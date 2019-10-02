Community events
Benjamin Lay: Abington’s Radical Abolitionist (Circa 1735): 7:30 -9 pm Oct 9, The Barnes Room, Abington Friends Meeting 520 Meetinghouse Road Jenkintown. Join us for the first lecture of the 2019-2020 Old York Road Historical Society Lecture Series. In this presentation, OYRHS Board member, Jim Rubillo will examine the life and times of this remarkable man who has been called the “Quaker Comet.” Benjamin Lay, a small, fearless Quaker, conducted dramatic protests against slavery in the early days of Philadelphia.The lecture series is sponsored by a grant from the Jenkinstown Lyceum.
Discovering Philadelphia, Places Little Known: 7:30 to 9 pm on Nov. 13. The Barnes Room, Abington Friends Meeting 520 Meetinghouse Road Jenkintown. Contact: Old York Road Historical Society oldyorkroadhistory@gmail.com. Free for all ages.Unusual places, the subject of architect David Traub’s talk, are not only buildings but as well landscapes. Traub will show thirty images from his recent book, taken from all sections of the city of Philadelphia, from Manayunk to Moyamensing, from Spruce Hill to Society Hill. The lecture series is sponsored by a grant from the Jenkinstown Lyceum.
October Book Cub Meeting: The Book Discussion Group with Rita and MaryAnn, a joint venture program by Northeast NORC and the Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Road, Philadelphia, meets noon to 2 pm, Thursday, October 17. This month each member should be ready to make a short presentation on their favorite book $2 donation. Light refreshments are served. Call 215-677-1600 for details. Transportation is available through Northeast Norc 215-320-0351
Sights and Sounds of the Revolutionary War: Saturday October 12. 10 - 3. For the whole family.This free event will provide an excellent opportunity to experience what it was like during this era of our country's history. There will be a Revolutionary War live field hospital staffed by the Pennsylvania 6th Regiment reenactors, live musket shots, living history guided tours of Revolutionary War soldiers graves, colonial era kids games and many other activities. The event is being hosted by St John Lutheran Church Blue Bell, as part of the Church's 250th Anniversary celebrations, 1802 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell. For more information visit https://www.stjohnbluebell.org/october-12-reenactment.htmlor email Larry Erdman at larry@larryerdman.us
5.42K Run: Join Scouts BSA Troops 541 and 542 on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. for 5.42K trail run and walk in Fort Washington State Park, 43 W. Mill Road, Flourtown. The route goes through Fort Washington State Park and along the Wissahickon Creek Green Ribbon Trail. Cost of the event is $25 for runners and walkers if registered by Oct. 1, and $30 after that date including on race day. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. and the race starts promptly at 9 a.m. Register online at www.troop542.com/run.
Gifts for Gamers: On December 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., TooManyGames is giving back to the community with arcade games, pictures with Santa, signings with YouTubers, and a marketplace of gifts for gamers. All proceeds will benefit Philabundance. The event is held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at 100 Station Ave in Oaks. The event costs $10. For more information, email info@toomanygames.com or visit http://www.toomanygames.com.
Methacton Community Theater: INTO THE WOODS, JR, on October 4,5 2019 at 7:30 pm, October 5 2019 at 4:00pm and October 6 2019 at 2:00pm at The Variety Club Recreation Center, 2950 Potshop Road, Worcester, PA 19490. $15.00 General Admission – all tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at theatermct.org or at the door. Seating is first come/first served. If you have a group of ten or more, please call the theater at (610)489-6449 and arrangements can be made to seat you together.
Beginner Mahjong classes: Starting Wednesdays Oct 16 thru Nov 20 Cost $75 + 2019 card. Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, Time: 6:45-9:15pm. Contact: Gail Stein 215-947-2203 for registration.
The Wissahickon Valley Historical Society Open House at the Franklinville School: Sunday, October 20 from 1 to 3:00 PM. The Franklinville School, a one room schoolhouse built in 1858, is located at 1701 Morris Road in Blue Bell. Children are welcome to come and write on slate boards, play period games and dress up in period clothes.
Alice in Wonderland: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Nov 16, Ambler Theater 108 E Butler Avenue Ambler Cost: $12, Seniors $10, Under 3 Free
Libraries
Abington Township Public Library
Abington Free Library is located at 1030 Old York Road, Abington. For more information, call 215-885-5180 or visit the library’s website, www.abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Challenges of Paying for a College Education: 7 to 8 pm Oct. 16 for high school students and parents. Presented by College Planning Service America. Register with the libraruy.
Oreo Taste Test Challenge: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 22. For ages 12-18. Join us for a blind taste test of all kinds of Oreos and vote on your favorites. Not recommended for teens with food allergies. Registration required.
Socrates Cafe: This club meets every second Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Genealogical Society: Old York Road Genealogical Society meets every second Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Book Discussion Group: Daytime Book Discussion Group meets every first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.
Computer classes: Abington Free Library offers a one-hour class, one-on-one with a volunteer computer aide, tailored to a person’s need. The class could cover basic computer skills, the internet, iPad, email, Microsoft Word or Excel. By appointment only; call 215-885-5180 ext. 28.
Used books: BookCellar used book hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and browse through our extensive collection. We are located in the lower level of the Abington Free Library. All our books, movies and music are for sale at bargain prices. BookCellar books are also sold on Amazon. Due to a high volume of book donations (a good thing!), donations will now be accepted at the circulation desk on Wednesdays to Saturdays only.
Decaffeinated and Unwired: Come to the Abington Free Library for “Decaffeinated and Unwired” and talk with decaf coffee and new friends every fourth Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome!
Sunday’s NYT Crossword Puzzle: Every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m., join us at a table in the South end of the library. Feel free to bring a cup of coffee, your neighbor or best friend, a pencil or pen (although we’ll supply them, too), even your half-finished puzzle from yesterday. Puzzling aloud is highly recommended. Drop-in event, no registration.
Teen Creative Writing Club: The Abington Township Public Library will host a Teen Creative Writing Club for ages 12 to 18 the first Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hone your creative writing skills through fun prompts and exercises. Share your work and get feedback. Register at the Information Desk, call 215-885-5180 ext. 13, email AskAbington@gmail.com or visit abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Computer Tutors: Meet with a computer tutor for one hour at the library. Get help with internet, tablets, smartphones, programs or any other miscellaneous computer questions you may have. Contact the Information Desk at 215-885-5180 ext. 13 to make an appointment.
East Cheltenham Free Library
Toddler class: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. This class teaches creative expression, social skills, listening comprehension, sign language and the foundations of reading and math through stories, songs and finger plays. For ages birth to 3.
Preschool Class: Preschool Class takes place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This class helps children develop kindergarten readiness skills by teaching concepts such as the days of the week, letters, counting, rhyming words, weather, colors and shapes. The class also features stories, music and movement activities and a craft. For ages 3 to 5.
Elkins Park Library
Information: 563 Church Road, Elkins Park; 215-635-5000
Teensy Tales Storytime: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music, rhymes and games for babies through age 2.
Once Upon a Storytime: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
Introduction to the Digital Media Lab: Thursdays at 1 p.m. Get an introduction to everything you can do in the Digital Media Lab. The Digital Media Lab has conversion kits for slides, VHS cassettes, vinyl records, cassettes and two scanners. Each of the two stations also provides access to the Adobe Creative Cloud software suite including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Registration required.
Glenside Library
Information: 215 S. Keswick Ave., Glenside; 215-885-0455
Toddler Storytime: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, rhymes and songs for ages 1 to 2.
Preschool Storytime: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
English Language and Civics Classes: Saturdays at 10 a.m. For adult English language-learners seeking U.S. citizenship.
Horsham Township Library
Information: 435 Babylon Road Horsham; 215-443-2609; horshamlibrary.org
Library Café: There are more than 2,000 books on sale at the library café’ with titles changing almost daily. Stop by, get a cup of coffee and a book or two anytime at your favorite library.
Huntingdon Valley Library
Information: 625 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley; 215-947-5138; hvlibrary.org.
Library Knitting: Knitters of all ages and experience levels are welcome to join us Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Library Yoga: Held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the community room. Adults are invited to our ongoing, drop-in introductory yoga classes with certified instructor Theresa Landolfi. Each drop-in class is $7.
Friends of the Library: Friends of the Huntingdon Valley Library meets the first Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. Check the library website for details.
Board of Trustees: Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Friday Movies: New releases shown every Friday at 11 a.m.
La Mott Free Library
Information: 7420 Sycamore Ave., La Mott; 215-635-4419
STEM Engineering Day: Wednesdays at 3 to 5 p.m. Build anything you can imagine with Magna-Tiles and Lincoln Logs. Ages 3 and up.
Roslyn Branch Library
Information: 2412 Avondale Ave., Roslyn; 215-886-9818
Playdate on Avondale: Fridays from 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5. No registration necessary.
Stitch and Chat: Fridays at 1 p.m. Bring your own handiwork or use our materials. No registration necessary.
Lego Club: Every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. No registration necessary.
Computer Tutoring: Be tutored on Saturdays 11:30 a.m. and Mondays at 1:30 p.m. Registration is necessary.
Southampton Free Library
Information: 947 Street Road, Southampton; 215-322-1415
Music and Motion: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance and move with David from Two of a Kind. This is a walk-in program until full.
Sensory Storytime: Second Monday of the month at 11 a.m. A special storytime ideal for children who are differently abled. Whether your child is on the autism spectrum, has sensory processing issues or feels overwhelmed with loud noises or crowds, this inclusive program may be just what you are looking for. Storytimes consist of 30 minutes of preschool-level books, songs and rhymes followed by monitored social play. Registration requested.
Prenda Coding Club: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Come learn how to code websites, apps, games and more through self-paced, fun projects. Recommended for fourth grade and up. Participants must be able to work without adult assistance on projects. We invite attendees to bring their own laptop to work independently. The library will provide laptops for shared use. This is a walk-in program.
Genealogy Workshop: First Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Susan Koelble, a professional genealogist, will lead a workshop on genealogical research and assist attendees with their own research. Register at southamptonfreelibrary.org or call 215 322-1415.
Tea with the BBC: Second Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. Come watch a BBC TV mystery while enjoying tea and scones. Space is limited. Register online at southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling 215-322-1415.
Color Your Way to Serenity: First and third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. Color your way to serenity at an adult coloring program.
Upper Dublin Public Library
Information: The Upper Dublin Public Library is located at 805 Loch Alsh Avenue in Fort Washington. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-628-8744 or go to www.udpl.org.
Children's October programs
Family Caldecott Book Club 4:30-5:30p Wednesday, October 9, November 13 & December 11 Grades K-2 w/parent or caregiver.
Elementary STEAM Robot Challenge 6-7p Thursday, October 10 Challenge other teams to see whose robot can navigate the maze the fastest. Grades K-2 w/caregiver: Register online.
LEGO Club! 46p Monday, October 14 Come and build with us! For ages 412.
1-2-3 Play With Me! 9:30-10:30a Monday, Oct 21-Nov 11 You & your child will enjoy an engaging, interactive time with creative & stimulating pre-literacy activities. For 1-3 yrs. Register online.
Kids Advisory Board & Book Club 4:30-5:30p, Monday, October 21, November 25 & December 16. Part book club, part advisory board, part taste testing. ALL FUN! For Grades 3-5. Online registration required.
Spectacular Saturday: Saturday, October 19
Sensory Storytime! 1010 Interactive program to stimulate the senses. More info: call or email Molly Kane, (215) 6288744 x3153, mkane@mclinc.org. For children ages 38yrs with sensory integration challenges. Online registration begins 9/12.
Playtime @ the Library 11aNoon Play with us @ the UDPL! Blocks, dress up and lots of other toys! For ages 17.
Full STEAM Ahead 1:30-3p Hand on tech experience for all ages. All ages. All preschool & elementary school aged children must be chaperoned.
Storytimes No storytimes 11/29 Baby: Ages birth to 18 mths 10:30-11a Friday 10/4-12/20 Wiggles & Giggles Toddler: Ages 18 mths -3 yrs 11-11:30a Friday 10/4-12/20 Pre-School: Ages 3-5 yrs 10:30-11:30a Tuesday 10/1-12/17
UDPL OCTOBER TEEN PROGRAMS
Teen Blockbuster Movies 1-3:30p Wednesday, October 9 Fun movies. Snacks too! For 6-10 gr.
Intro to 3D Printing 6-7p Thursday, October 24 3D printing basics & design your own masterpiece. For 7-9 gr. Registration begins 9/30.
UDPL OCTOBER ADULT PROGRAMS
The Early Villages of Upper Dublin 7p Wednesday, October 16 Learn about the early settlements that comprised UD the past 300 years in this presentation by local history buffs.
Book Launch – Elizabeth LaBan “Beside Herself” 7p Monday, October 21 Help Philadelphia author Elizabeth LaBan launch her 5th book with us. Light refreshments too. Tickets – FREE or $14.50 (includes paperback copy of the book.) Go to - www.laban2019.brownpapertickets.com/
Tales from Poe 7p Wednesday, October 23 Experience a touch of the macabre this fall with Tales From Edgar Allan Poe. Adapted by Hedgerow Theatre Company.
AARP Smart Driver Course 10a-2p Saturday, October 26 Save money on your car insurance, refresh your driving skills & more! Fee $15 AARP member/$20 non-member. Registration required & begins 9/30. Limited space.
Creative Crafts – Hedgehog Folded Book Art 7-8:30p Wednesday, October 2 Bring your fave buttons or use ours to make a charming bracelet. For 15yrs – adult. Registration required.
Intermediate Italian 10:30a Monday, Oct 7-Nov 11 For ages 18+ yrs. Online registration required.
Intermediate French 7p Monday, Oct 7-Nov 11 11 For ages 18+ yrs. Online registration required.
FABRIHOLICS 10aNoon every Thursday Use our STEAM lab has sewing machines, rotary cutters and more! Bring a project and sew with us! For ages 15yrs+.
UD Knitting 7-8:45p every Thursday All levels welcome. Bring your own supplies. For ages 15yrs+
Creative Writers Meetup Group 78:45p 2nd Monday of the month Register http://www.meetup.com/TheCreativeWritersMeetupGroup
Weekly ESL Conversation Groups 1:303p Every Tuesday or 78:30p or Every Wednesday
Come to our conversation group & improve your English speaking skills
APPRISE Medicare Counseling by Appt - Monday 10a or 11a State trained RSVP-MC Counselors will be available to help you through the Medicare process.
1on1 Computer Tutoring by Appointment 1 hr tutoring session with a computer tutor volunteer on topic of your choice. Registration & $5 Friends donation required. Contact Kay: 2156288744
Book Clubs (Check udpl.org for exact dates) History Book 78p 1st Tue of the month: For history buffs Bookworms 7:158:30p 1st Thu of the month. Book Bunch 1:302:30p 1st Mon of month.
Upper Moreland Free Public Library
Information: The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is located at 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, across from the Willow Grove Shopping Center. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-659-0741 or visituppermorelandlibrary.org.
Adult Paint Party w/Painting with a Twist Jenkintown: On September 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., a painting with a Twist instructor will conduct a fun night of guided projects. Non-alchoholic refreshments will be served, and music will be played. The program is free and open to adults but registration is required in advance. To register, please call the library, email uppermoreland@mclinc.org or visit the information desk. Space is limited.
William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill.
On-Going Events
Tuesday, October 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10:00am Preschool Sensory Storytime
This storytime is designed for children ages 3 and up and their families/caregivers, and will be sensory friendly. All children ages 3 and up are welcome, including those with sensory integration disorders and autism spectrum disorders! There will be stories, music, and a sensory activity. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online or by calling 610-828-0441.
Tuesday, October 8, 15, 22, 29 – 11:00 or 11:30pm Babes & Books Storytime
Babies up to about 18 months and their caregivers are invited for twenty minutes of songs, movement, stories, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Tuesday, October 8, 15, 22, 29 – 4:00pm Adult open game play–drop in
Please join us every Tuesday for drop-in game play anytime between 4:00 and 7:30 pm. Mah Jongg, Canasta, Bridge, Scrabble, etc. We’ll set up card tables and provide 3 Mah Jongg sets and some extra cards. Other board games from the Library’s collection upstairs may be brought down. Experienced players welcome! Please check the monthly calendar for any cancellations. Questions? Please contact Adam, the Adult Services Librarian, at 610-828-0441 ext. 103.
Tuesday, October 8, 15, 22, 29 – 6:00pm Dropped Stitches
Experienced crafters are invited to join our group. Project assistance may be available from other attendees. All craftwork is welcome: knit, crochet, quilt, scrapbook, jewelry-making, etc. *Please note that this is not an instructional class. If you are interested in knitting or crochet lessons, please email jeanesinfo@mclinc.org and we will let you the next time a class is offered.* No need to register ~ just drop in!
Wednesday, October 9, 16, 23, 30 – 10:15am Tales for Tots Storytime
Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, October 9, 16, 23, 30 – 11:15am Mother Goose Storytime
Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, October 4 – 6:00pm Family Movie: Aladdin
Join us for free popcorn and the new live action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin! Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. As Aladdin and the genie start to become friends, they must soon embark on a dangerous mission to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing young Jasmine’s kingdom. No registration necessary. Sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. PG | 2h 8min ©Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment 2019.
Thursday, October 10, 17, 24, 31 -- 10:00am Qi Gong with Ernest
In the Board Room, qi-gong. $10 per week, payable the first week of the month —a portion benefits the Library. QI GONG is a slow moving form of meditation for health and well-being, through coordination of breath with upper and lower body movement. It may be performed sitting in a chair. *First-time attendees receive a free class. Please wear loose clothing. No registration is required. *Always check with your doctor before starting an exercise program.*
Thursday, October 10, 17, 24, 31 -- 11:15am Tales for Tots Storytime
Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Thursday, October 10, 17, 24, 31 -- 10:15am Mother Goose Storytime
Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Friday, October 11, 18, 25 – 10:00am Tai Chi for Health – Lifestyle Movements The fee for this 8-week session is $48, no drop-ins please. A portion benefits the library.
Wednesday, October 9 – 6:00pm Q Crew LGBTQ+ teens and teen allies are invited to join the Library’s Q Crew! Come discuss past and current topics, issues, and events in a safe space. Plus, snacks and crafts. The Q Crew meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30pm. No registration is required. Just come by! This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, October 9 – 6:30pm Paws and Read School-age children are invited to come practice reading with registered therapy dogs and their owners. Space is limited and registration is required. You will receive an email or a phone call on the afternoon of the program with the specific time slot your child will be given to read with a dog. Registration is not yet open for this month.
Monday, October 14 – 1:30pm Monday Matinee
Wednesday, October 16 – 3:00pm Book Club in the Daytime
Wednesday, October 16 – 6:30pm Pajama StorytimePut on your pajamas and bring the whole family to this special evening storytime with Ms. Rachel, for families with children through age 7. Bring pillows, blankets, loveys, and stuffed friends if you’d like! No registration necessary.
Thursday, October 17 -- 5:30pm Career Networking Group – PM Edition Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, please visit www.meetup.com/Career-Networking-Group-in-Montgomery-County-Meetup or email careercounselor1@comcast.net.
Thursday, October 17 – 6:30pm Book Club in the Evening
Friday, October 18 – 6:00pm Connecting Exceptional People Young Adult SocialYoung adults ages 16+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! Participants and/or their guardians are responsible for determining if the participant should be accompanied by an aide or guardian. If you can, bring a snack or dessert to share. (Gluten-free treats are also appreciated.) This program is held in partnership with Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation, and is made possible in part by a grant from CCRES. For more information, contact Sara Huff, Teen Librarian at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Monday, October 21 – 6:00pm Middle Grade Book ClubAre you in grades 6-8 and love to read? Then you should join our Middle Grade Book Club! The Middle Grade Book Club meets on the third Monday of every month from 6:15-7pm. For a copy of the book, just check out the display in the Teen Space! Refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Friday, October 25 -- 2:00pm Nonfiction Book Club
Monday, October 28 – 6:00pm Anime Club (Teens) Teens, do you enjoy manga and anime? Join our Anime Club! Bring your friends (and make new ones!) as you discuss and watch some of your favorite anime. Snacks, manga to check out, and more! Meetings take place on the fourth Monday of every month. No registration required. This program is for teens. Teens are in 6-12th grade. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, October 30 – 1:30pm Movie Matinee
Special Events
Monday, October 7, 14, 21, 28 – 10:45am Come Play with Me This series of five Come Play With Me workshops, designed for children ages 1- through 3-years and their parents and caregivers, will encourage parents and children to play together, meet other parents, become familiar with the librarian and library resources, and meet local health and human service professionals. Space is limited and registration is required. We request that families attend all five workshops. Register for the series online or by calling 610-828-0441. Please note you are registering for the series, not for individual dates.
Wednesday, October 9 – 7:30pm Riverdale Viewing Party (Teens)
Monday, October 14 – 6:00pm Super Smash Bros Tournament for Kids (gr. 3-5)Are you a fan of Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Do you think you could win a tournament against all of your friends? Now’s your chance to find out! Register online to join our tournament. Only one kid will be left standing…This program is for kids in grades 3-5!
Saturday, October 19 – 11:00am SAT Practice Test
Saturday, October 26 – 6:00pm Murder Mystery Party (Teens)
Wednesday, October 30 – 6:00pm Kids Halloween Event
Ongoing
The Millbrook Historical Society: The Amy B. Yerks Museum and Archives, freshly renovated, is open every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro. Walk-ins welcomed. Information: 215-957-1877; millbrooksociety@gmail.com; millbrooksociety.org.
Outreach Office Hours: State Rep. Thomas Murt, R-152, will hold special outreach office hours in Huntingdon Valley and Upper Dublin. On the third Thursday of each month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Road in Huntingdon Valley, from 10 to 11 a.m. Also on the third Thursday of the month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave. in Fort Washington, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Three Stooges Museum: The Stoogeum is open to the public every Thursday (except holidays) from 10am to 3pm, no reservations required!The Stoogeum is the first and largest museum dedicated to the Three Stooges. Visit the Stoogeum to learn more about your favorite knuckleheads. If you are unable to visit with us during a Thursday open house, weekday appointments may be available Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 4pm. Weekday appointments are scheduled in two hour blocks and are subject to availability. Email stoogeum.staff@gmail.com for more information.
Health
Doylestown Health Connections: “Colon Cancer Prevention and Treatment,” on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Smyth Hall at Christ’s Home Senior Community (1 Shepherd’s Way, Warminster. This is a free event. Registration is required. To learn more or register, please call 215-672-1870 or visit DoylestownHealth.org.
Unheard Angels: This support group is being held for women who have experienced or are currently struggling with infertility, miscarriage, adoption and fostering issues. The group meets every other Monday evening (the first and third Monday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Lehman Memorial Church, 300 S. York Road, Hatboro, in Room 308. Call 215-764-9407 for more information.
Support Group for Parents of Autistic Children: A series of support meetings for parents of children with autism have been scheduled throughout the fall and winter. Parents and caregivers of children on the autism spectrum disorder are invited to the meetings, which will take place at the Speech-Language Institute of Salus University, to share their experiences. There will be a new topic covered each week and snacks and refreshments will be provided to the group. Those interested in joining the group can contact the Speech-Language Institute for more information at salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Stuttering Support Group: A series of support meetings for people who stutter, their family and friends and those who wish to learn more about stuttering have been scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Speech-Language Institute (SLI) of Salus University, 8380 Old York Road, Suite 2100, Elkins Park. As a chapter member of the National Stuttering Association, SLI provides a safe environment for individuals to share their personal experiences and techniques. Various topics will be covered each week as well as a chance for group discussion. The sessions are led and facilitated by clinical educator Shelley Slot, MS, CCC-SLP and two speech-language pathology students Rachael Borman ’18 and Julia Kessel ’18. Their mission in creating the group is let those who stutter know that they are not alone. For information on joining the group and upcoming meeting dates, contact the Speech-Language Institute at 215-780-3150 or SLInstitute@salus.edu or visit salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Bereavement Support Group: A free bereavement support group for friends and family will be held on alternative Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist, Chapel House, 2330 Fairhill Aven., Glenside. Sponsored by: William R. May Funeral Home Inc. Facilitated by Deborah K. Gawthrop, a certified grief management specialist. For information, call 215-624-8190 or email dgawthropcnlt@verizon.net.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. Groups provide education, emotional support and opportunities to share and problem solve with others caring for a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s, dementia or related disorders. Learn more about these conditions and find helpful resources. Be with others who understand and share similar challenges. Free. Registration not required though RSVPs are welcome. Participants can attend whenever they are able. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Free YMCA Membership: The Hatboro YMCA, 440 S. York Road, is offering free one-year memberships to area seventh-graders. This membership will provide fun and fitness opportunities. To get involved, seventh-graders just need to bring proof of their class status — a student ID card, class roster, class schedule or report card. They also need to bring a parent or guardian with them when they sign up. For more information, call the Y at 215-674-4545.
Tai Chi: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers tai chi Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Lauren Steele at 215-657-0830 or lsteele@pennypacktrust.org.
Yoga: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers light-to-moderate yoga on Wednesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and advanced level yoga on Wednesdays from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Lori Voltmer at 215-264-8653 or loreli4@comcast.net.
Nicotine Anonymous Meeting: Free quit smoking 12-Step program meets every Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Library, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, in support of people working to recover from nicotine addiction. All are welcome. Info: nicotine-anonymous.org.
CHADD: Elkins Park Area CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) will hold the following at Einstein at Elkins Medical Center. For more information on CHADD or ADHD, call Claire Noyes at 215-779-6656 or www.chadd.net/249.
Parent Support Group: First Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Adult Support Group: Third Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Gilda’s: Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, will hold the following:
Kid Support Group: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Program is for children 4 to 12 who have cancer in their lives.
Become a Member: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
Living with Cancer Support Group: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Living With Loss: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Family & Friends Support Group: Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Life After the Death of a Spouse Networking: First Tuesday on the month.
Life After the Death of a Parent Networking: Second Wednesday.
Healthy Eating Support Group: Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Metastatic Cancer Support Group: Last Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon. Call to register.
Health Living Support Group: Fourth Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Sage Restaurant on Second Street Pike.
Wellness Group Meetings: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gilda’s Railway & Ice Cream: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Members from the Bristol Railroad Society will run G-scale trains on an outdoor track. Information: 215-441-3290 or www.gildasclubdelval.org.
Montessori: The Montessori School offers beginners classes in TaiJi and Qigong Tuesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tai Chi will help you develop better balance, more flexibility and coordination. Your breath will become deeper and more even. You’ll learn how to find and release your body’s tensions. Your everyday movements will become more efficient and you will feel better and have more energy to face the day. The school is located at 1710 Jarrettown Road, Dresher. To register or for more information, call 215-572-9189.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The group will help provide emotional, educational and social support. The group also helps caregivers develop problem-solving strategies, maintaining their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimally caring for the person with dementia. Free. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Meetings
Live & Learn Meetings: Glenside United Church of Christ will host Live & Learn meetings every first and third Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the church library, 2160 Wharton Road, Glenside. The meetings will include lunch, a TED talk and lively discussion. Bring a bag lunch, and drinks will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact the church at 215-887-1819 or visit glensideucc.org.
Glenside Kiwanis: Glenside Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the North Hill VFW Post 2519 Jenkintown, Road, Glenside. For more information, call 215-758-9839 or email GlensideKiwanis@aol.com.
Chess: Join the chess club at KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center. Active adults, 60-years and older, who are interested in learning how or want to play chess against a competitive rival are invited to join the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, 7763 Old York Road in Elkins Park on Tuesdays from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The chess club is free to the public. Anyone interested in joining the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, may contact Dayna Glantz, program director, at 215-635-5244 or email dglantz@kleinlife.org. Membership information also is available.
Bucks Mont Art League: The Bucks Mont Art League meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ben Wilson Senior Center, 580 Delmont Ave., Warminster. Speakers, members’ shows and exhibits are available to members. Guests welcome.
Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro: The Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro meet the first and third Thursday of the month from noon to p.m. at Upper Moreland Library, 109 Park Ave. Willow Grove. Public speaking made fun. Visitors welcome.