration required.
FABRIHOLICS 10aNoon every Thursday Use our STEAM lab has sewing machines, rotary cutters and more! Bring a project and sew with us! For ages 15yrs+.
UD Knitting 7-8:45p every Thursday All levels welcome. Bring your own supplies. For ages 15yrs+
Creative Writers Meetup Group 78:45p 2nd Monday of the month Register on meetup.com
Weekly ESL Conversation Groups 1:303p Every Tuesday or 78:30p or Every Wednesday
Come to our conversation group & improve your English speaking skills
APPRISE Medicare Counseling by Appt - Monday 10a or 11a State trained RSVP-MC Counselors will be available to help you through the Medicare process.
1on1 Computer Tutoring by Appointment 1 hr tutoring session with a computer tutor volunteer on topic of your choice. Registration & $5 Friends donation required. Contact Kay: 2156288744
Book Clubs (Check udpl.org for exact dates) History Book 7p 1st Tue of the month: For history buffs Bookworms 7:15p 1st Thu of the month. Book Bunch 1:30p 1st Mon of month.
Upper Moreland Free Public Library
Information: The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is located at 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, across from the Willow Grove Shopping Center. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-659-0741 or visituppermorelandlibrary.org.
Yoga series: The Isha Foundation will be presenting a three part yoga series at the Upper Moreland Free Public Library! Join us for a combination of yoga and meditation offered as a 60 minute module. Register for one date, or all three! Yoga with the Isha Foundation will be held the first Saturday of the month (January through March) from 11am-12pm. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required in advance. Please call 215-659-0741, email, or stop by the Information Desk to Register.
William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill.
On-Going Events
Thursday, January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – 10:00am Qi Gong with Ernest In the Board Room, qi-gong. $10 per week, payable the first week of the month —a portion benefits the Library. QI GONG is a slow moving form of meditation for health and well-being, through coordination of breath with upper and lower body movement. It may be performed sitting in a chair. *First-time attendees receive a free class. Please wear loose clothing. No registration is required. *Always check with your doctor before starting an exercise program.*
Friday, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 – 10:00 Tai Chi for Health – Lifestyle Movements Tai Chi is more than just a gentle, flowing, and sometimes ‘challenging’ form of exercise. It is a way to move through daily life both physically and mentally. This session will include a tai chi/qigong warm up and cool down with concentration on loosening the joints, breathing, and relaxation. We’ll learn 3 different forms of tai chi – Sun, Yang, Chen in preparation for a new program! We’ll focus on the beginning forms of the Yang 24 (a universal form) and incorporate tai chi principles with each movement. This class is appropriate for beginners, those familiar to tai chi, and excellent as a ‘skills builder’ for more advanced practitioners. The fee for this 9-week session is $54. No walk-ins, please. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Library. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes. As always, ask your doctor if it’s okay, and please don’t wear any scents to class as it could agitate some people’s respiratory systems. For more information about the class, contact Linda DeMedio, taichilcd@yahoo.com. Always check with your doctor before participating in any exercise program.
Friday, January 3 – 4:30pm Youth Advisory Board Meeting The Library’s Youth Advisory Board is a group of teens in grades 6-12 who create, plan, and host events at the Library. Each month they have anywhere from 1-3 events, including, teen, children, and family programs. Meetings typically take place on the first Friday of every month and run from 4:30-6pm in the Library’s Community Room. No invitation is required to become a member of the YAB, just stop by a meeting and see what it’s like! (Please note that the Library is closed to the general public at 5pm on Fridays.) The advisor for the YAB is Teen Librarian Sara Huff. If you have any questions about the YAB, contact her at shuff@mclinc.org or call 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Tuesday, January 7, 14, 21, 28 – 10:00am Preschool Sensory Storytime This storytime is designed for children ages 3 and up and their families/caregivers, and will be sensory friendly. All children ages 3 and up are welcome, including those with sensory integration disorders and autism spectrum disorders! There will be stories, music, and a sensory activity. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online or by calling 610-828-0441.
Tuesday, January 7, 14, 21, 28 – 11:00 or 11:30pm Babes & Books Storytime Babies up to about 18 months and their caregivers are invited for twenty minutes of songs, movement, stories, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Tuesday, January 7, 14, 21, 28 – 2:30pm Gentle Yoga Please wear comfortable clothing. $28 for 4 classes ($7/class); full payment is due by the first class on 1/7. $10 drop-in rate. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Library. New Student Special: New students who register for this session of classes will receive the first class free ($21 for 4 classes)! Refer a Friend Special: When you are a registered WJ Library Yoga student and you refer a friend to class, and he or she buys a session of classes, you will earn 1 free class for each referral! Registration: please send an email to acole@mclinc.org to register by Friday, January 3. By registering, you are committing to attend the session of classes and paying (by cash or check) in full at the first class.
Tuesday, January 7, 14, 21, 28– 4:00pm Adult open game play–drop in Please join us every Tuesday for drop-in game play anytime between 4:00 and 7:30 pm. Mah Jongg, Canasta, Bridge, Scrabble, etc. We’ll set up card tables and provide 3 Mah Jongg sets and some extra cards. Other board games from the Library’s collection upstairs may be brought down. Experienced players welcome! Please check the monthly calendar for any cancellations. Questions? Please contact Adam, the Adult Services Librarian, at 610-828-0441 ext. 103.
Tuesday, January 7, 14, 21, 28 – 6:00pm Dropped Stitches Experienced crafters are invited to join our group. Project assistance may be available from other attendees. All craftwork is welcome: knit, crochet, quilt, scrapbook, jewelry-making, etc. *Please note that this is not an instructional class. If you are interested in knitting or crochet lessons, please email jeanesinfo@mclinc.org and we will let you the next time a class is offered.* No need to register ~ just drop in!
Wednesday, January 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10:15am Tales for Tots Storytime Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, January 8, 15, 22, 29 – 11:15am Mother Goose Storytime Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, January 8 – 6:00pm Family Movie: Abominable Join us for free popcorn and the newly released Abominable. In this expressive animated adventure, a young girl and her two friends encounters a baby Yeti, sometimes referred to as “the abominable snow monster.” Surprisingly, however, this magical creature turns out to be a good-natured beast who wants only to return to his family. His new friends attempt to help him make the trek from their Shanghai home to the very top of Mount Everest, all the while trying to avoid a nefarious collector who has his heart set on capturing a live Yeti. No registration necessary. Sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. PG | 1h 37min ©Universal Pictures 2019.
Wednesday, January 8 – 6:00pm Q Crew LGBTQ+ teens and teen allies are invited to join the Library’s Q Crew! Come discuss past and current topics, issues, and events in a safe space. Plus, snacks and crafts. The Q Crew meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30pm. No registration is required. Just come by! This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Thursday, January 9, 16, 23, 30 – 10:15am Mother Goose Storytime Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Thursday, January 9, 16, 23, 30 – 11:15am Tales for Tots Storytime Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, January 15 – 12:30pm Free Build Join us for a building bonanza! Building is not just “playing.” When children are engaged in building, they are learning problem solving, imagination and creativity, language and literacy skills, self-expression and self-esteem, mathematics and science, continuity and permanence, social and emotional growth, fine and gross motor skills, and more. So drop in and explore some age-appropriate building activities! For the big kids, we’ll have LEGO®, Magna-Tiles, KEVA planks, Jenga, and more! We’ll also have a variety of building sets and materials out for younger children to play-learn with, for babies on up through preschoolers! No registration required, just drop in!
Wednesday, January 15 – 3:00pm Book Club in the Daytime The Book Club in the Daytime meets on the third Wednesday every month at 3:00 p.m. in the Board Room. Join us for a discussion of books of all kinds: both American and international, fiction and nonfiction, new and old! This group is open to everyone. No registration is required. (We also meet every third Thursday at 6:30. You are welcome to join us for whichever meeting day/time works for you! We read the same book for both groups.) Questions? Please call the Reference Desk at 610-828-0441 ext. 103 or email at acole@mclinc.org.
Wednesday, January 15 – 6:30pm Paws and Read School-age children are invited to come practice reading with registered therapy dogs and their owners. Why read to dogs? Most children have a natural affinity for and bond with dogs, and because dogs are non-judgmental, children are less self-conscious while reading aloud to them. Children can improve their reading skills in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, while enhancing self-esteem, motivating speech, and building confidence. Reading to a therapy dog can decrease stress and anxiety in general, and specifically while reading aloud in front of other human listeners! If children associate reading with struggle, worry, or embarrassment, this is a chance to create new and pleasant associations with reading instead! Space is limited and registration is required. You will receive an email or a phone call on the afternoon of the program with the specific time slot your child will be given to read with a dog. Registration is not yet open for this month.
Thursday, January 16 – 6:30pm Book Club in the Evening The Book Club in the Evening meets on the third Thursday every month at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room. Join us for a discussion of books of all kinds: both American and international, fiction and nonfiction, new and old! This group is open to everyone. No registration is required. (We also meet every third Wednesday at 3:00. You are welcome to join us for whichever meeting day/time works for you! We read the same book for both groups.) Questions? Please call the Reference Desk at 610-828-0441 ext. 103 or email at acole@mclinc.org.
Friday, January 17 – 6:00pm Connecting Exceptional People Young Adult Social Young adults ages 16+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! CEP is a social series (held on the third Friday of every month from 6-9pm) that gives young adults with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences, all in a safe space. Each month is themed, and we’ve had everything from Square-Dancing, to Picnic and Lawn Games, to Around the World in 180 Minutes. Participants and/or their guardians are responsible for determining if the participant should be accompanied by an aide or guardian. If you can, bring a snack or dessert to share. (Gluten-free treats are also appreciated.) This program is held in partnership with Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation, and is made possible in part by a grant from CCRES. For more information, contact Sara Huff, Teen Librarian at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Monday, January 20 – 6:00pm Middle Grade Book Club Are you in grades 6-8 and love to read? Then you should join our Middle Grade Book Club! The Middle Grade Book Club meets on the third Monday of every month from 6:15-7pm. For a copy of the book, just check out the display in the Teen Space! Refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, January 22 – 6:30pm Pajama Storytime Put on your pajamas and bring the whole family to this special evening storytime with Ms. Rachel, for families with children through age 7. Bring pillows, blankets, loveys, and stuffed friends if you’d like! No registration necessary.
Monday, January 27 – 6:00pm Anime Club (Teens) Teens, do you enjoy manga and anime? Join our Anime Club! Bring your friends (and make new ones!) as you discuss and watch some of your favorite anime. Snacks, manga to check out, and more! Meetings take place on the fourth Monday of every month. No registration required. This program is for teens. Teens are in 6-12th grade. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, January 29 – 1:30pm Movie Matinee Adults are welcome to join us for a movie and hot popcorn on the last Wednesday of every month! Movie titles will be announced the month prior to showing. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Special Events
Tuesday, January 7 – 4:30pm Connecting Exceptional People Jr. High Social More info to come!
Saturday, January 11 – 10:00am Winter Storm Escape Room (gr. 3-5) Kids in grades 3-5 are invited to an escape room, created and hosted by the Library’s Youth Advisory Board! More details will be coming soon. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Saturday, January 11 – 11:00am ACT Practice Test Take a free ACT practice test with an in-person proctor, courtesy of the Princeton Review. After the test, you’ll receive a comprehensive score report detailing your strengths and weaknesses. Registration is required.
Monday, January 13 – 6:00pm Improv Night (Teens) Learn the basics of improv and have fun acting out skits and other exercises! For newbies and veterans of improv and acting. Please register below so we know how many teens to expect. This program is hosted by the Library’s Youth Advisory Board! This program is for teens (6-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, January 15 – 6:00pm DIY Hand Warmers (Teens) Make no-sew hand warmers with fabric and rice! They’re easy to make and will keep you warm during the winter months. Registration is appreciated. Please register online. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. This program is for teens (6th-12th grade).
Saturday, January 18 – 1:30 Family Matinee: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Join us for free popcorn and the newly released Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play. No registration necessary. Sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. PG | 1h 59min ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 2019.
Thursday, January 23 – 3:00 International Hot Chocolate Challenge (Teens) Try different hot chocolate recipes from around the world at our International Hot Chocolate Challenge! While you’re sipping on your cocoa, you’ll be able to vote for your favorites, AND make a graham cracker house! Please register below so we know how many to expect. This program is for teens (6-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Ongoing
The Millbrook Historical Society: The Amy B. Yerks Museum and Archives, freshly renovated, is open every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro. Walk-ins welcomed. Information: 215-957-1877; millbrooksociety@gmail.com; millbrooksociety.org.
Outreach Office Hours: State Rep. Thomas Murt, R-152, will hold special outreach office hours in Huntingdon Valley and Upper Dublin. On the third Thursday of each month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Road in Huntingdon Valley, from 10 to 11 a.m. Also on the third Thursday of the month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave. in Fort Washington, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Three Stooges Museum: The Stoogeum is open to the public every Thursday (except holidays) from 10am to 3pm, no reservations required!The Stoogeum is the first and largest museum dedicated to the Three Stooges. Visit the Stoogeum to learn more about your favorite knuckleheads. If you are unable to visit with us during a Thursday open house, weekday appointments may be available Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 4pm. Weekday appointments are scheduled in two hour blocks and are subject to availability. Email stoogeum.staff@gmail.com for more information.
Health
Unheard Angels: This support group is being held for women who have experienced or are currently struggling with infertility, miscarriage, adoption and fostering issues. The group meets every other Monday evening (the first and third Monday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Lehman Memorial Church, 300 S. York Road, Hatboro, in Room 308. Call 215-764-9407 for more information.
Support Group for Parents of Autistic Children: A series of support meetings for parents of children with autism have been scheduled throughout the fall and winter. Parents and caregivers of children on the autism spectrum disorder are invited to the meetings, which will take place at the Speech-Language Institute of Salus University, to share their experiences. There will be a new topic covered each week and snacks and refreshments will be provided to the group. Those interested in joining the group can contact the Speech-Language Institute for more information at salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Stuttering Support Group: A series of support meetings for people who stutter, their family and friends and those who wish to learn more about stuttering have been scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Speech-Language Institute (SLI) of Salus University, 8380 Old York Road, Suite 2100, Elkins Park. As a chapter member of the National Stuttering Association, SLI provides a safe environment for individuals to share their personal experiences and techniques. Various topics will be covered each week as well as a chance for group discussion. The sessions are led and facilitated by clinical educator Shelley Slot, MS, CCC-SLP and two speech-language pathology students Rachael Borman ’18 and Julia Kessel ’18. Their mission in creating the group is let those who stutter know that they are not alone. For information on joining the group and upcoming meeting dates, contact the Speech-Language Institute at 215-780-3150 or SLInstitute@salus.edu or visit salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Bereavement Support Group: A free bereavement support group for friends and family will be held on alternative Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist, Chapel House, 2330 Fairhill Aven., Glenside. Sponsored by: William R. May Funeral Home Inc. Facilitated by Deborah K. Gawthrop, a certified grief management specialist. For information, call 215-624-8190 or email dgawthropcnlt@verizon.net.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. Groups provide education, emotional support and opportunities to share and problem solve with others caring for a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s, dementia or related disorders. Learn more about these conditions and find helpful resources. Be with others who understand and share similar challenges. Free. Registration not required though RSVPs are welcome. Participants can attend whenever they are able. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Free YMCA Membership: The Hatboro YMCA, 440 S. York Road, is offering free one-year memberships to area seventh-graders. This membership will provide fun and fitness opportunities. To get involved, seventh-graders just need to bring proof of their class status — a student ID card, class roster, class schedule or report card. They also need to bring a parent or guardian with them when they sign up. For more information, call the Y at 215-674-4545.
Tai Chi: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers tai chi Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Lauren Steele at 215-657-0830 or lsteele@pennypacktrust.org.
Yoga: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers light-to-moderate yoga on Wednesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and advanced level yoga on Wednesdays from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Lori Voltmer at 215-264-8653 or loreli4@comcast.net.
Nicotine Anonymous Meeting: Free quit smoking 12-Step program meets every Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Library, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, in support of people working to recover from nicotine addiction. All are welcome. Info: nicotine-anonymous.org.
CHADD: Elkins Park Area CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) will hold the following at Einstein at Elkins Medical Center. For more information on CHADD or ADHD, call Claire Noyes at 215-779-6656 or www.chadd.net/249.
Parent Support Group: First Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Adult Support Group: Third Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Gilda’s: Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, will hold the following:
Kid Support Group: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Program is for children 4 to 12 who have cancer in their lives.
Become a Member: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
Living with Cancer Support Group: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Living With Loss: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Family & Friends Support Group: Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Life After the Death of a Spouse Networking: First Tuesday on the month.
Life After the Death of a Parent Networking: Second Wednesday.
Healthy Eating Support Group: Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Metastatic Cancer Support Group: Last Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon. Call to register.
Health Living Support Group: Fourth Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Sage Restaurant on Second Street Pike.
Wellness Group Meetings: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gilda’s Railway & Ice Cream: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Members from the Bristol Railroad Society will run G-scale trains on an outdoor track. Information: 215-441-3290 or www.gildasclubdelval.org.
Montessori: The Montessori School offers beginners classes in TaiJi and Qigong Tuesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tai Chi will help you develop better balance, more flexibility and coordination. Your breath will become deeper and more even. You’ll learn how to find and release your body’s tensions. Your everyday movements will become more efficient and you will feel better and have more energy to face the day. The school is located at 1710 Jarrettown Road, Dresher. To register or for more information, call 215-572-9189.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The group will help provide emotional, educational and social support. The group also helps caregivers develop problem-solving strategies, maintaining their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimally caring for the person with dementia. Free. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Meetings
Live & Learn Meetings: Glenside United Church of Christ will host Live & Learn meetings every first and third Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the church library, 2160 Wharton Road, Glenside. The meetings will include lunch, a TED talk and lively discussion. Bring a bag lunch, and drinks will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact the church at 215-887-1819 or visit glensideucc.org.
Glenside Kiwanis: Glenside Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the North Hill VFW Post 2519 Jenkintown, Road, Glenside. For more information, call 215-758-9839 or email GlensideKiwanis@aol.com.
Chess: Join the chess club at KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center. Active adults, 60-years and older, who are interested in learning how or want to play chess against a competitive rival are invited to join the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, 7763 Old York Road in Elkins Park on Tuesdays from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The chess club is free to the public. Anyone interested in joining the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, may contact Dayna Glantz, program director, at 215-635-5244 or email dglantz@kleinlife.org. Membership information also is available.
Bucks Mont Art League: The Bucks Mont Art League meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ben Wilson Senior Center, 580 Delmont Ave., Warminster. Speakers, members’ shows and exhibits are available to members. Guests welcome.
Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro: The Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro meet the first and third Thursday of the month from noon to p.m. at Upper Moreland Library, 109 Park Ave. Willow Grove. Public speaking made fun. Visitors welcome.