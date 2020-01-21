Springfield
DISORDERLY CONDUCT — Solomon Davis, 19, of the 100 block of North Conestoga Street, Philadelphia, was cited for disorderly conduct and driving with an invalid inspection, after being stopped for the inspection violation at 10:48 a.m. Jan. 19 at Louise Lane by Mermaid Lane, Wyndmoor, where officers noted an odor of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.
POSSESSION — Dwight Williams, 31, of the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street, Philadelphia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no inspection and driving with a suspended license, after he was stopped at 1:56 p.m. Jan. 14 for an expired inspection at Stenton and Willow Grove avenues, police said. Marijuana and a scale were found inside the vehicle and Williams had a warrant out of Philadelphia, police said.
WARRANT — Markel Cepeda, 29, of the 5800 block of North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a Philadelphia warrant, after being pulled over on Ivy Hill Road at Michener Avenue at 10:12 a.m. Jan 13 when a license plate reader activated for a possible wanted person and his vehicle had windows tinted too dark, police said.
Upper Dublin
ID THEFT — A resident reported Jan. 13 that two iPhone 11s were fraudulently purchased using the victim’s name and account number in an unknown location, police said.
THEFT — Equipment valued at about $41,000 was reported stolen at 11:34 a.m. Jan. 15 from a building in the 500 block of Virginia Drive, police said. It was believed the theft occurred during the prior three weeks, police said.