Lower Gwynedd
THEFT — A male, described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 230 pounds, wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and camo-type pants, entered Wawa, 740 N. Bethlehem Pike, at 5:34 p.m. Jan. 23 and handed the cashier an “old” style $100 bill for a pack of Newport 100 cigarettes, but the bill was rejected by the store’s electronic safe as not being authentic, police said. When asked for another form of payment, the male became agitated and left, after placing the cigarettes, valued at $9, in his pocket, police said.
Springfield
POSSESSION — Levi Swart, 26, of the 8500 block of Benton Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid inspection, following a vehicle stop at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 23 at East Gravers Lane and Stenton Avenue, police said. The officer noted an odor of unburnt marijuana, and marijuana and a number of plastic baggies were found in the vehicle, police said.
Upper Dublin
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 22 receiving a scam phone call from a woman posing as a police officer in Texas asking for her Social Security number and date of birth, police said. After supplying the information, the victim realized she was being scammed, police said.
THEFT — A resident of the 100 block of Valley Green Circle reported just discovering that a sum of cash was stolen from a room in the home between November 2019 and Jan. 23, 2020, police said.
ID THEFT — A resident reported Jan. 25 receiving a letter from a bank advising the victim an account had been opened using the victim’s name and Social Security number, police said. The victim closed the account and did not incur a monetary loss, police said.
ID THEFT — A resident reported Jan. 26 receiving a letter from a bank stating someone attempted to open a checking account using the victim’s name, but the account was denied, police said.