Community events
Or Hadash Presents: Gil Hoffman 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Nov 10. Or Hadash, a Reconstructionist Synagogue 190 Camp Hill Road Fort Washington. Gill Hoffman, the Chief Political Correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, will speak on "Red States, Blue States, the State of Israel, the future of Israel, the greater Middle East, and America."
VWA at Temple Ambler: All About Owls. Ambler Arboretum Speaker Series: Landscape Lighting Fundamentals 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Nov 20 Temple University Ambler 580 Meetinghouse Road Ambler. Presenter Lori Metz will emphasize on the effects and patterns that can be created to make the most of your landscape plants and architecture after dark.Program registration begins at 6:30 p.m., the presentation begins at 7 p.m. and Q&A follows at 8 p.m. Information kathleen.salisbury@temple.edu or 267-468-8400. 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Nov 8.Temple University Ambler 580 Meetinghouse Road Ambler. Join Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association (WVWA) naturalists for an evening learning all about the habits and adaptations of our nocturnal neighbors, followed by an owl-prowl through the twilight woods of Temple Ambler. Information: kathy.salisbury@temple.edu or 267-468-8400.
Discovering Philadelphia, Places Little Known: 7:30 to 9 pm on Nov. 13. The Barnes Room, Abington Friends Meeting 520 Meetinghouse Road Jenkintown. Contact: Old York Road Historical Society oldyorkroadhistory@gmail.com. Free for all ages.Unusual places, the subject of architect David Traub’s talk, are not only buildings but as well landscapes. Traub will show thirty images from his recent book, taken from all sections of the city of Philadelphia, from Manayunk to Moyamensing, from Spruce Hill to Society Hill. The lecture series is sponsored by a grant from the Jenkinstown Lyceum.
Gifts for Gamers: On December 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., TooManyGames is giving back to the community with arcade games, pictures with Santa, signings with YouTubers, and a marketplace of gifts for gamers. All proceeds will benefit Philabundance. The event is held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at 100 Station Ave in Oaks. The event costs $10. For more information, email info@toomanygames.com or visit http://www.toomanygames.com..
Beginner Mahjong classes: Starting Wednesdays Oct 16 thru Nov 20 Cost $75 + 2019 card. Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, Time: 6:45-9:15pm. Contact: Gail Stein 215-947-2203 for registration.
Alice in Wonderland: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Nov 16, Ambler Theater 108 E Butler Avenue Ambler Cost: $12, Seniors $10, Under 3 Free
Libraries
Abington Township Public Library
Abington Free Library is located at 1030 Old York Road, Abington. For more information, call 215-885-5180 or visit the library’s website, www.abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Socrates Cafe: This club meets every second Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Genealogical Society: Old York Road Genealogical Society meets every second Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Book Discussion Group: Daytime Book Discussion Group meets every first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.
Computer classes: Abington Free Library offers a one-hour class, one-on-one with a volunteer computer aide, tailored to a person’s need. The class could cover basic computer skills, the internet, iPad, email, Microsoft Word or Excel. By appointment only; call 215-885-5180 ext. 28.
Used books: BookCellar used book hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and browse through our extensive collection. We are located in the lower level of the Abington Free Library. All our books, movies and music are for sale at bargain prices. BookCellar books are also sold on Amazon. Due to a high volume of book donations (a good thing!), donations will now be accepted at the circulation desk on Wednesdays to Saturdays only.
Decaffeinated and Unwired: Come to the Abington Free Library for “Decaffeinated and Unwired” and talk with decaf coffee and new friends every fourth Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome!
Sunday’s NYT Crossword Puzzle: Every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m., join us at a table in the South end of the library. Feel free to bring a cup of coffee, your neighbor or best friend, a pencil or pen (although we’ll supply them, too), even your half-finished puzzle from yesterday. Puzzling aloud is highly recommended. Drop-in event, no registration.
Teen Creative Writing Club: The Abington Township Public Library will host a Teen Creative Writing Club for ages 12 to 18 the first Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hone your creative writing skills through fun prompts and exercises. Share your work and get feedback. Register at the Information Desk, call 215-885-5180 ext. 13, email AskAbington@gmail.com or visit abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Computer Tutors: Meet with a computer tutor for one hour at the library. Get help with internet, tablets, smartphones, programs or any other miscellaneous computer questions you may have. Contact the Information Desk at 215-885-5180 ext. 13 to make an appointment.
East Cheltenham Free Library
Friends of E. Cheltenham Library Election Day Bake Sale: 8:30 am to 3:30 pm on Nov 5. The Friends of the East Cheltenham Library will hold their election day bake sale on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.The sale will take place in the Rowland Community Center, 400 Myrtle Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012.All proceeds benefit the library.
Toddler class: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. This class teaches creative expression, social skills, listening comprehension, sign language and the foundations of reading and math through stories, songs and finger plays. For ages birth to 3.
Preschool Class: Preschool Class takes place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This class helps children develop kindergarten readiness skills by teaching concepts such as the days of the week, letters, counting, rhyming words, weather, colors and shapes. The class also features stories, music and movement activities and a craft. For ages 3 to 5.
Elkins Park Library
Information: 563 Church Road, Elkins Park; 215-635-5000
Teensy Tales Storytime: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music, rhymes and games for babies through age 2.
Once Upon a Storytime: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
Introduction to the Digital Media Lab: Thursdays at 1 p.m. Get an introduction to everything you can do in the Digital Media Lab. The Digital Media Lab has conversion kits for slides, VHS cassettes, vinyl records, cassettes and two scanners. Each of the two stations also provides access to the Adobe Creative Cloud software suite including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Registration required.
Glenside Library
Information: 215 S. Keswick Ave., Glenside; 215-885-0455
Toddler Storytime: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, rhymes and songs for ages 1 to 2.
Preschool Storytime: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
English Language and Civics Classes: Saturdays at 10 a.m. For adult English language-learners seeking U.S. citizenship.
Horsham Township Library
Information: 435 Babylon Road Horsham; 215-443-2609; horshamlibrary.org
Library Café: There are more than 2,000 books on sale at the library café’ with titles changing almost daily. Stop by, get a cup of coffee and a book or two anytime at your favorite library.
Huntingdon Valley Library
Information: 625 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley; 215-947-5138; hvlibrary.org.
Library Knitting: Knitters of all ages and experience levels are welcome to join us Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Library Yoga: Held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the community room. Adults are invited to our ongoing, drop-in introductory yoga classes with certified instructor Theresa Landolfi. Each drop-in class is $7.
Friends of the Library: Friends of the Huntingdon Valley Library meets the first Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. Check the library website for details.
Board of Trustees: Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Friday Movies: New releases shown every Friday at 11 a.m.
Jenkintown Library
460 York Road Jenkintown PA 19046
Website: https://www.jenkintownlibrary.org/
Red Cross Babysitter Certification Training: 9:30 am to 5:00 pm on Nov 2. Jenkintown Library Cost: 81.00 This training will help teens develop leadership skills, learn how to develop a babysitting business, keep themselves and others safe, and help children behave. They will also learn about basic child care and basic first aid. Pre-registration is required for this training and must be done in-person at the Jenkintown Library by Wednesday, October 23rd. There are only 12 spots available and payment must be made by check only.
Book Discussion: Swing Time 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm on Nov 13. Join us in the Community Room of the Jenkintown Library for a discussion of Zadie Smith’s fifth novel which tells the story of two biracial girls who meet in dance class and become adults in London, New York, and West Africa experiencing fame, fortune, and heartache.
La Mott Free Library
Information: 7420 Sycamore Ave., La Mott; 215-635-4419
STEM Engineering Day: Wednesdays at 3 to 5 p.m. Build anything you can imagine with Magna-Tiles and Lincoln Logs. Ages 3 and up.
Roslyn Branch Library
Information: 2412 Avondale Ave., Roslyn; 215-886-9818
Playdate on Avondale: Fridays from 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5. No registration necessary.
Stitch and Chat: Fridays at 1 p.m. Bring your own handiwork or use our materials. No registration necessary.
Lego Club: Every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. No registration necessary.
Computer Tutoring: Call for an appointment.
Family Night: Halloween: Monday, October 28 Ages 3 -7 6:30-7:15 pm Stories, make a corn husk doll or corn husk scarecrow and have fun| Call 215 886-9818 to register
Family Night: Campout: Monday, November 11 Ages 3-7 6:30-7:15 Make a mini-lantern or glowing lighting bug and read in our tents. Registration required, starts Oct 28
Hand Dye a Silk Scarf: Monday, November 4 Adults and teens age 12 and up All materials provided. 7 pm. Registration required, starts Oct 21. Call 215 886-9818
Make It! Play It! Build It! November 5 (many schools are closed) Ages 4-11 1- 3 Drop in and make a sandcastle, a miniature cardboard treehouse, and more
Cat Castles Monday November 18 7:00 pm Adults and children ages 10 and up. Build a structure for your cat with cardboard boxes and tubes. Registration required, starts Nov 4. Call 215 886-9818.
Southampton Free Library
Information: 947 Street Road, Southampton; 215-322-1415
Music and Motion: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance and move with David from Two of a Kind. This is a walk-in program until full.
Sensory Storytime: Second Monday of the month at 11 a.m. A special storytime ideal for children who are differently abled. Whether your child is on the autism spectrum, has sensory processing issues or feels overwhelmed with loud noises or crowds, this inclusive program may be just what you are looking for. Storytimes consist of 30 minutes of preschool-level books, songs and rhymes followed by monitored social play. Registration requested.
Prenda Coding Club: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Come learn how to code websites, apps, games and more through self-paced, fun projects. Recommended for fourth grade and up. Participants must be able to work without adult assistance on projects. We invite attendees to bring their own laptop to work independently. The library will provide laptops for shared use. This is a walk-in program.
Genealogy Workshop: First Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Susan Koelble, a professional genealogist, will lead a workshop on genealogical research and assist attendees with their own research. Register at southamptonfreelibrary.org or call 215 322-1415.
Tea with the BBC: Second Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. Come watch a BBC TV mystery while enjoying tea and scones. Space is limited. Register online at southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling 215-322-1415.
Color Your Way to Serenity: First and third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. Color your way to serenity at an adult coloring program.
Free Library of Springfield Township
8900 Hawthorne Lane, Wyndmoor. 215-836-5300Web address: freelibraryofspringfieldtownship.org
November 4 -- 10 AM Storytime Terrific 2’s and 3’s 10:30 AM Pinochle 12:15 PM Mah Jongg 1-3 PM Knitters’ Group 7 PM Socrates Café; November 5--10 AM Storytime Playful Preschool (3+)10:30 AM Mah Jongg 3 PM Teen Time. 6th-12th graders welcome for games, snacks & movies; November 6 -- 11 AM Pinochle 12:15 PM Mah Jongg 6:30 PM Knit Night 7 PM Fall Leaves Art Class for Adults. Make a fall art project with local artist Ginny Benner using sponge painting and leaf rubbing techniques. Registration required due to limited space. Call the library to sign up or stop by; November 7 10 AM Storytime Wonderful 1’s? 12:15 PM Mah Jongg 3-5 PM Teen Creation Station. 6-12th graders invited to use duct tape for building and creating. No registration required; November 8 Library will be closed for staff in-service day.
Upper Dublin Public Library
Information: The Upper Dublin Public Library is located at 805 Loch Alsh Avenue in Fort Washington. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-628-8744 or go to www.udpl.org.
Luncheon with the Dowager Countess of Grantham 1-2p Sunday, November 10 Celebrate Downton Abbey with actress Alisa DuPuy as the Dowager Countess. Period dress encouraged, but optional. Tickets on sale until 10/26: $40 per person/$35 for Friends Members (with code) at www.downtonlunch2019.brownpapertickets.com At Sandy Run Country Club 200 E. Valley Green Rd, Oreland.
UDPL NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS
Fairmount String Quartet 7p Friday, November 8 Enjoy this pop and classical musical performance.
ID Theft 10:30a Monday, November 11 UDPD Officer will teach you how to avoid identity theft and what to do if it happens to you.
Woodlands Garden Gravetenders 7p Tuesday, November 12 The Woodlands staff will discuss their unique history from the 18thC to the present. Co-hosted w/ Maple Glen Garden Club.
CHILDREN’S NOVEMBER PROGRAMS
Elementary STEAM Robot Challenge 6-7p Thursday, November 7 Challenge other teams to see whose robot can navigate the maze the fastest. Grades 3-5. Register online.
LEGO Club! 46p Monday, November 11 Come and build with us! For ages 412.
Family Caldecott Book Club 4:30-5:30p Wednesday, November 13 & December 11 Grades K-2 w/parent or caregiver.
Spectacular Saturday: Saturday, November 16
Sensory Storytime! 1010 Interactive program to stimulate the senses. More info: call or email Molly Kane, (215) 6288744 x3153, mkane@mclinc.org. For children ages 38yrs with sensory integration challenges. Online registration begins 9/12.
Playtime @ the Library 11aNoon Play with us @ the UDPL! Blocks, dress up and lots of other toys! For ages 17.
Full STEAM Ahead 1:30-3p Hand on tech experience for all ages. All ages. All preschool & elementary school aged children must be chaperoned.
Playtime @ UDPL Kids Place 10:30aNoon Monday, November 25 Play with us @ the UDPL! Blocks, dress up and lots of other toys! For ages 17.
Kids Advisory Board & Book Club 4:30-5:30p, Monday, November 25 & December 16. Part book club, part advisory board, part taste testing. ALL FUN! For Grades 3-5. Online registration required.
Storytimes No storytimes 11/29 Baby: Ages birth to 18 mths 10:30-11a Friday 10/4-12/20 Wiggles & Giggles Toddler: Ages 18 mths -3 yrs 11-11:30a Friday 10/4-12/20 Pre-School: Ages 3-5 yrs 10:30-11:30a Tuesday 10/1-12/17
UDPL NOVEMBER TEEN PROGRAMS
Teen Blockbuster Movies 1-3:30p Friday, November 29 Fun movies. Snacks too! For 6-10 gr.
Intro to 3D Printing 6-7p Thursday, November 21 3D printing basics & design your own masterpiece. For 10-12 gr. Registration begins 10/28.
Middle School STEAM 10-11:30a Friday, November 29 Robot Maze Challenge! For 6-8 gr. Registration begins 10/28.
UDPL NOVEMBER ADULT PROGRAMS
Fairmount String Quartet 7p Friday, November 8 Enjoy this pop and classical musical performance.
ID Theft 10:30a Monday, November 11 UDPD Officer will teach you how to avoid identity theft and what to do if it happens to you.
Woodlands Garden Gravetenders 7p Tuesday, November 12 The Woodlands staff will discuss their unique history from the 18thC to the present. Co-hosted w/ Maple Glen Garden Club.
Creative Crafts – Polymer Clay Mitten Jewelry 6-8p Wednesday, November 6 Just in time for the cold weather! For 15yrs – adult. Registration required.
FABRIHOLICS 10aNoon every Thursday Use our STEAM lab has sewing machines, rotary cutters and more! Bring a project and sew with us! For ages 15yrs+.
UD Knitting 7-8:45p every Thursday All levels welcome. Bring your own supplies. For ages 15yrs+
Creative Writers Meetup Group 78:45p 2nd Monday of the month Register http://www.meetup.com/TheCreativeWritersMeetupGroup
Weekly ESL Conversation Groups 1:303p Every Tuesday or 78:30p or Every Wednesday
Come to our conversation group & improve your English speaking skills
APPRISE Medicare Counseling by Appt - Monday 10a or 11a State trained RSVP-MC Counselors will be available to help you through the Medicare process.
1on1 Computer Tutoring by Appointment 1 hr tutoring session with a computer tutor volunteer on topic of your choice. Registration & $5 Friends donation required. Contact Kay: 2156288744
Book Clubs (Check udpl.org for exact dates) History Book 78p 1st Tue of the month: For history buffs Bookworms 7:158:30p 1st Thu of the month. Book Bunch 1:302:30p 1st Mon of month.
Upper Moreland Free Public Library
Information: The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is located at 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, across from the Willow Grove Shopping Center. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-659-0741 or visituppermorelandlibrary.org.
William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill.
On-Going Events
William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning
4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
November 2019 Events
On-Going Events
● Friday, November 1, 8, 15, 22 – 10:00am Tai Chi for Health The fee for this 8-week session is $48, no drop-ins please. A portion benefits the library.
● Friday, November 1 – 4:30pm Youth Advisory Board Meeting
The advisor for the YAB is Teen Librarian Sara Huff. If you have any questions about the YAB, contact her at shuff@mclinc.org or call 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
● Tuesday, November 12, 19 – 10:00am Preschool Sensory Storytime
Space is limited and registration is required. Register online or by calling 610-828-0441.
● Tuesday, November 12, 19 – 11:00 or 11:30pm Babes & Books Storytime
● Tuesday, November 12, 19, 26 – 4:00pm Adult open game play–drop in
Please join us every Tuesday for drop-in game play anytime between 4:00 and 7:30 pm. Questions? Please contact Adam, the Adult Services Librarian, at 610-828-0441 ext. 103.
● Tuesday, November 12, 19, 26 – 6:00pm Dropped Stitches
Experienced crafters are invited to join our group.
● Wednesday, November 6, 13, 20 – 10:15am Tales for Tots Storytime
● Wednesday, November 6, 13, 20 – 11:15am Mother Goose Storytime
Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers
● Wednesday, November 4 – 6:00pm Family Movie
Sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
● Thursday, November 7, 14 – 10:00am Qi Gong with Ernest
In the Board Room, qi-gong. $10 per week, payable the first week of the month —a portion benefits the Library. QI GONG is a slow moving form of meditation for health and well-being, through coordination of breath with upper and lower body movement. It may be performed sitting in a chair
● Thursday, November 7, 14, 21 – 11:15am Tales for Tots Storytime
Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited
● Thursday, November 7, 14, 21 – 10:15am Mother Goose Storytime
Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
● Monday, November 11 – 1:30pm Monday Matinee
Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
● Wednesday, November 13 – 6:00pm Q Crew
LGBTQ+ teens and teen allies are invited to join the Library’s Q Crew! This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
● Wednesday, November 13 – 12:30pm Free Build
● Wednesday, November 13 – 6:30pm Paws and Read
School-age children are invited to come practice reading with registered therapy dogs and their owners. Space is limited and registration is required.
● Friday, November 15 – 6:00pm Connecting Exceptional People Young Adult Social
Young adults ages 16+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! CEP is a social series (held on the third Friday of every month from 6-9pm) that gives young adults with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences, all in a safe space. For more information, contact Sara Huff, Teen Librarian at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
● Wednesday, November 20 – 3:00pm Book Club in the Daytime.
● Wednesday, November 20 – 6:30pm Pajama Storytime
● Thursday, November 21 – 5:30pm Career Networking Group – PM Edition
● Thursday, November 21 – 6:30pm Book Club in the Evening
● Monday, November 21 – 6:00pm Middle Grade Book Club
● Friday, November 22 – 2:00pm Nonfiction Book Club
● Monday, November 25 – 6:00pm Anime Club (Teens)
Special Events
● Saturday, November 2 – 10:00am Jewelry Sale Fundraiser
More info to come!
● Saturday, November 3 -- 1:00pm Jewelry Sale Fundraiser
More info to come!
● Monday, November 4 – 10:45am Come Play with Me
● Tuesday, November 5 – 7:00 GENERAL ELECTION–Polling Place for Whitemarsh Middle Ward 4
● Thursday, November 7 – 5:30pm Microsoft Word Basics--Evening 1 of 2
More information to come!
● Monday, November 11 – 6:00pm QPR Suicide Prevention Training for Teens
brarian Sara Huff at shuff@mclinc.org. This program is for teens (6-12th grade).
● Tuesday, November 12, 19 – 2:00pm Microsoft Word Basics--Daytime
More information to come!
● Tuesday, November 12 – 6:30pm Veteran’s Day Storytime
More information coming soon!
● Saturday, November 16 – 2:30pm Kids’ Art Class
Join Ramalakshmi Lakshmananan for another art class for kids! Details coming soon, but for now, save the date!
● Wednesday, November 20 – 5:30pm Microsoft Word Basics--Evening 2 of 2
More information coming soon!
● Monday, November 25 – 1:00pm Red Cross Blood Drive
● Tuesday, November 26 – 5:00pm Documentary and discussion with Representatives Mary Jo Daley and Matt Bradford
Mary Jo Daley and Lee Mooney will be screening the documentary “Backpack Full of Cash” followed by a group discussion of the film.
Ongoing
The Millbrook Historical Society: The Amy B. Yerks Museum and Archives, freshly renovated, is open every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro. Walk-ins welcomed. Information: 215-957-1877; millbrooksociety@gmail.com; millbrooksociety.org.
Outreach Office Hours: State Rep. Thomas Murt, R-152, will hold special outreach office hours in Huntingdon Valley and Upper Dublin. On the third Thursday of each month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Road in Huntingdon Valley, from 10 to 11 a.m. Also on the third Thursday of the month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave. in Fort Washington, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Three Stooges Museum: The Stoogeum is open to the public every Thursday (except holidays) from 10am to 3pm, no reservations required!The Stoogeum is the first and largest museum dedicated to the Three Stooges. Visit the Stoogeum to learn more about your favorite knuckleheads. If you are unable to visit with us during a Thursday open house, weekday appointments may be available Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 4pm. Weekday appointments are scheduled in two hour blocks and are subject to availability. Email stoogeum.staff@gmail.com for more information.
Health
Doylestown Health Connections: “Colon Cancer Prevention and Treatment,” on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Smyth Hall at Christ’s Home Senior Community (1 Shepherd’s Way, Warminster. This is a free event. Registration is required. To learn more or register, please call 215-672-1870 or visit DoylestownHealth.org.
Unheard Angels: This support group is being held for women who have experienced or are currently struggling with infertility, miscarriage, adoption and fostering issues. The group meets every other Monday evening (the first and third Monday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Lehman Memorial Church, 300 S. York Road, Hatboro, in Room 308. Call 215-764-9407 for more information.
Support Group for Parents of Autistic Children: A series of support meetings for parents of children with autism have been scheduled throughout the fall and winter. Parents and caregivers of children on the autism spectrum disorder are invited to the meetings, which will take place at the Speech-Language Institute of Salus University, to share their experiences. There will be a new topic covered each week and snacks and refreshments will be provided to the group. Those interested in joining the group can contact the Speech-Language Institute for more information at salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Stuttering Support Group: A series of support meetings for people who stutter, their family and friends and those who wish to learn more about stuttering have been scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Speech-Language Institute (SLI) of Salus University, 8380 Old York Road, Suite 2100, Elkins Park. As a chapter member of the National Stuttering Association, SLI provides a safe environment for individuals to share their personal experiences and techniques. Various topics will be covered each week as well as a chance for group discussion. The sessions are led and facilitated by clinical educator Shelley Slot, MS, CCC-SLP and two speech-language pathology students Rachael Borman ’18 and Julia Kessel ’18. Their mission in creating the group is let those who stutter know that they are not alone. For information on joining the group and upcoming meeting dates, contact the Speech-Language Institute at 215-780-3150 or SLInstitute@salus.edu or visit salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Bereavement Support Group: A free bereavement support group for friends and family will be held on alternative Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist, Chapel House, 2330 Fairhill Aven., Glenside. Sponsored by: William R. May Funeral Home Inc. Facilitated by Deborah K. Gawthrop, a certified grief management specialist. For information, call 215-624-8190 or email dgawthropcnlt@verizon.net.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. Groups provide education, emotional support and opportunities to share and problem solve with others caring for a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s, dementia or related disorders. Learn more about these conditions and find helpful resources. Be with others who understand and share similar challenges. Free. Registration not required though RSVPs are welcome. Participants can attend whenever they are able. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Free YMCA Membership: The Hatboro YMCA, 440 S. York Road, is offering free one-year memberships to area seventh-graders. This membership will provide fun and fitness opportunities. To get involved, seventh-graders just need to bring proof of their class status — a student ID card, class roster, class schedule or report card. They also need to bring a parent or guardian with them when they sign up. For more information, call the Y at 215-674-4545.
Tai Chi: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers tai chi Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Lauren Steele at 215-657-0830 or lsteele@pennypacktrust.org.
Yoga: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers light-to-moderate yoga on Wednesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and advanced level yoga on Wednesdays from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Lori Voltmer at 215-264-8653 or loreli4@comcast.net.
Nicotine Anonymous Meeting: Free quit smoking 12-Step program meets every Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Library, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, in support of people working to recover from nicotine addiction. All are welcome. Info: nicotine-anonymous.org.
CHADD: Elkins Park Area CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) will hold the following at Einstein at Elkins Medical Center. For more information on CHADD or ADHD, call Claire Noyes at 215-779-6656 or www.chadd.net/249.
Parent Support Group: First Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Adult Support Group: Third Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Gilda’s: Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, will hold the following:
Kid Support Group: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Program is for children 4 to 12 who have cancer in their lives.
Become a Member: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
Living with Cancer Support Group: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Living With Loss: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Family & Friends Support Group: Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Life After the Death of a Spouse Networking: First Tuesday on the month.
Life After the Death of a Parent Networking: Second Wednesday.
Healthy Eating Support Group: Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Metastatic Cancer Support Group: Last Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon. Call to register.
Health Living Support Group: Fourth Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Sage Restaurant on Second Street Pike.
Wellness Group Meetings: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gilda’s Railway & Ice Cream: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Members from the Bristol Railroad Society will run G-scale trains on an outdoor track. Information: 215-441-3290 or www.gildasclubdelval.org.
Montessori: The Montessori School offers beginners classes in TaiJi and Qigong Tuesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tai Chi will help you develop better balance, more flexibility and coordination. Your breath will become deeper and more even. You’ll learn how to find and release your body’s tensions. Your everyday movements will become more efficient and you will feel better and have more energy to face the day. The school is located at 1710 Jarrettown Road, Dresher. To register or for more information, call 215-572-9189.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The group will help provide emotional, educational and social support. The group also helps caregivers develop problem-solving strategies, maintaining their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimally caring for the person with dementia. Free. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Meetings
Live & Learn Meetings: Glenside United Church of Christ will host Live & Learn meetings every first and third Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the church library, 2160 Wharton Road, Glenside. The meetings will include lunch, a TED talk and lively discussion. Bring a bag lunch, and drinks will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact the church at 215-887-1819 or visit glensideucc.org.
Glenside Kiwanis: Glenside Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the North Hill VFW Post 2519 Jenkintown, Road, Glenside. For more information, call 215-758-9839 or email GlensideKiwanis@aol.com.
Chess: Join the chess club at KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center. Active adults, 60-years and older, who are interested in learning how or want to play chess against a competitive rival are invited to join the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, 7763 Old York Road in Elkins Park on Tuesdays from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The chess club is free to the public. Anyone interested in joining the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, may contact Dayna Glantz, program director, at 215-635-5244 or email dglantz@kleinlife.org. Membership information also is available.
Bucks Mont Art League: The Bucks Mont Art League meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ben Wilson Senior Center, 580 Delmont Ave., Warminster. Speakers, members’ shows and exhibits are available to members. Guests welcome.
Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro: The Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro meet the first and third Thursday of the month from noon to p.m. at Upper Moreland Library, 109 Park Ave. Willow Grove. Public speaking made fun. Visitors welcome.