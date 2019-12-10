Lower Gwynedd
THEFT — A brown Michael Kors satchel-type purse, valued at $468, containing makeup, a small wallet with business cards, pens and some quarters, and an iPhone XS, valued at $1,100, were stolen from a locked vehicle outside a home in the unit block of Fox Chase Drive, North Wales, overnight Dec. 3, police said. Fresh scratches found on the vehicle were consistent with a tool being used to obtain access to the locks, police said.
Springfield
BIKE STOLEN — A 10-speed, 20-inch, blue, Nishik Pueblo boy’s bike, valued at $250, was reported stolen at 5:48 p.m. Dec. 8 from the driveway of a home in the 9400 block of Stenton Avenue, Erdenheim, during the last week, police said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Kathleen Mellor, 40, of the 200 block of Redford Road, Oreland, was cited for public drunkenness Dec. 8 after police responded to the 500 block of Bradford Road, Oreland, at 1:49 a.m. for a report of a female who was confused and intoxicated, police said.
UNDERAGE DRINKING — Ten males and 10 females, ages 15 to 17, all of Springfield Township, are being referred to the Youth Aid Panel, after officers responded to a call of a loud party at 9:49 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 8100 block of Flourtown Avenue, Wyndmoor, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A vehicle parked in the 200 block of Ulmer Avenue, Oreland, was found egged at 12:41 a.m. Dec. 8, police said.
POSSESSION — Naim Scott, 37, of the 600 block of East Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, speeding, counterfeit inspection, no valid inspection and failure to have insurance, following a traffic stop at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 4 for speeding at Mermaid Lane and New Street, Wyndmoor, police said. There was an odor of fresh marijuana in the vehicle and a quantity was found of the floor of the vehicle along with paraphernalia, police said.
Upper Dublin
FORGERY — Conor J. McAliece, 20, of Marlton, N.J., was charged Dec. 4 with forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, unauthorized use of a credit card, receiving stolen property and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with a July 9 incident, according to online court records.
FORGERY — Jaime O. Velez, 39, of Philadelphia, was charged Dec. 3 with forgery, unauthorized use of an access device, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, criminal use of a communication facility and deceptive execution of documents in connection with a July 18 incident, online court records show.