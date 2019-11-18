SPRINGFIELD -- The Springfield Township Board of Commissioners have put forth a 2020 draft budget that proposes a balanced operating budget of $17,442,290 with no property tax increase and an earned income tax rate of 1.0 percent. The budget reflects a reduction from last year.
Officials said the reduction comes on behalf of decreased pension obligations, the satisfaction of a 2010 general obligation loan for stormwater improvements, and a modest reduction in administrative salaries. Real estate tax increases from 2017 to 2019 were largely associated with renovations to the municipal campus, increases to employee contracts, insurance premiums, and contributions to emergency service providers.
The proposed budget calls for a real estate tax rate of 4.441 mills. A mill equates to $1 per $1,000 of assess property value.
Taxpayers whose properties are assessed at the township average of $175,400 will pay $778.95 in real estate taxes in 2020, a figure which sees no change from 2019. According to officials, the only increase taxpayers should expect is a $9.10 refuse service fee.
“We’ve tried to be restrained in our spending, and the budget reflects that,” Board President Jeffrey Harbison said. “We’ve covered the debts for the township building.”
Commissioners will accept questions and comments as they work to finalize budget plans during a Dec. 9 workshop meeting and a Dec. 11 Board of Commissioners meeting.
In other matters at a recent meeting, a unanimous vote gave the Environmental Advisory Council the green light to apply for the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification Program.
Officials said that the statewide program is a partnership between the Pennsylvania Municipal League and Sustainable Pittsburgh, a nonprofit centered around economic and environmental solutions.
Brandon Ford, EAC staff liaison, said that approval for the program would bode well for the township.
“It’ll come in handy for grant applications,” Ford said. “There are criteria that will allow us to show our commitments to sustainable initiatives, and it would allow access to a database of best practices. Municipalities within Pennsylvania have the same set of criteria that we’re shooting for, but the way we go about them is unique to all of us.”