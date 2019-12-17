Springfield
FALSE ALARMS — A 12-year-old male student at Carson Valley Children’s Aid was charged with false alarms to a public safety agency Dec. 15, after he set off a fire extinguisher at 1:17 p.m., causing the police and fire department to respond to the campus, police said.
TRESPASSING — Keyonn Vincent, 18, of the 6100 block of Alma Street, Philadelphia; a 17-year-old Philadelphia male; and a 15-year-old Philadelphia male were charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass, and loitering and prowling at night, after the three former students at Carson Valley Children’s Aid who had been discharged and told not to return, attempted to enter the Upper Beech Cottage through a rear window at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 11, police said. Vincent was also charged with corruption of minors; the 17-year-old was also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, police said.
THEFT — Mail was reported stolen from three mailboxes in Lafayette Hill, police said. A resident of the 900 block of Andorra Road reported at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12 that the victim’s mailbox was entered and torn up mail was found on the side of the road, police said. A resident of the 800 block of Andorra reported at 8:59 a.m. Dec. 12 that mail placed in the mailbox the night before was found ripped up on the ground, police said. Another resident of the 800 block of Andorra reported Dec. 11 putting outgoing mail with three checks inside in the victim’s mailbox Dec. 10 and finding the open envelope empty in the driveway, police said.
Upper Dublin
HIT & RUN — A motorist reported a hit and run accident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Dec. 15 at West Pennsylvania Avenue and Commerce Drive, police said. No injuries were reported.
HIT & RUN — A vehicle was struck by a hit and run driver at 4:46 p.m. Dec. 15 at Susquehanna Road and Butler Pike, police said. No injuries were reported.
THEFT — A piece of construction machinery was reported stolen at 3:43 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 300 block of Dryden Road, police said.
THEFT — A purse was stolen from a vehicle found with the front passenger window smashed out at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 600 block of Tennis Avenue, police said. Another vehicle on the same block was found with a rear passenger window smashed out and a purse take from inside, police said.
THEFT — Tools were reported stolen at 1:24 p.m. Dec. 14 from a construction site in the 1100 block of Virginia Drive, police said.
KEYS FOUND — Police found a set of vehicle keys around 3:20 p.m. Dec. 12 at Mondauk Park on Dillon Road, police said.