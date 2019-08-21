Community events
Roxborough High School 50th Reunion: The Roxborough High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion Sept. 28 at the 1912 Club (formerly Plymouth Country Club). Those class members who wish to attend should send their name (name at graduation and current name), mailing address, email address and phone number(s) to rhsreunion@aol.com and/or contact Bill Robinson at 610-279-5919.
Frankford High School 50-Year Reunion: The Frankford High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion Sept. 28 in Doylestown. Classmates are asked to send their graduation name, current name, mailing address, email address and phone numbers (identify if cell or landline) to Linda Schroeder at schroelj@aol.com.
Gifts for Gamers: On December 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., TooManyGames is giving back to the community with arcade games, pictures with Santa, signings with YouTubers, and a marketplace of gifts for gamers. All proceeds will benefit Philabundance. The event is held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at 100 Station Ave in Oaks. The event costs $10. For more information, email info@toomanygames.com or visit http://www.toomanygames.com.
4th Annual Warrington Cares Sprint Triathlon: On September 8 at 7 a.m., the 4th Annual Warrington Cares Sprint Triathlon will take place. The race — which consists of a 300 yard swim, 10-mile bike ride and a 5K run — begins and ends at the Mary Barness Tennis and Swim Club at 2501 Freedoms Way in Warrington. The costs are $85 for the triathlon, $80 for the duathlon, $80 for the aquavelo, and $115 for the triathlon relay. The event is the main fundraiser for Warrington Cares, and funds raised at this race will go towards scholarships for high school graduates, donations to nonprofit organizations and funding for families in need. For more information or to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/WarringtonSprintTriathlonDuathlon.
Library
Abington Township Public Library: Abington Free Library is located at 1030 Old York Road, Abington. For more information, call 215-885-5180 or visit the library’s website, www.abingtonfreelibrary.org.
'A Universe of Stories' for Children: Children from preschool to grade 6 are invited to join the Summer Quest program. The program, which combines reading and hands-on activities to help children learn over the summer. Children will receive a reading/activity log to track progress over the summer, and all children who enter are eligible for various prizes through August 30. In-person registration begins June 14, and participants must register in the Children's Department or at the Roslyn Branch Library. Each library will host programs involving Harry Potter, science, art and more. All summer library programs are free. For more information, please contact either Carolyn DuBois, head librarian for the Children's Department at 215-885-5180 ext. 128, the Roslyn Branch Library at 215-886-9818 or visit abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Socrates Cafe: This club meets every second Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Genealogical Society: Old York Road Genealogical Society meets every second Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Book Discussion Group: Daytime Book Discussion Group meets every first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.
Computer classes: Abington Free Library offers a one-hour class, one-on-one with a volunteer computer aide, tailored to a person’s need. The class could cover basic computer skills, the internet, iPad, email, Microsoft Word or Excel. By appointment only; call 215-885-5180 ext. 28.
Used books: BookCellar used book hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and browse through our extensive collection. We are located in the lower level of the Abington Free Library. All our books, movies and music are for sale at bargain prices. BookCellar books are also sold on Amazon. Due to a high volume of book donations (a good thing!), donations will now be accepted at the circulation desk on Wednesdays to Saturdays only.
Decaffeinated and Unwired: Come to the Abington Free Library for “Decaffeinated and Unwired” and talk with decaf coffee and new friends every fourth Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome!
Sunday’s NYT Crossword Puzzle: Every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m., join us at a table in the South end of the library. Feel free to bring a cup of coffee, your neighbor or best friend, a pencil or pen (although we’ll supply them, too), even your half-finished puzzle from yesterday. Puzzling aloud is highly recommended. Drop-in event, no registration.
Teen Creative Writing Club: The Abington Township Public Library will host a Teen Creative Writing Club for ages 12 to 18 the first Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hone your creative writing skills through fun prompts and exercises. Share your work and get feedback. Register at the Information Desk, call 215-885-5180 ext. 13, email AskAbington@gmail.com or visit abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Computer Tutors: Meet with a computer tutor for one hour at the library. Get help with internet, tablets, smartphones, programs or any other miscellaneous computer questions you may have. Contact the Information Desk at 215-885-5180 ext. 13 to make an appointment.
East Cheltenham Free Library
Toddler class: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. This class teaches creative expression, social skills, listening comprehension, sign language and the foundations of reading and math through stories, songs and finger plays. For ages birth to 3.
Preschool Class: Preschool Class takes place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This class helps children develop kindergarten readiness skills by teaching concepts such as the days of the week, letters, counting, rhyming words, weather, colors and shapes. The class also features stories, music and movement activities and a craft. For ages 3 to 5.
Elkins Park Library
Information: 563 Church Road, Elkins Park; 215-635-5000
Teensy Tales Storytime: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music, rhymes and games for babies through age 2.
Once Upon a Storytime: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
Introduction to the Digital Media Lab: Thursdays at 1 p.m. Get an introduction to everything you can do in the Digital Media Lab. The Digital Media Lab has conversion kits for slides, VHS cassettes, vinyl records, cassettes and two scanners. Each of the two stations also provides access to the Adobe Creative Cloud software suite including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Registration required.
Glenside Library
Information: 215 S. Keswick Ave., Glenside; 215-885-0455
Toddler Storytime: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, rhymes and songs for ages 1 to 2.
Preschool Storytime: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
English Language and Civics Classes: Saturdays at 10 a.m. For adult English language-learners seeking U.S. citizenship.
Horsham Township Library
Information: 435 Babylon Road Horsham; 215-443-2609; horshamlibrary.org
Library Café: There are more than 2,000 books on sale at the library café’ with titles changing almost daily. Stop by, get a cup of coffee and a book or two anytime at your favorite library.
Huntingdon Valley Library
Information: 625 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley; 215-947-5138; hvlibrary.org.
Library Knitting: Knitters of all ages and experience levels are welcome to join us Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Library Yoga: Held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the community room. Adults are invited to our ongoing, drop-in introductory yoga classes with certified instructor Theresa Landolfi. Each drop-in class is $7.
Friends of the Library: Friends of the Huntingdon Valley Library meets the first Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. Check the library website for details.
Board of Trustees: Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Friday Movies: New releases shown every Friday at 11 a.m.
Le Mott Free Library
Information: 7420 Sycamore Ave., La Mott; 215-635-4419
STEM Engineering Day: Wednesdays at 3 to 5 p.m. Build anything you can imagine with Magna-Tiles and Lincoln Logs. Ages 3 and up.
Roslyn Branch Library
Information: 2412 Avondale Ave., Roslyn; 215-886-9818
Playdate on Avondale: Fridays from 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5. No registration necessary.
Stitch and Chat: Fridays at 1 p.m. Bring your own handiwork or use our materials. No registration necessary.
Lego Club: Every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. No registration necessary.
Computer Tutoring: Be tutored on Saturdays 11:30 a.m. and Mondays at 1:30 p.m. Registration is necessary.
Southampton Free Library
Information: 947 Street Road, Southampton; 215-322-1415
Music and Motion: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance and move with David from Two of a Kind. This is a walk-in program until full.
Sensory Storytime: Second Monday of the month at 11 a.m. A special storytime ideal for children who are differently abled. Whether your child is on the autism spectrum, has sensory processing issues or feels overwhelmed with loud noises or crowds, this inclusive program may be just what you are looking for. Storytimes consist of 30 minutes of preschool-level books, songs and rhymes followed by monitored social play. Registration requested.
Prenda Coding Club: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Come learn how to code websites, apps, games and more through self-paced, fun projects. Recommended for fourth grade and up. Participants must be able to work without adult assistance on projects. We invite attendees to bring their own laptop to work independently. The library will provide laptops for shared use. This is a walk-in program.
Genealogy Workshop: First Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Susan Koelble, a professional genealogist, will lead a workshop on genealogical research and assist attendees with their own research. Register at southamptonfreelibrary.org or call 215 322-1415.
Tea with the BBC: Second Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. Come watch a BBC TV mystery while enjoying tea and scones. Space is limited. Register online at southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling 215-322-1415.
Color Your Way to Serenity: First and third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. Color your way to serenity at an adult coloring program.
Prenda Coding Club: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Come learn how to code websites, apps, games and more through self-paced, fun projects. Recommended for fourth grade and up. Participants must be able to work without adult assistance on projects. We invite attendees to bring their own laptop to work independently. The library will provide laptops for shared use. This is a walk-in program.
Upper Dublin Public Library
Information: The Upper Dublin Public Library is located at 805 Loch Alsh Avenue in Fort Washington. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-628-8744 or go to www.udpl.org.
Family Movies: A family movie will take place from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. All movies will be G or PG.
Coloring and Origami: Come color and do origami on Thursday, August 26. All ages are welcome.
Summer Storytimes: Summer Storytimes run from June 4 to August 28. They are for children 0-5. For more information, visit udpl.org/storytimes-for-kids/
Dance Party: On August 29, Join Miss Jen in a dance party from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. For ages 2-6.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten "Way to Go" Party: On Friday, August 30, the library invites children ages 0-5 to celebrate their reading successes from 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Fabriholics: Bring a project and sew with us 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Thursday. 15 years and older.
UD Knitting: Come knit with us from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday. All levels are welcome, bring your own supplies. For 15 years and older.
ESL Conversation Groups: On Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. or Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, come to our conversation group to improve your English skills.
APRISE Medicare Counseling: By appointment. Appointments last for one hour on Monday mornings 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.
1-1 Computer Tutoring: Work with a computer tutor volunteer on a topic of your choice during a one hour tutoring session. Sessions are by appointment. Registration and a $5 Friends donation is required. For more information, contact Kay at 215-628-8744.
Upper Moreland Free Public Library
Information: The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is located at 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, across from the Willow Grove Shopping Center. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-659-0741 or visituppermorelandlibrary.org.
Adult Paint Party w/Painting with a Twist Jenkintown: On September 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., a painting with a Twist instructor will conduct a fun night of guided projects. Non-alchoholic refreshments will be served, and music will be played. The program is free and open to adults but registration is required in advance. To register, please call the library, email uppermoreland@mclinc.org or visit the information desk. Space is limited.
Community
Adult Craft Night — Constellation Cross-Stitch: At the second adult craft night of the summer, participants can come and chose their favorite constellation and learn how to make a beautiful piece of art. The library will provide supplies, and no experience is necessary. The program is free and open to adults that register in advance. To register, please call 215-659-0741, email the library or stop by the Information Desk. To learn more information, call the phone number listed above.
William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill.
September 2019 Events
On-Going Events
Tuesday, September 3, 10, 17, 24 – 4:00pm Adult open game play–drop in
Please join us every Tuesday for drop-in game play anytime between 4:00 and 7:30 pm. Mah Jongg, Canasta, Bridge, Scrabble, etc. We’ll set up card tables and provide 3 Mah Jongg sets and some extra cards. Other board games from the Library’s collection upstairs may be brought down. Experienced players welcome! Please check the monthly calendar for any cancellations. Questions? Please contact Adam, the Adult Services Librarian, at 610-828-0441 ext. 103.
Tuesday, September 3, 10, 17, 24– 6:00pm Dropped Stitches
Experienced crafters are invited to join our group. Project assistance may be available from other attendees. All craftwork is welcome: knit, crochet, quilt, scrapbook, jewelry-making, etc. *Please note that this is not an instructional class. If you are interested in knitting or crochet lessons, please email jeanesinfo@mclinc.org and we will let you the next time a class is offered.* No need to register ~ just drop in!
Wednesday, September 4 – 6:00pm Family Movie: Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Join us for free popcorn and the newly released Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Ace detective Harry Goodman mysteriously goes missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery. No registration necessary. Sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. PG | 1h 44min ©Warner Bros. Home Entertainment 2019
Thursday, September 5, 12, 19, 26 -- 10:00am Qi Gong with Ernest
In the Board Room, qi-gong. $10 per week, payable the first week of the month —a portion benefits the Library. QI GONG is a slow moving form of meditation for health and well-being, through coordination of breath with upper and lower body movement. It may be performed sitting in a chair. *First-time attendees receive a free class. Please wear loose clothing. No registration is required. *Always check with your doctor before starting an exercise program.*
Friday, September 6 – 5:30pm Career Networking Group
Are you unemployed or in transition? We provide a supportive environment where members can get ideas, direction, support, solve problems, learn or improve skills, and network to improve their job search and career. The group also provides a safe, caring environment to discuss the personal/emotional issues related to job search and career management. Those in transition, unemployed, or under-employed are welcome to attend and bring friends! Schedule: varies month to month, please visit the Meetup link below for the most current schedule. Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, please visit www.meetup.com/Career-Networking-Group-in-Montgomery-County-Meetup or email careercounselor1@comcast.net
Friday, September 6, 13, 20, 27 – 10:00am Tai Chi for Health – Lifestyle Movements
Information about this session is forthcoming. Stay tuned!
Friday, September 6 – 4:30pm Youth Advisory Board Meeting
The Library’s Youth Advisory Board is a group of teens in grades 6-12 who create, plan, and host events at the Library. Each month they have anywhere from 1-3 events, including, teen, children, and family programs. Meetings typically take place on the first Friday of every month and run from 4:30-6pm in the Library’s Community Room. No invitation is required to become a member of the YAB, just stop by a meeting and see what it’s like! (Please note that the Library is closed to the general public at 5pm on Fridays.) The advisor for the YAB is Teen Librarian Sara Huff. If you have any questions about the YAB, contact her at shuff@mclinc.org or call 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Monday, September 9 – 1:30pm Monday Matinee
On the second Monday of the month, join us for a recently released DVD and hot popcorn! Movie titles will be announced the month prior to showing. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, September 11 – 6:00pm Q Crew
LGBTQ+ teens and teen allies are invited to join the Library’s Q Crew! Come discuss past and current topics, issues, and events in a safe space. Plus, snacks and crafts. The Q Crew meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30pm. No registration is required. Just come by! This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Friday, September 13 – 11:30pm Minutes with Misty the Dog
Families are invited to come to the library to interact with Misty, a goldendoodle registered therapy dog. Children will play with her, groom her, learn some commands, give Misty a treat, and more! No registration required.
Monday, September 16 – 6:00pm Middle Grade Book Club
Are you in grades 6-8 and love to read? Then you should join our Middle Grade Book Club! The Middle Grade Book Club meets on the third Monday of every month from 6:15-7pm. For a copy of the book, just check out the display in the Teen Space! Refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, September 18 – 3:00pm Book Club in the Daytime
The Book Club in the Daytime meets on the third Wednesday every month at 3:00 p.m. in the Board Room. Join us for a discussion of books of all kinds: both American and international, fiction and nonfiction, new and old! This group is open to everyone. No registration is required.
(We also meet every third Thursday at 6:30. You are welcome to join us for whichever meeting day/time works for you! We read the same book for both groups.) Questions? Please call the Reference Desk at 610-828-0441 ext. 103 or email at acole@mclinc.org.
Thursday, September 19 -- 5:30pm Career Networking Group – PM Edition
Career Networking Group. Are you unemployed or in transition? We provide a supportive environment where members can get ideas, direction, support, solve problems, learn or improve skills, and network to improve their job search and career. The group also provides a safe, caring environment to discuss the personal/emotional issues related to job search and career management. Those in transition, unemployed, or under-employed are welcome to attend and bring friends! Schedule: varies month to month, please visit the Meetup link below for the most current schedule. Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, please visit www.meetup.com/Career-Networking-Group-in-Montgomery-County-Meetup or email careercounselor1@comcast.net.
Thursday, September 19 – 6:30pm Book Club in the Evening
The Book Club in the Evening meets on the third Thursday every month at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room. Join us for a discussion of books of all kinds: both American and international, fiction and nonfiction, new and old! This group is open to everyone. No registration is required.
(We also meet every third Wednesday at 3:00. You are welcome to join us for whichever meeting day/time works for you! We read the same book for both groups.) Questions? Please call the Reference Desk at 610-828-0441 ext. 103 or email at acole@mclinc.org.
Monday, September 23 – 12:00pm Free Build
Join us for a building bonanza! Building is not just “playing.” When children are engaged in building, they are learning problem solving, imagination and creativity, language and literacy skills, self-expression and self-esteem, mathematics and science, continuity and permanence, social and emotional growth, fine and gross motor skills, and more. So drop in and explore some age-appropriate building activities! For the big kids, we’ll have LEGO®, Magna-Tiles, KEVA planks, Jenga, and more! We’ll also have a variety of building sets and materials out for younger children to play-learn with, for babies on up through preschoolers! No registration required, just drop in!
Monday, September 23 – 6:00pm Anime Club (Teens)
Teens, do you enjoy manga and anime? Join our Anime Club! Bring your friends (and make new ones!) as you discuss and watch some of your favorite anime. Snacks, manga to check out, and more! Meetings take place on the fourth Monday of every month. No registration required. This program is for teens. Teens are in 6-12th grade. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Tuesday, September 24 – 11:00 or 11:30pm Babes & Books Storytime
Babies up to about 18 months and their caregivers are invited for twenty minutes of songs, movement, stories, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Tuesday, September 24 – 10:00am Preschool Sensory Storytime
This storytime is designed for children ages 3 and up and their families/caregivers, and will be sensory friendly. All children ages 3 and up are welcome, including those with sensory integration disorders and autism spectrum disorders! There will be stories, music, and a sensory activity. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online or by calling 610-828-0441.
Wednesday, September 25 – 10:15am Tales for Tots Storytime
Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, September 25– 11:15am Mother Goose Storytime
Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, September 25 – 1:30pm Movie Matinee
Adults are welcome to join us for a movie and hot popcorn on the last Wednesday of every month! Movie titles will be announced the month prior to showing. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Thursday, September 26 -- 11:15am Tales for Tots Storytime
Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Thursday, September 26 -- 10:15am Mother Goose Storytime
Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Friday, September 27 -- 2:00pm Nonfiction Book Club
Join us this summer to discuss some of the most popular nonfiction titles! Title TBD.
Special Events
Saturday, September 7 – 12:00pm Escape the Pirate’s Cove! (gr. 3-5)
Tuesday, September 10 – 6:30pm Decorate Your School Supplies (gr. 4 & 5)
4th and 5th graders – now that you have a locker, come make decorations for it! All supplies will be provided, and the program is hosted by teen members of the Library’s Youth Advisory Board! Please register below so we know how many to expect. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Saturday, September 14 -- 10:30am Dungeons & Dragons 101: the Basics
Saturday, September 14 -- 1:30pm Dungeons & Dragons 101: the Adventure
Tuesday, September 10, 17 – 2:00pm Computer Basics – Daytime
If you struggle with computers or have never tried to learn to use them, now’s the time! Take a step in the right direction this year by signing up for a Computer Basics class at William Jeanes Library.
Space is limited, so please register either by calling Adam at 610-828-0441 ext 103 or by signing up online (email address optional!).
Wednesday September 4, 18 – 5:30 Computer Basics – Evening
Space is limited, so please register either by calling Adam at 610-828-0441 ext 103 or by signing up online if you have an email address already.
Friday, September 20 – 6:00pm Connecting Exceptional People Young Adult Social
Young adults ages 16+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! CEP is a social series (held on the third Friday of every month from 6-9pm) that gives young adults with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences, all in a safe space.
Participants and/or their guardians are responsible for determining if the participant should be accompanied by an aide or guardian. If you can, bring a snack or dessert to share. (Gluten-free treats are also appreciated.) This program is held in partnership with Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation, and is made possible in part by a grant from CCRES.
To register for the program or to ask a question, contact Sara Huff at shuff@mclinc.org or call 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Saturday, September 21 – 10:00am Friends of the Library Fall 2019 Book Sale
Please join us for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in the community room from 10am-3pm!
Saturday, September 21 – 1:00pm Friends of the Library Fall 2019 Book Sale
Please join us for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in the community room from 1pm-3pm!
Tuesday, September 24 – 6:00pm Harry Potter Fandom Night (Teens)
Celebrate all things Harry Potter with us! Make some Harry Potter-themed crafts and challenge your Harry Potter knowledge with trivia and other activities. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. Please register below. This program is for teens (6th-12th grade).
Thursday, September 26 -- 6:00pm The Office of PA A.G. Presents: How to Prevent Elder Fraud
More info to come!
The Millbrook Historical Society: The Amy B. Yerks Museum and Archives, freshly renovated, is open every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro. Walk-ins welcomed. Information: 215-957-1877; millbrooksociety@gmail.com; millbrooksociety.org.
Outreach Office Hours: State Rep. Thomas Murt, R-152, will hold special outreach office hours in Huntingdon Valley and Upper Dublin. On the third Thursday of each month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Road in Huntingdon Valley, from 10 to 11 a.m. Also on the third Thursday of the month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave. in Fort Washington, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Health
Unheard Angels: This support group is being held for women who have experienced or are currently struggling with infertility, miscarriage, adoption and fostering issues. The group meets every other Monday evening (the first and third Monday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Lehman Memorial Church, 300 S. York Road, Hatboro, in Room 308. Call 215-764-9407 for more information.
Support Group for Parents of Autistic Children: A series of support meetings for parents of children with autism have been scheduled throughout the fall and winter. Parents and caregivers of children on the autism spectrum disorder are invited to the meetings, which will take place at the Speech-Language Institute of Salus University, to share their experiences. There will be a new topic covered each week and snacks and refreshments will be provided to the group. Those interested in joining the group can contact the Speech-Language Institute for more information at salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Stuttering Support Group: A series of support meetings for people who stutter, their family and friends and those who wish to learn more about stuttering have been scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Speech-Language Institute (SLI) of Salus University, 8380 Old York Road, Suite 2100, Elkins Park. As a chapter member of the National Stuttering Association, SLI provides a safe environment for individuals to share their personal experiences and techniques. Various topics will be covered each week as well as a chance for group discussion. The sessions are led and facilitated by clinical educator Shelley Slot, MS, CCC-SLP and two speech-language pathology students Rachael Borman ’18 and Julia Kessel ’18. Their mission in creating the group is let those who stutter know that they are not alone. For information on joining the group and upcoming meeting dates, contact the Speech-Language Institute at 215-780-3150 or SLInstitute@salus.edu or visit salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Bereavement Support Group: A free bereavement support group for friends and family will be held on alternative Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist, Chapel House, 2330 Fairhill Aven., Glenside. Sponsored by: William R. May Funeral Home Inc. Facilitated by Deborah K. Gawthrop, a certified grief management specialist. For information, call 215-624-8190 or email dgawthropcnlt@verizon.net.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. Groups provide education, emotional support and opportunities to share and problem solve with others caring for a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s, dementia or related disorders. Learn more about these conditions and find helpful resources. Be with others who understand and share similar challenges. Free. Registration not required though RSVPs are welcome. Participants can attend whenever they are able. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Free YMCA Membership: The Hatboro YMCA, 440 S. York Road, is offering free one-year memberships to area seventh-graders. This membership will provide fun and fitness opportunities. To get involved, seventh-graders just need to bring proof of their class status — a student ID card, class roster, class schedule or report card. They also need to bring a parent or guardian with them when they sign up. For more information, call the Y at 215-674-4545.
Tai Chi: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers tai chi Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Lauren Steele at 215-657-0830 or lsteele@pennypacktrust.org.
Yoga: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers light-to-moderate yoga on Wednesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and advanced level yoga on Wednesdays from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Lori Voltmer at 215-264-8653 or loreli4@comcast.net.
Nicotine Anonymous Meeting: Free quit smoking 12-Step program meets every Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Library, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, in support of people working to recover from nicotine addiction. All are welcome. Info: nicotine-anonymous.org.
CHADD: Elkins Park Area CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) will hold the following at Einstein at Elkins Medical Center. For more information on CHADD or ADHD, call Claire Noyes at 215-779-6656 or www.chadd.net/249.
Parent Support Group: First Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Adult Support Group: Third Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Gilda’s: Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, will hold the following:
Kid Support Group: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Program is for children 4 to 12 who have cancer in their lives.
Become a Member: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
Living with Cancer Support Group: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Living With Loss: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Family & Friends Support Group: Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Life After the Death of a Spouse Networking: First Tuesday on the month.
Life After the Death of a Parent Networking: Second Wednesday.
Healthy Eating Support Group: Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Metastatic Cancer Support Group: Last Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon. Call to register.
Health Living Support Group: Fourth Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Sage Restaurant on Second Street Pike.
Wellness Group Meetings: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gilda’s Railway & Ice Cream: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Members from the Bristol Railroad Society will run G-scale trains on an outdoor track. Information: 215-441-3290 or www.gildasclubdelval.org.
Montessori: The Montessori School offers beginners classes in TaiJi and Qigong Tuesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tai Chi will help you develop better balance, more flexibility and coordination. Your breath will become deeper and more even. You’ll learn how to find and release your body’s tensions. Your everyday movements will become more efficient and you will feel better and have more energy to face the day. The school is located at 1710 Jarrettown Road, Dresher. To register or for more information, call 215-572-9189.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The group will help provide emotional, educational and social support. The group also helps caregivers develop problem-solving strategies, maintaining their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimally caring for the person with dementia. Free. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Meetings
Live & Learn Meetings: Glenside United Church of Christ will host Live & Learn meetings every first and third Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the church library, 2160 Wharton Road, Glenside. The meetings will include lunch, a TED talk and lively discussion. Bring a bag lunch, and drinks will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact the church at 215-887-1819 or visit glensideucc.org.
Glenside Kiwanis: Glenside Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the North Hill VFW Post 2519 Jenkintown, Road, Glenside. For more information, call 215-758-9839 or email GlensideKiwanis@aol.com.
Chess: Join the chess club at KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center. Active adults, 60-years and older, who are interested in learning how or want to play chess against a competitive rival are invited to join the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, 7763 Old York Road in Elkins Park on Tuesdays from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The chess club is free to the public. Anyone interested in joining the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, may contact Dayna Glantz, program director, at 215-635-5244 or email dglantz@kleinlife.org. Membership information also is available.
Bucks Mont Art League: The Bucks Mont Art League meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ben Wilson Senior Center, 580 Delmont Ave., Warminster. Speakers, members’ shows and exhibits are available to members. Guests welcome.
Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro: The Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro meet the first and third Thursday of the month from noon to p.m. at Upper Moreland Library, 109 Park Ave. Willow Grove. Public speaking made fun. Visitors welcome.