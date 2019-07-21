SCHWENKSVILLE — Camp Hope for Kids accepted a donation of $6,000 from Ambler Savings Bank at their recent Open House. The donation supports camp scholarships for the Camp Miracles program.
Camp Miracles is a youth mentoring program based at the 88-acre Camp Hope for Kids in Schwenksville. Together with their mentors, youth from high needs areas of North Philadelphia, participate in experiential education and outdoor activities that support their physical, emotional and spiritual development.
“Camp Miracles is a program that not only helps to change lives, but it gets your life started on a new path. Through CM I’ve learned lessons to better myself and have met people who are still in my life today. I gained a new perspective on life itself. I will always be grateful for CM and how it helped to get me on the right track,” said Camp Miracle participant, D. Robinson
“Growing up in Philadelphia myself, I feel that having access to mentors has helped me be successful in my career,” said Erin Cohen, Ambler Savings Bank Vice President and Retail Officer. “Programs like the Camp Miracles program, which takes students out of their element and pairs them with a mentor, is a great way for kids to develop the leadership skills that they will need as they further their education and go on to successful careers.”
Camp Hope for Kids opened in 1992 with the mission to change children’s lives by connecting kids from widely different backgrounds with each other, with caring and consistent mentors, and with nature’s miracles. Learn more online at www.HopeForKids.org.