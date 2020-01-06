The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood. To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give.
“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets Jan. 1-19, 2020, will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses.* Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Who blood donations help
This fall, 13-year-old Josh Roy and his family learned the importance of blood donations firsthand. In October, Josh contracted a severe case of influenza B and necrotizing staph pneumonia. He was transported to the hospital, was put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine that circulates blood through an artificial lung and eventually needed a tracheostomy tube. Josh has received multiple blood transfusions during his treatment.
“You never know when someone you love might end up needing a blood transfusion,” said Jaqueline Bakehorn, Josh’s aunt. “We are so thankful for those who have given blood and would love to see more people donate.”
Josh is still hospitalized but is making slow, gradual progress. He faces a long road to recovery and may need additional blood transfusions along the way.
Following are upcoming local blood donation opportunities:
Bucks County
Sellersville
1/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 104 Green St.
Silverdale
1/31/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pennridge Community Center, 146 E. Main St.
Southampton
1/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Bede the Venerable, 1071 Holland Road
1/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Southampton Community Center, 913 Willow St.
1/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southampton Estates, 238 Street Road
1/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hillcrest Elementary School, 420 E. Holland Road
Warminster
1/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Log College Middle School, 730 Norristown Road
1/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bucks County Seventh Day Adventist, 10 Greene Road
1/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Benjamin Wilson Senior Center, 580 Delmont Ave.
Warrington
1/31/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Metro Drive
Montgomery County
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Willow Grove
31 Easton Road, Willow Grove
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (platelet pheresis)
Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. (platelet pheresis)
Abington
1/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penn State University, Lares Building, 1600 Woodland Road
Ambler
1/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Dublin Evangelical Lutheran Church, 411 Susquehanna Road
Blue Bell
1/23/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., 721 Arbor Way, 721 Arbor Way
Cheltenham
1/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Presentation of Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 100 Old Soldiers Road
Elkins Park
1/24/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Salus University, 8360 Old York Road
Erdenheim
1/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beth Tikvah B'Nai Jeshurun, 1001 Paper Mill Road
Fort Washington
1/6/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fort Washington Solar Center, 518 Virginia Drive
1/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Or Hadash, 190 Camp Hill Road
1/22/2020: 6:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., 7050 Camp Hill Road
1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mercedes-Benz, 404 Pennsylvania Ave.
1/27/2020: 6:30 a.m. - 4:30 a.m., Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., 7050 Camp Hill Road
Glenside
1/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 654 N. Easton Road, Parish House
1/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Penn VFW Post No. 676, 2519 Jenkintown Road
1/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Life Presbyterian Church, 467 N. Easton Road
1/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Penn VFW Post No. 676, 2519 Jenkintown Road
Harleysville
1/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tabor United Methodist Church, 2209 Hendricks Station Road
Hatfield
1/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road
1/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hatfield Elementary School, 1701 Fairgrounds Road
1/27/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Plains Mennonite Church, 50 Orvilla Road
Horsham
1/19/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Days Inn, 245 Easton Road
1/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Workspace Properties, 5 Walnut Grove Drive
1/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverside Community Church, 239 Columbia Ave.
1/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossfit Generation, 417 Caredean Drive
1/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Horsham Township Library, 435 Babylon Road
Huntingdon Valley
1/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gloria Dei Church, 570 Welsh Road
Jenkintown
1/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Galman Group, 261 Old York Road
Lafayette Hill
1/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3025 Church Road
Lansdale
1/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abington-Lansdale Hospital, 100 Medical Campus Drive
1/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Road
North Wales
1/31/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic School, 1325 Upper State Road
Penn Valley
1/20/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Road
Plymouth Meeting
1/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brandywine Realty Trust Building, 401 Plymouth Road
1/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church on the Mall, 500 W. Germantown Pike
Telford
1/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Little Zion Lutheran Church, 267 Morwood Road
Willow Grove
1/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., CrossWay Community Church, 3805 Mill Road
Worcester
1/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Road