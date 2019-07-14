Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® announces Patricia O'Herrick is the new education director
Joan Docktor, president, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® is pleased to announce that Patricia O'Herrick has been appointed Vice President, Director of Sales Education & Training. Licensed since 1995, O'Herrick has been in management for over 30 years. For the past 24 years she has managed the company's Harleysville Office, which became part of the BHHS network five years ago when it was acquired.
"I love watching the agents grow and achieve their personal real estate goals. This position gives me the opportunity to do what I love, on a larger scale. BHHS Fox & Roach is a wonderful company with great
integrity and caring for their agents, which aligns with who I am," remarks O'Herrick. She was the driving force in the growth and success of the Harleysville office. A large part of her management style was mentoring, guiding and advising the Harleysville Office agents. O'Herrick brings her real estate experience and know-how to this position, along with her caring, fun personality and her passion for seeing agents succeed. O'Herrick can be reached at 610-933-6860 or email her at patricia.oherrick@foxroach.com.
Aragona & Associates Partners with Compass RE
PHILADELPHIA — Compass RE recruits revered Philadelphia real estate team Aragona & Associates to revolutionize the home buying and selling experience.
This monumental move is official. The team of experts at Aragona & Associates has partnered with industry leader Compass, a national real estate technology company. Aragona & Associates, which has been moving people in the right direction since 2014, joined Compass to enhance the online real estate experience for their clients and to provide their agents with additional support and technology, according to CEO Matt Aragona.
“Compass is the next evolution in real estate, and the next evolution for Aragona & Associates,” said Matt, who has been a metro Philadelphia real estate expert since 2011. “This partnership will give our agents better tools — Compass Coming Soon and Compass Concierge — to help our clients sell their homes quickly and for more money, and to have access to more inventory through Compass.com.”
Since launching in 2012, Compass has risen to become the country’s largest independent real estate brokerage. The firm partners with dozens of local real estate firms from coast-to-coast, creating a national network of agents with local expertise. Compass has built the nation’s first modern real estate platform, pairing the industry’s top talent with technology to make the search and sell experience intelligent and seamless.
Connie Wyche Zagerman joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® as a sales associate
JENKINTOWN — Lauren Sisson, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® Jenkintown Home Marketing Center, welcomes Connie Wyche Zagerman as a sales associate and member of Connie Berg Real Estate Team.“ I joined the company because of the strong presence in the region,” she explains. Zagerman has been licensed since 2012 and is a Certified Negotiation expert and is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. She is a member of the National, Pennsylvania and Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors. She serves the Greater Philadelphia Region and can be contacted at 615-979-6005.