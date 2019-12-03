Springfield
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Martin Lynch, 33, of the 4200 block of Paul Street, Philadelphia, is being cited for public drunkenness after he was found apparently intoxicated attempting to get into a closed tavern in the 800 block of Pleasant Avenue, Wyndmoor, at 2:35 a.m. Nov. 30, police said. Lynch was transported to Chestnut Hill Hospital for a cut on his hand, police said.
WARRANT — Domenic Quallet, 31, of the 600 block of West Cliveden Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody at 1:23 p.m. Nov. 28 on a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department warrant for a probation violation when officers responded to a call of a male climbing through a window of a home in the unit block of Montgomery Avenue, police said. Quallet, a relative of the homeowner, was found on the third floor of the home and taken to Montgomery County Prison, police said.
POSSESSION — Kelis Paige, 19, of the 8600 block of Thouron Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia following a vehicle stop for a suspended registration at 12:18 p.m. Nov. 26 on Stenton Avenue by Newton Street, police said. An odor of marijuana was detected and a vial with suspected marijuana was in plain view, police said.
THEFT — A dark blue backpack containing reading glasses valued at $400, a black wallet containing currency, a driver’s license and credit cards, and an iPhone 10 was stolen from a vehicle found broken into at 2:54 p.m. Nov. 25 in the parking lot at Bruno’s restaurant, 9800 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, police said. The passenger side window was broken to gain entry, police said.
Upper Dublin
WEAPONS OFFENSE — Keith W. Williams, 24, of Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 29 with illegal possession of an explosive device and related charges, after he was pulled over for operating a vehicle with a tinted license plate cover and improper tinting on the front windows. According to the criminal complaint, Williams pulled into the Upper Dublin Shopping Center, where the officer approached and noted an odor of marijuana in the vehicle, and check revealed Williams had a suspended license and the inspection and emissions stickers on the car were fraudulent.
During a consented search, an American Tactical GSG-1911 .22-caliber handgun with a magazine of 6 rounds, a homemade explosive device about the size of a toilet paper tube with a fuse, a small amount of suspected marijuana and some vapor smoking items were found in a backpack on the rear seat. The handgun had been reported stolen in Maryland in 2014.
Williams, who was taken into custody, told police the explosive device was an M80 he found in a room he was cleaning at a hotel where he works. He also said he found the gun several months ago in a park in Horsham and that he couldn’t get it to work and had taken it apart to try to fix it.
Williams told police he tries to “fix things and sell them.”
The Montgomery County Bomb Squad took possession of the explosive device for further analysis and destruction.
Williams was charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction, prohibited offensive weapons, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying explosives on conveyances, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plate, driving with a suspended license, no inspection and improper sun screening. He was arraigned and taken to Montgomery County Prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 2.