Lower Gwynedd
THEFT — A Jumping Jack ground tamper, valued at $2,400, was stolen from a construction trailer on which the padlock was cut at a new home site in the 600 block of DeKalb Pike between 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9 and 6:45 a.m. Jan 10, police said.
Springfield
RETAIL THEFT — Dana Morgan-Buck, 42, of Palmerton, Pa., was charged with retail theft Jan. 6 after taking wine from Acme market, 1640 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, twice in the same day, police said. At 12:40 p.m. officers responded to a call of an unconscious female inside the bathroom who had consumed a quantity of wine she had taken from the store, police said. Ambler Ambulance responded and transported her to Chestnut Hill Hospital for a possible alcohol overdose, police said.
At 5:27 p.m. officers responded again to the Acme, where employees reported Morgan-Buck had returned and tried to take more wine back to same bathroom, where she was approached by employees and fled, police said. She was found in unit block of East Mill Road, arrested and charged with retail theft, police said.
Upper Dublin
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A vehicle in the 1400 block of Monroe Road was reported keyed at 11:46 a.m. Jan. 3, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A vehicle in the 100 block of Camp Hill Road was found with scratches and dents at 10:49 a.m. Jan. 4, police said.
VANDALISM — White paint was found spilled on several parts of a property in the 1200 block of Heather Road at 3:45 a.m. Jan. 5, police said.
THEFT — Personal items valued at more than $500 were reported stolen Jan. 8 from a garage broken into in the 400 block of Willowmere Lane, police said. The victim said the break-in occurred during the last six weeks, police said.