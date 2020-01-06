Lower Gwynedd
THEFT — A company hired to perform demolition work on a building at Spring House Innovation Park, 727 Norristown Road in the Ambler section of the township, reported Dec. 23 about $2,000 worth of copper pipe and copper wire was taken from inside the walls and dropped ceilings of the building during the previous weekend, police said. A similar theft of material from the building was reported Dec. 18, and on both occasions security cameras observed a white van in the area of the building, police said.
Springfield
WARRANT — Shelby Green, 33, of the 200 block of East Walnut Park Drive, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a Pennsylvania State Police warrant during a vehicle stop at 3:57 p.m. Jan. 4 when a license plate reader indicated a possible wanted person in a vehicle on Willow Grove Avenue near Stenton Avenue, police said.
POSSESSION — Eugene Avella, 26, of the 1500 block of West Olney Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with fraud involving counterfeit documents, possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, unregistered vehicle, no valid inspection and no insurance, following a traffic stop at 2:39 p.m. Jan. 3 on Stenton Avenue near Newton Street for a counterfeit registration, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT — Travis Tolbert, 18, of the 200 block of East Willow Grove Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with disorderly conduct reduced narcotics, following a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m. Jan. 3 at Stenton Avenue near Willow Grove Avenue for an expired registration, police said.
UNDERAGE DRINKING — Two males were cited for underage drinking after police responded to a call at 12:40 a.m. Jan. 1 of a large party with possible underage drinking in the 8600 block of Trumbauer Drive, police said.
TRESPASSING — Michael Trudel, 31, of the 400 block of Running Brook Road, North Wales, was charged with defiant trespass at 11:31 p.m. Dec. 31 after he returned to a residence in the 200 block of Montgomery Avenue, Oreland, following a disturbance at 10:16 p.m., when he was told not to return, police said.
Upper Dublin
THEFT — Paul B. Cwikla, 26, of Drexel Hill, Pa., was charged Jan. 3 with theft by deception, false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform them in connection with a Dec. 23 incident, according to online court records.